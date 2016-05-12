Henry's Clinical Diagnosis and Management by Laboratory Methods - 23rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323295680, 9780323413169

Henry's Clinical Diagnosis and Management by Laboratory Methods

23rd Edition

Authors: Richard McPherson Matthew Pincus
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323295680
eBook ISBN: 9780323413169
eBook ISBN: 9780323413152
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th May 2016
Page Count: 1584
Description

Recognized as the definitive reference in laboratory medicine since 1908, Henry's Clinical Diagnosis continues to offer state-of-the-art guidance on the scientific foundation and clinical application of today's complete range of laboratory tests. Employing a multidisciplinary approach, it presents the newest information available in the field, including new developments in technologies and the automation platforms on which measurements are performed.

Key Features

  • Provides guidance on error detection, correction, and prevention, as well as cost-effective test selection.

  • Features a full-color layout, illustrations and visual aids, and an organization based on organ system.

Table of Contents

Part 1: The Clinical Laboratory

1. General Concepts and Administrative Issues

2. Optimizing Laboratory Workflow and Performance

3. Preanalysis

4. Analysis: Principles of Instrumentation

5. Analysis: Clinical Laboratory Automation

6. Point-of-Care Testing and Physician Office Laboratories

7. Postanalysis: Medical Decision Making

8. Interpreting Laboratory Results

9. Laboratory Statistics

10. Quality Control

11. Clinical Laboratory Informatics

12. Financial Management

13. Biological, Chemical and Nuclear Terrorism: Role of the Laboratory

Part 2: Clinical Chemistry

14. Evaluation of Renal Function, Water, Electrolytes and Acid-Base Function

15. Biochemical Markers of Bone Metabolism

16. Carbohydrates

17. Lipids and Dyslipoproteinemia

18. Cardiac Injury, Atherosclerosis, and Thrombotic Disease

19. Specific Proteins

20. Clinical Enzymology

21. Evaluation of Liver Function

22. Laboratory Diagnosis of Gastrointestinal and Pancreatic Disorders

23. Toxicology and Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

24. Evaluation of Endocrine Function

25. Reproductive Function and Pregnancy

26. Vitamins and Trace Elements

27. Chemical Basis for Analyte Assays and Common Interferences

Part 3: Urine and Other Bodily Fluids

28. Basic Examination of Urine

29. Cerebrospinal, Synovial, Serous Body Fluids, and Alternative Specimens

Part 4: Hematology and Transfusion Medicine

30. Basic Examination of Blood and Bone Marrow

31. Hematopoiesis

32. Erythrocytic Disorders

33. Leukocytic Disorders

34. The Flow Cytometric Evaluation for Hematopoietic Neoplasia

35. Immunohematology

36. Transfusion Medicine

37. Hemapheresis

38. Tissue Banking and Progenitor Cells

Part 5: Hemostasis and Thrombosis

39. Coagulation and Fibrinolysis

40. Platelet Disorders and Von Willebrand Disease

41. Laboratory Approach to Thrombotic Risk

42. Antithrombotic Therapy

Part 6: Immunology and Immunopathology

43. Overview of the Immune System and Immunologic Disorders

44. Immunoassays and Immunochemistry

45. Laboratory Evaluation of the Cellular Immune System

46. Laboratory Evaluation of Immunoglobin Function and Humoral Immunity

47. Mediators of Inflammation: Complement

48. Mediators of Inflammation: Cytokines and Adhesion Molecules

49. Human Leukocyte Antigen: The Major Histocompatability Complex of Man

50. The Major Histocompatibility Complex and Disease

51. Immunodeficiency Disorders

52. Clinical and Laboratory Evaluation of Systemic Rheumatic Diseases

53. Vasculitis

54. Organ-Specific Autoimmune Diseases

55. Allergic Diseases

Part 7: Medical Microbiology

56. Viral Infections

57. Chlamydial, Rickettsial, and Mycoplasmal Infections

58. Medical Bacteriology

59. In Vitro Testing of Antimicrobial Agents

60. Spirochete Infections

61. Mycobacteria

62. Mycotic Diseases

63. Medical Parasitology

64. Specimen Collection and Handling for Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases

Part 8: Molecular Pathology

65. Introduction to Molecular Pathology

66. Molecular Diagnostics: Basic Principles and Techniques

67. Polymerase Chain Reaction and Other Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

68. Hybridization Array Technologies

69. Applications of Cytogenetics in Modern Pathology

70. Establishing a Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory

71. Molecular Diagnosis of Genetic Diseases

72. Identity Analysis: Use of DNA Analysis in Parentage, Forensic, and Missing Persons Testing

73. Pharmacogenomics and Personalized Medicine

Part 9: Clinical Pathology of Cancer

74. Diagnosis and Management of Cancer Using Serologic and Tissue Tumor Markers

75. Oncoproteins and Early Tumor Detection

76. Molecular Diagnosis of Hematopoietic Neoplasms

77. Molecular Genetic Pathology of Solid Tumors

78. High-Throughput Genomic and Proteomic Technologies in the Post-Genomic Era

Appendices (Online Only)

Physiologic Solutions, Buffers, Acid-Base Indicators, Standard Reference Materials, and Temperature Conversions

Desirable Weights, Body Surface Area, and Body Mass Index

Approximations of Total Blood Volume

Periodic Table of Elements

SI Units

Common Chimeric Genes Identified in Human Malignancies

Disease/Organ Panels

About the Author

Richard McPherson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology,Emeritus, Virginia Commonwealth University,Richmond, Virginia

Matthew Pincus

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pathology, State University of New York Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, New York; Chief, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, New York Harbor VA Medical Center, New York, New York

