Heparin: Structure, Cellular Functions, and Clinical Applications compiles lectures presented at the International Symposium on Heparin held at Saskatoon on July 6-8, 1977. Heparin has been the leader in antithrombotic therapy ever since its introduction several years ago. This substance initiated a field of therapeutics and made possible dramatic advances in cardiac surgery, vascular surgery, acute and chronic hemodialysis, and a variety of other medical and surgical procedures. This book discusses several concepts pertaining to the heparin molecule, its pharmacology, physiology, and clinical application. Other topics covered include the use of heparin in preventing thrombosis; use of pharmacodynamic studies for establishing dosage; identification of differences in heparins among various mammalian species; and methods for the determination of heparin. The demonstration of the platelet aggregating effect of commercial heparin preparations; heparin's reaction with toluidine blue; identification of iduronic acid as a major component of heparin; and identification of circulating heparin in canine anaphylaxis are discussed as well. This compilation is a good reference for students and individuals conducting research on heparin and its physiological role.