Henry's Clinical Diagnosis and Management by Laboratory Methods - 24th Edition - ISBN: 9780323673204

Henry's Clinical Diagnosis and Management by Laboratory Methods

24th Edition

Authors: Richard McPherson Matthew Pincus
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323673204
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st July 2021
Page Count: 1618
Description

For more than 100 years, Henry's Clinical Diagnosis and Management by Laboratory Methods has been recognized as the premier text in clinical laboratory medicine, widely used by both clinical pathologists and laboratory technicians. Leading experts in each testing discipline clearly explain procedures and how they are used both to formulate clinical diagnoses and to plan patient medical care and long-term management. Employing a multidisciplinary approach, it provides cutting-edge coverage of automation, informatics, molecular diagnostics, proteomics, laboratory management, and quality control, emphasizing new testing methodologies throughout.

Table of Contents

Part 1: The Clinical Laboratory

1. General Concepts and Administrative Issues

2. Optimizing Laboratory Workflow and Performance

3. Preanalysis

4. Analysis: Principles of Instrumentation

5. Mass Spectrometry and Applications

6. Analysis: Clinical Laboratory Automation

7. Point-of-Care Testing and Physician Office Laboratories

8. Postanalysis: Medical Decision Making

9. Interpreting Laboratory Results

10. Laboratory Statistics

11. Quality Control

12. Clinical Laboratory Informatics

13. Financial Management

14. Ethics in Laboratory Medicine

Part 2: Clinical Chemistry

15. Evaluation of Renal Function, Water , Electrolytes and Acid-Base Function

16. Biochemical Markers of Bone Metabolism

17. Carbohydrates

18. Lipids and Dyslipoproteinemia

19. Cardiac Injury, Atherosclerosis, and Thrombotic Disease

20. Specific Proteins

21. Clinical Enzymology

22. Evaluation of Liver Function

23. Laboratory Diagnosis of Gastrointestinal and Pancreatic Disorders

24. Toxicology and Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

25. Evaluation of Endocrine Function

26. Reproductive Function and Pregnancy

27. Vitamins and Trace Elements

28. Chemical Basis for Analyte Assays and Common Interferences

Part 3: Urine and Other Body Fluids

29. Basic Examination of Urine

30. Cerebrospinal, Synovial, Serous Body Fluids, and Alternative Specimens

Part 4: Hematology and Transfusion Medicine

31. Basic Examination of Blood and Bone Marrow

32. Hematopoiesis

33. Erythrocytic Disorders

34. Leukocytic Disorders

35. The Flow Cytometric Evaluation for Hematopoietic Neoplasia

36. Immunohematology

37. Transfusion Medicine

38. Hemapheresis

39. Tissue Banking and Progenitor Cells

Part 5: Hemostasis and Thrombosis

40. Coagulation and Fibrinolysis

41. Platelet Disorders and Von Willebrand Disease

42. Laboratory Approach to Thrombotic Risk

43. Antithrombotic Therapy

Part 6: Immunology and Immunopathology

44. Overview of the Immune System and Immunologic Disorders

45. Immunoassays and Immunochemistry

46. Laboratory Evaluation of the Cellular Immune System

47. Laboratory Evaluation of Immunoglobulin Function and Humoral Immunity

48. Mediators of Inflammation: Complement

49. Mediators of Inflammation: Cytokines and Adhesion Molecules

50. Human Leukocyte Antigen: The Major Histocompatibility Complex of Man

51. The Major Histocompatibility Complex and Disease

52. Immunodeficiency Disorders

53. Clinical and Laboratory Evaluation of Systemic Autoimmune Rheumatic Diseases

54. Vasculitis

55. Organ-Specific Autoimmune Diseases

56. Allergic Diseases

Part 7: Medical Microbiology

57. Medical Bacteriology

58. In Vitro Testing of Antimicrobial Agents

59. Mycobacteria

60. Mycotic Diseases

61. Spirochete Infections

62. Chlamydial and Mycoplasmal Infections

63. Rickettsiae and Other Related Intracellular Bacteria

64. Viral Infections

65. Medical Parasitology

66. Specimen Collection and Handling for Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases

Part 8: Molecular Pathology

67. Introduction to Molecular Pathology

68. Molecular Diagnostics: Basic Principles and Techniques

69. Polymerase Chain Reaction and Other Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

70. Hybridization Array Technologies

71. Applications of Cytogenetics in Modern Pathology

72. Molecular Diagnosis of Genetic Diseases

73. Molecular Genetics of Neuro-Psychiatric Disorders: Current Research and Perspectives

74. Identity Testing: Use of DNA Analysis in Parentage, Forensic, and Missing Persons Testing

75. Pharmacogenomics and Personalized Medicine

Part 9: Clinical Pathology of Cancer

76. Diagnosis and Management of Cancer Using Serologic and Other Body Fluid Markers

77. Oncoproteins and Early Tumor Detection

78. Molecular Diagnosis of Hematopoietic Neoplasms

79. Molecular Genetic Pathology of Solid Tumors

80. High-Throughput Genomic and Proteomic Technologies in the Post-Genomic Era

Appendices

Physiologic Solutions, Buffers, Acid-Base Indicators, Standard Reference Materials, and Temperature Conversions

Desirable Weights, Body Surface Area, and Body Mass Index

Approximations of Total Blood Volume

Periodic Table of Elements

SI Units

Common Chimeric Genes Identified in Human Malignancies

Disease/Organ Panels

About the Authors

Richard McPherson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Emeritus, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia

Matthew Pincus

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pathology, State University of New York Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, New York; Chief, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, New York Harbor VA Medical Center, New York, New York

