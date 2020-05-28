Hepatic Encephalopathy, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323683661

Hepatic Encephalopathy, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 24-2

1st Edition

Authors: Vinod Rustgi
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323683661
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th May 2020
Page Count: 240
Table of Contents

Alagille Syndrome

Alpha-1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Liver Disease

Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis

Inborn Errors of Bile Acid Metabolism

Autoimmune Hepatitis, Sclerosing Cholangitis, and Autoimmune Sclerosing

Cholangitis or Overlap Syndrome

Hepatitis B and C

Nonalcoholic Liver Disease in Children and Adolescents

Cirrhosis and Portal Hypertension in the Pediatric Population.

Pediatric Liver Tumors

Acute Liver Failure: An Update

Liver Transplantation in Children

Description

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Norman Gitlin, Dr. Vinod Rustgi has put together topics that provide a current clinical update on the treatment and management of patients with Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE).  Experts in the field have contributetd clinical review articles on the following topics: Definition, Prevalence, and Epidemiology of HE; Pathophysiology of HE; Clinical Manifestations of HE; Laboratory Abnormalities of HE; Minimal or Subclinical HE; Prognosis of Prognosis of HE; Pharmacological Management of HE; Non-pharmacological Management of HE; Cost Burden of HE; Long-term management of HE: Modern Measures to Prevent Re-admission; Social Impact of HE; and Novel Therapies for HE. Readers will come away with the information they need to improve outcomes in patients with HE.

About the Authors

Vinod Rustgi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA

