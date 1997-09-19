Heparin-Binding Proteins
1st Edition
Description
This book describes the complex structures of heparins and heparan sulfates (heparinoids) and how they are generated by their biosynthetic pathways. The book also details the methodologies for studying these structures and their cellular metabolism. Heparin-Binding Proteins introduces the general nature of interactions between heparinoids and proteins, and presents the role for these structures in their interactions with the proteins of the hemostatic mechanisms, fibroblasts growth factors, superoxide dismutase, and lipoproteins.
Key Features
- Covers cellular metabolism of heparinoid proteoglycans
- Written by a distinguished expert in the field of carbohydrate biochemistry
- Describes the roles of heparan sulfate proteoglycans in
- Blood coagulation and fibrinolysis
- Lipoprotein metabolism
- Superoxide dismutase activity
- Fibroblast growth factor responses of cells
Readership
Biochemists and cell biologists; clinicians with an interest in the cardiovascular field.
Table of Contents
Preface. Conventions, Abbreviations, And Terminology. Heparin Vs. Heparan Sulfate. Structures of Heparinoids. Experimental Approaches for Determining Heparinoid Structures. Structural Modification of Heparinoids. The Cellular Metabolism of Heparan Sulfate. Interactions Between Heparinoids and Proteins. Antithrombin: The Prototype for Heparin-Binding Proteins. Heparin-Binding Proteins in Hemostasis. Fibroblast Growth Factors. Extracellular Superoxide Dismutase. Heparin-Binding Proteins in Lipoprotein Metabolism. Epilog. Appendix: Other Heparin-Binding Proteins. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 527
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 19th September 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533902
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121860608
About the Author
H. Conrad
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Chemical Sciences, University of Illinois, Urbana, U.S.A.
Reviews
"...a remarkable achievement... I found reading this book to be highly rewarding... highly valuable as an introduction to various aspects of heparin/heparan sulfate chemistry and biology." —Ulf Lindahl, Unviersity of Uppsala, Sweden, in JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY (1999)