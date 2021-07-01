Henry's Clinical Diagnosis and Management by Laboratory Methods
24th Edition
For more than 100 years, Henry's Clinical Diagnosis and Management by Laboratory Methods has been recognized as the premier text in clinical laboratory medicine, widely used by both clinical pathologists and laboratory technicians. Leading experts in each testing discipline clearly explain procedures and how they are used both to formulate clinical diagnoses and to plan patient medical care and long-term management. Employing a multidisciplinary approach, it provides cutting-edge coverage of automation, informatics, molecular diagnostics, proteomics, laboratory management, and quality control, emphasizing new testing methodologies throughout.
Table of Contents
Part 1: The Clinical Laboratory
1. General Concepts and Administrative Issues
2. Optimizing Laboratory Workflow and Performance
3. Preanalysis
4. Analysis: Principles of Instrumentation
5. Mass Spectrometry and Applications
6. Analysis: Clinical Laboratory Automation
7. Point-of-Care Testing and Physician Office Laboratories
8. Postanalysis: Medical Decision Making
9. Interpreting Laboratory Results
10. Laboratory Statistics
11. Quality Control
12. Clinical Laboratory Informatics
13. Financial Management
14. Ethics in Laboratory Medicine
Part 2: Clinical Chemistry
15. Evaluation of Renal Function, Water , Electrolytes and Acid-Base Function
16. Biochemical Markers of Bone Metabolism
17. Carbohydrates
18. Lipids and Dyslipoproteinemia
19. Cardiac Injury, Atherosclerosis, and Thrombotic Disease
20. Specific Proteins
21. Clinical Enzymology
22. Evaluation of Liver Function
23. Laboratory Diagnosis of Gastrointestinal and Pancreatic Disorders
24. Toxicology and Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
25. Evaluation of Endocrine Function
26. Reproductive Function and Pregnancy
27. Vitamins and Trace Elements
28. Chemical Basis for Analyte Assays and Common Interferences
Part 3: Urine and Other Body Fluids
29. Basic Examination of Urine
30. Cerebrospinal, Synovial, Serous Body Fluids, and Alternative Specimens
Part 4: Hematology and Transfusion Medicine
31. Basic Examination of Blood and Bone Marrow
32. Hematopoiesis
33. Erythrocytic Disorders
34. Leukocytic Disorders
35. The Flow Cytometric Evaluation for Hematopoietic Neoplasia
36. Immunohematology
37. Transfusion Medicine
38. Hemapheresis
39. Tissue Banking and Progenitor Cells
Part 5: Hemostasis and Thrombosis
40. Coagulation and Fibrinolysis
41. Platelet Disorders and Von Willebrand Disease
42. Laboratory Approach to Thrombotic Risk
43. Antithrombotic Therapy
Part 6: Immunology and Immunopathology
44. Overview of the Immune System and Immunologic Disorders
45. Immunoassays and Immunochemistry
46. Laboratory Evaluation of the Cellular Immune System
47. Laboratory Evaluation of Immunoglobulin Function and Humoral Immunity
48. Mediators of Inflammation: Complement
49. Mediators of Inflammation: Cytokines and Adhesion Molecules
50. Human Leukocyte Antigen: The Major Histocompatibility Complex of Man
51. The Major Histocompatibility Complex and Disease
52. Immunodeficiency Disorders
53. Clinical and Laboratory Evaluation of Systemic Autoimmune Rheumatic Diseases
54. Vasculitis
55. Organ-Specific Autoimmune Diseases
56. Allergic Diseases
Part 7: Medical Microbiology
57. Medical Bacteriology
58. In Vitro Testing of Antimicrobial Agents
59. Mycobacteria
60. Mycotic Diseases
61. Spirochete Infections
62. Chlamydial and Mycoplasmal Infections
63. Rickettsiae and Other Related Intracellular Bacteria
64. Viral Infections
65. Medical Parasitology
66. Specimen Collection and Handling for Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases
Part 8: Molecular Pathology
67. Introduction to Molecular Pathology
68. Molecular Diagnostics: Basic Principles and Techniques
69. Polymerase Chain Reaction and Other Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology
70. Hybridization Array Technologies
71. Applications of Cytogenetics in Modern Pathology
72. Molecular Diagnosis of Genetic Diseases
73. Molecular Genetics of Neuro-Psychiatric Disorders: Current Research and Perspectives
74. Identity Testing: Use of DNA Analysis in Parentage, Forensic, and Missing Persons Testing
75. Pharmacogenomics and Personalized Medicine
Part 9: Clinical Pathology of Cancer
76. Diagnosis and Management of Cancer Using Serologic and Other Body Fluid Markers
77. Oncoproteins and Early Tumor Detection
78. Molecular Diagnosis of Hematopoietic Neoplasms
79. Molecular Genetic Pathology of Solid Tumors
80. High-Throughput Genomic and Proteomic Technologies in the Post-Genomic Era
Appendices
Physiologic Solutions, Buffers, Acid-Base Indicators, Standard Reference Materials, and Temperature Conversions
Desirable Weights, Body Surface Area, and Body Mass Index
Approximations of Total Blood Volume
Periodic Table of Elements
SI Units
Common Chimeric Genes Identified in Human Malignancies
Disease/Organ Panels
- No. of pages:
- 1618
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 1st July 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323673204
About the Authors
Richard McPherson
Professor of Pathology, Emeritus, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia
Matthew Pincus
Professor, Department of Pathology, State University of New York Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, New York; Chief, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, New York Harbor VA Medical Center, New York, New York
