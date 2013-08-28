Hepatitis B Virus, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 17-3

The Guest Editors have assembled top international experts to present clinical reviews on the most current data being utilized in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of HBV. In fact, the most recent EASL meeting fndings are included in many of the articles. Special focus is given to Results of Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B with Pegylated Interferon; Impact of Therapy on the Long Term Outcome of Chronic Hepatitis B; HBsAg Quantification: Clinical; HBV Infection and Hepatocellular Carcinoma; HIV-HBV Co-Infection: An Update; Hepatitis Delta: The Rediscovery; and Treatment of Patients with HBV Related Decompensated Cirrhosis and Liver Transplanted Patients.