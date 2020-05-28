Hepatic Encephalopathy, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 24-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Alagille Syndrome
Alpha-1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Liver Disease
Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis
Inborn Errors of Bile Acid Metabolism
Autoimmune Hepatitis, Sclerosing Cholangitis, and Autoimmune Sclerosing
Cholangitis or Overlap Syndrome
Hepatitis B and C
Nonalcoholic Liver Disease in Children and Adolescents
Cirrhosis and Portal Hypertension in the Pediatric Population.
Pediatric Liver Tumors
Acute Liver Failure: An Update
Liver Transplantation in Children
Description
In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Norman Gitlin, Dr. Vinod Rustgi has put together topics that provide a current clinical update on the treatment and management of patients with Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE). Experts in the field have contributetd clinical review articles on the following topics: Definition, Prevalence, and Epidemiology of HE; Pathophysiology of HE; Clinical Manifestations of HE; Laboratory Abnormalities of HE; Minimal or Subclinical HE; Prognosis of Prognosis of HE; Pharmacological Management of HE; Non-pharmacological Management of HE; Cost Burden of HE; Long-term management of HE: Modern Measures to Prevent Re-admission; Social Impact of HE; and Novel Therapies for HE. Readers will come away with the information they need to improve outcomes in patients with HE.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th May 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323683661
About the Authors
Vinod Rustgi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA