Heparin: Structure, Cellular Functions, and Clinical Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124848504, 9780323151627

Heparin: Structure, Cellular Functions, and Clinical Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Norman Mcduffie
eBook ISBN: 9780323151627
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 410
Description

Heparin: Structure, Cellular Functions, and Clinical Applications compiles lectures presented at the International Symposium on Heparin held at Saskatoon on July 6-8, 1977. Heparin has been the leader in antithrombotic therapy ever since its introduction several years ago. This substance initiated a field of therapeutics and made possible dramatic advances in cardiac surgery, vascular surgery, acute and chronic hemodialysis, and a variety of other medical and surgical procedures. This book discusses several concepts pertaining to the heparin molecule, its pharmacology, physiology, and clinical application. Other topics covered include the use of heparin in preventing thrombosis; use of pharmacodynamic studies for establishing dosage; identification of differences in heparins among various mammalian species; and methods for the determination of heparin. The demonstration of the platelet aggregating effect of commercial heparin preparations; heparin's reaction with toluidine blue; identification of iduronic acid as a major component of heparin; and identification of circulating heparin in canine anaphylaxis are discussed as well. This compilation is a good reference for students and individuals conducting research on heparin and its physiological role.

Table of Contents


Contributors and Participants

Foreword

Preface

Structure

Enzymatic Degradation of Heparin as a Tool for Structural Analysis

Recent Structural Studies on Heparin

Structure of Sulfated Mucopolysaccharides from Normal Tissues and from Patients with Mucopolysaccharidoses

The Metabolism of Macromolecular Heparin

Heparin from Rat Peritoneal Mast Cells

Structural Characteristics of Heparins Revealed by Electrofocusing

A Contribution to the Problem of Heparin

Discussion

Structure and Pharmacodynamics

Some Structure-Function Relationships of Heparins and Their Component Fractions

Heparin: Physical and Biological Factors in Absorption

Structural Basis for the Biological Effects of Heparin

Evidence for a Cellular Pool for Exogenous Heparin

Heparin and Factor VIII

Fundamental Relations of Heparin to Fibrinogen and to Other Living Proteins

Discussion

Cellular Function

Heparan Sulfate: Functional Role at the Cellular Level

Heparan Sulfate and Related Complex Carbohydrates of Nervous Tissue

The Role of the Heparin Protein Complex in the Storage of Histamine in Mast Cells

Do Mast Cells Secrete Their Granules?

Heparin and Endothelium

Hypothesis on the Pharmacological Action of Subcutaneous "Low-Dose" or "Small-Dose" Heparin

Discussion

Clinical Application

Heparin Therapy in Venous Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolism: Clinical and Experimental Observations

Heparin by Inhalation

Clinical Use of Heparin and Heparinoids, Excluding the Treatment of Thromboembolism

Discussion

Concluding Remarks

40 Years of Heparin Research-Past and Future

Index

Details

No. of pages:
410
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323151627

About the Editor

Norman Mcduffie

