Henry's Clinical Diagnosis and Management by Laboratory Methods: First South Asia Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131248546, 9788131246771

Henry's Clinical Diagnosis and Management by Laboratory Methods: First South Asia Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Richard McPherson
eBook ISBN: 9788131246771
Paperback ISBN: 9788131248546
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 31st August 2016
Page Count: 1581
Description

To interpret the laboratory results.

 To distinguish the normal from the abnormal and to understand the merits and demerits of the assays under study.

Key Features

The book attempts to train a laboratory medicine student to achieve
sound knowledge of analytical methods and quality control practices, to
interpret the laboratory results, to distinguish the normal from the abnormal
and to understand the merits and demerits of the assays under study.

Table of Contents

PART 1 The Clinical Laboratory, PART 2 Clinical Chemistry, PART 3 Urine and Other Bodily Fluids, PART 4 Hematology and Transfusion
Medicine, PART 5 Hemostasis and Thrombosis, PART 6 Immunology and
Immunopathology, PART 7 Medical Microbiology, PART 8 Molecular Pathology, PART 9 Molecular Pathology

Details

No. of pages:
1581
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131246771
Paperback ISBN:
9788131248546

About the Author

Richard McPherson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology,Emeritus, Virginia Commonwealth University,Richmond, Virginia

