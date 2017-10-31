Hemocompatibility of Biomaterials for Clinical Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081004975, 9780081004999

Hemocompatibility of Biomaterials for Clinical Applications

1st Edition

Blood-Biomaterials Interactions

Editors: Christopher Siedlecki
eBook ISBN: 9780081004999
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081004975
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st October 2017
Page Count: 482
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
306.32
260.37
285.00
242.25
225.00
191.25
265.00
225.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
265.00
225.25
225.00
191.25
285.00
242.25
399.04
339.18
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Hemocompatibility of Biomaterials for Clinical Applications: Blood-Biomaterials Interactions summarizes the state-of-the-art on this important subject. The first part of the book reviews the latest research on blood composition and response, mechanisms of coagulation, test standards and methods. Next, the book assesses techniques for modifying biomaterial surfaces and developing coatings to improve hemocompatibility. In the final sections, users will find discussions on ways to improve the hemocompatibility of particular classes of biomaterials and a review of methods for improving medical devices.

Key Features

  • Provides comprehensive information on the fundamentals of hemocompatibility and new technologies
  • Combines research in the biomaterials field in a digestible format for clinical applications
  • Provides a complete overview biomaterials in current use and test methods

Readership

Researchers interested in blood-surface interactions, manufacturers of blood-contacting devices (e.g. stents, catheters, vascular grafts), researchers concerned with surfaces and interfaces, general biomaterials and medical device researchers

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

Part I General
2. Blood composition, function and response to biomaterials
3. Modelling the hemocompatibility of biomaterials and medical devices
4. Tuning platelet responses to improve implant integration
5. Standards and test protocols for testing the hemocompatibility of biomaterials
6. Test methods for hemocompatibility of biomaterials

Part II Improving the hemocompatibility of biomaterial surfaces
7. Analysing biomaterial surfaces and blood-surface interactions
8. Techniques for modifying biomaterial surfaces to improve hemocompatibility
9. Coatings for biomaterials to improve hemocompatibility

Part III Improving the hemocompatibility of types of biomaterial
10. Improving the hemocompatibility of biomedical polymers
11. Improving the hemocompatibility of metallic biomaterials
12. Improving the hemocompatibility of ceramic biomaterials
13. Improving the hemocompatibility of biomedical composites

Part IV Improving the hemocompatibility of biomedical devices
14. Improving the hemocompatibility of stents
15. Improving the hemocompatibility of blood filters for biomedical applications
16. Improving the hemocompatibility of oxygenators for biomedical applications
17. Improving the hemocompatibility of vascular grafts
18. Improving the hemocompatibility of heart valves
19. Improving the hemocompatibility of neural implants

Details

No. of pages:
482
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081004999
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081004975

About the Editor

Christopher Siedlecki

Christopher Siedlecki is Professor of Surgery and Bioengineering at Penn State University, USA. He has a Ph.D. from Case Western University. Dr. Siedlecki has authored over 70 journal articles and has an h-index of 25. His teaching and research interests comprise physical and chemical properties of synthetic and natural surfaces, protein structure/function relationships, and the development of novel strategies for synthesis and modification of biomaterials.

Affiliations and Expertise

Penn State University, Hershey, Pennsylvania, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.