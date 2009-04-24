Hemoglobin-based Oxygen Carriers (HBOCs): The Future in Resuscitation? An Issue of Critical Care Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437704624

Hemoglobin-based Oxygen Carriers (HBOCs): The Future in Resuscitation? An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 25-2

1st Edition

Authors: Lena Napolitano
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437704624
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th April 2009
Page Count: 240
Description

Hemoglobin-based Oxygen Carriers is an exciting and evolving alternative to blood transfusion. This issue explores its potential with topics on: "HBOCs from Human or Bovine Hemoglobin", "Comparison of HBOCs to Stored Human Red Blood Cells," "HBOCs and Tissue Oxygenation," "HBOCs: Role in surgery, resuscitation or hemorrhagic shock?" and more!

About the Authors

Lena Napolitano Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Michigan

