Henry's Clinical Diagnosis and Management by Laboratory Methods
23rd Edition
Description
Recognized as the definitive reference in laboratory medicine since 1908, Henry's Clinical Diagnosis continues to offer state-of-the-art guidance on the scientific foundation and clinical application of today's complete range of laboratory tests. Employing a multidisciplinary approach, it presents the newest information available in the field, including new developments in technologies and the automation platforms on which measurements are performed.
Key Features
- Provides guidance on error detection, correction, and prevention, as well as cost-effective test selection.
- Features a full-color layout, illustrations and visual aids, and an organization based on organ system.
Table of Contents
Part 1: The Clinical Laboratory
1. General Concepts and Administrative Issues
2. Optimizing Laboratory Workflow and Performance
3. Preanalysis
4. Analysis: Principles of Instrumentation
5. Analysis: Clinical Laboratory Automation
6. Point-of-Care Testing and Physician Office Laboratories
7. Postanalysis: Medical Decision Making
8. Interpreting Laboratory Results
9. Laboratory Statistics
10. Quality Control
11. Clinical Laboratory Informatics
12. Financial Management
13. Biological, Chemical and Nuclear Terrorism: Role of the Laboratory
Part 2: Clinical Chemistry
14. Evaluation of Renal Function, Water, Electrolytes and Acid-Base Function
15. Biochemical Markers of Bone Metabolism
16. Carbohydrates
17. Lipids and Dyslipoproteinemia
18. Cardiac Injury, Atherosclerosis, and Thrombotic Disease
19. Specific Proteins
20. Clinical Enzymology
21. Evaluation of Liver Function
22. Laboratory Diagnosis of Gastrointestinal and Pancreatic Disorders
23. Toxicology and Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
24. Evaluation of Endocrine Function
25. Reproductive Function and Pregnancy
26. Vitamins and Trace Elements
27. Chemical Basis for Analyte Assays and Common Interferences
Part 3: Urine and Other Bodily Fluids
28. Basic Examination of Urine
29. Cerebrospinal, Synovial, Serous Body Fluids, and Alternative Specimens
Part 4: Hematology and Transfusion Medicine
30. Basic Examination of Blood and Bone Marrow
31. Hematopoiesis
32. Erythrocytic Disorders
33. Leukocytic Disorders
34. The Flow Cytometric Evaluation for Hematopoietic Neoplasia
35. Immunohematology
36. Transfusion Medicine
37. Hemapheresis
38. Tissue Banking and Progenitor Cells
Part 5: Hemostasis and Thrombosis
39. Coagulation and Fibrinolysis
40. Platelet Disorders and Von Willebrand Disease
41. Laboratory Approach to Thrombotic Risk
42. Antithrombotic Therapy
Part 6: Immunology and Immunopathology
43. Overview of the Immune System and Immunologic Disorders
44. Immunoassays and Immunochemistry
45. Laboratory Evaluation of the Cellular Immune System
46. Laboratory Evaluation of Immunoglobin Function and Humoral Immunity
47. Mediators of Inflammation: Complement
48. Mediators of Inflammation: Cytokines and Adhesion Molecules
49. Human Leukocyte Antigen: The Major Histocompatability Complex of Man
50. The Major Histocompatibility Complex and Disease
51. Immunodeficiency Disorders
52. Clinical and Laboratory Evaluation of Systemic Rheumatic Diseases
53. Vasculitis
54. Organ-Specific Autoimmune Diseases
55. Allergic Diseases
Part 7: Medical Microbiology
56. Viral Infections
57. Chlamydial, Rickettsial, and Mycoplasmal Infections
58. Medical Bacteriology
59. In Vitro Testing of Antimicrobial Agents
60. Spirochete Infections
61. Mycobacteria
62. Mycotic Diseases
63. Medical Parasitology
64. Specimen Collection and Handling for Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases
Part 8: Molecular Pathology
65. Introduction to Molecular Pathology
66. Molecular Diagnostics: Basic Principles and Techniques
67. Polymerase Chain Reaction and Other Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology
68. Hybridization Array Technologies
69. Applications of Cytogenetics in Modern Pathology
70. Establishing a Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory
71. Molecular Diagnosis of Genetic Diseases
72. Identity Analysis: Use of DNA Analysis in Parentage, Forensic, and Missing Persons Testing
73. Pharmacogenomics and Personalized Medicine
Part 9: Clinical Pathology of Cancer
74. Diagnosis and Management of Cancer Using Serologic and Tissue Tumor Markers
75. Oncoproteins and Early Tumor Detection
76. Molecular Diagnosis of Hematopoietic Neoplasms
77. Molecular Genetic Pathology of Solid Tumors
78. High-Throughput Genomic and Proteomic Technologies in the Post-Genomic Era
Appendices (Online Only)
Physiologic Solutions, Buffers, Acid-Base Indicators, Standard Reference Materials, and Temperature Conversions
Desirable Weights, Body Surface Area, and Body Mass Index
Approximations of Total Blood Volume
Periodic Table of Elements
SI Units
Common Chimeric Genes Identified in Human Malignancies
Disease/Organ Panels
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 12th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323295680
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323413169
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323413152
About the Author
Richard McPherson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology,Emeritus, Virginia Commonwealth University,Richmond, Virginia
Matthew Pincus
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Pathology, State University of New York Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, New York; Chief, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, New York Harbor VA Medical Center, New York, New York