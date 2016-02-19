Heparin: Structure, Cellular Functions, and Clinical Applications
1st Edition
Description
Heparin: Structure, Cellular Functions, and Clinical Applications compiles lectures presented at the International Symposium on Heparin held at Saskatoon on July 6-8, 1977. Heparin has been the leader in antithrombotic therapy ever since its introduction several years ago. This substance initiated a field of therapeutics and made possible dramatic advances in cardiac surgery, vascular surgery, acute and chronic hemodialysis, and a variety of other medical and surgical procedures. This book discusses several concepts pertaining to the heparin molecule, its pharmacology, physiology, and clinical application. Other topics covered include the use of heparin in preventing thrombosis; use of pharmacodynamic studies for establishing dosage; identification of differences in heparins among various mammalian species; and methods for the determination of heparin. The demonstration of the platelet aggregating effect of commercial heparin preparations; heparin's reaction with toluidine blue; identification of iduronic acid as a major component of heparin; and identification of circulating heparin in canine anaphylaxis are discussed as well. This compilation is a good reference for students and individuals conducting research on heparin and its physiological role.
Table of Contents
Contributors and Participants
Foreword
Preface
Structure
Enzymatic Degradation of Heparin as a Tool for Structural Analysis
Recent Structural Studies on Heparin
Structure of Sulfated Mucopolysaccharides from Normal Tissues and from Patients with Mucopolysaccharidoses
The Metabolism of Macromolecular Heparin
Heparin from Rat Peritoneal Mast Cells
Structural Characteristics of Heparins Revealed by Electrofocusing
A Contribution to the Problem of Heparin
Discussion
Structure and Pharmacodynamics
Some Structure-Function Relationships of Heparins and Their Component Fractions
Heparin: Physical and Biological Factors in Absorption
Structural Basis for the Biological Effects of Heparin
Evidence for a Cellular Pool for Exogenous Heparin
Heparin and Factor VIII
Fundamental Relations of Heparin to Fibrinogen and to Other Living Proteins
Discussion
Cellular Function
Heparan Sulfate: Functional Role at the Cellular Level
Heparan Sulfate and Related Complex Carbohydrates of Nervous Tissue
The Role of the Heparin Protein Complex in the Storage of Histamine in Mast Cells
Do Mast Cells Secrete Their Granules?
Heparin and Endothelium
Hypothesis on the Pharmacological Action of Subcutaneous "Low-Dose" or "Small-Dose" Heparin
Discussion
Clinical Application
Heparin Therapy in Venous Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolism: Clinical and Experimental Observations
Heparin by Inhalation
Clinical Use of Heparin and Heparinoids, Excluding the Treatment of Thromboembolism
Discussion
Concluding Remarks
40 Years of Heparin Research-Past and Future
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323151627