Hemoglobin-based Oxygen Carriers (HBOCs): The Future in Resuscitation? An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 25-2
1st Edition
Authors: Lena Napolitano
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437704624
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th April 2009
Page Count: 240
Description
Hemoglobin-based Oxygen Carriers is an exciting and evolving alternative to blood transfusion. This issue explores its potential with topics on: "HBOCs from Human or Bovine Hemoglobin", "Comparison of HBOCs to Stored Human Red Blood Cells," "HBOCs and Tissue Oxygenation," "HBOCs: Role in surgery, resuscitation or hemorrhagic shock?" and more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 24th April 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437704624
About the Authors
Lena Napolitano Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Michigan
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.