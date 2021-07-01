For more than 100 years, Henry's Clinical Diagnosis and Management by Laboratory Methods has been recognized as the premier text in clinical laboratory medicine, widely used by both clinical pathologists and laboratory technicians. Leading experts in each testing discipline clearly explain procedures and how they are used both to formulate clinical diagnoses and to plan patient medical care and long-term management. Employing a multidisciplinary approach, it provides cutting-edge coverage of automation, informatics, molecular diagnostics, proteomics, laboratory management, and quality control, emphasizing new testing methodologies throughout.