Hemoglobin-based Oxygen Carriers (HBOCs): The Future in Resuscitation? An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 25-2

Hemoglobin-based Oxygen Carriers is an exciting and evolving alternative to blood transfusion. This issue explores its potential with topics on: "HBOCs from Human or Bovine Hemoglobin", "Comparison of HBOCs to Stored Human Red Blood Cells," "HBOCs and Tissue Oxygenation," "HBOCs: Role in surgery, resuscitation or hemorrhagic shock?" and more!