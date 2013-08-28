Hepatitis B Virus, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323186087, 9780323186278

Hepatitis B Virus, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 17-3

1st Edition

Authors: Tarik Asselah Patrick Marcellin
eBook ISBN: 9780323186278
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323186087
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th August 2013
Description

The Guest Editors have assembled top international experts to present clinical reviews on the most current data being utilized in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of HBV. In fact, the most recent EASL meeting fndings are included in many of the articles. Special focus is given to Results of Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B with Pegylated Interferon; Impact of Therapy on the Long Term Outcome of Chronic Hepatitis B; HBsAg Quantification: Clinical; HBV Infection and Hepatocellular Carcinoma; HIV-HBV Co-Infection: An Update; Hepatitis Delta: The Rediscovery; and Treatment of Patients with HBV Related Decompensated Cirrhosis and Liver Transplanted Patients.

About the Authors

Tarik Asselah

Affiliations and Expertise

Hopital Beaujon, Clichy France

Patrick Marcellin

Affiliations and Expertise

Hopital Beaujon, Clichy, France

