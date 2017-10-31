Hemocompatibility of Biomaterials for Clinical Applications
1st Edition
Blood-Biomaterials Interactions
Description
Hemocompatibility of Biomaterials for Clinical Applications: Blood-Biomaterials Interactions summarizes the state-of-the-art on this important subject. The first part of the book reviews the latest research on blood composition and response, mechanisms of coagulation, test standards and methods. Next, the book assesses techniques for modifying biomaterial surfaces and developing coatings to improve hemocompatibility. In the final sections, users will find discussions on ways to improve the hemocompatibility of particular classes of biomaterials and a review of methods for improving medical devices.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive information on the fundamentals of hemocompatibility and new technologies
- Combines research in the biomaterials field in a digestible format for clinical applications
- Provides a complete overview biomaterials in current use and test methods
Readership
Researchers interested in blood-surface interactions, manufacturers of blood-contacting devices (e.g. stents, catheters, vascular grafts), researchers concerned with surfaces and interfaces, general biomaterials and medical device researchers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
Part I General
2. Blood composition, function and response to biomaterials
3. Modelling the hemocompatibility of biomaterials and medical devices
4. Tuning platelet responses to improve implant integration
5. Standards and test protocols for testing the hemocompatibility of biomaterials
6. Test methods for hemocompatibility of biomaterials
Part II Improving the hemocompatibility of biomaterial surfaces
7. Analysing biomaterial surfaces and blood-surface interactions
8. Techniques for modifying biomaterial surfaces to improve hemocompatibility
9. Coatings for biomaterials to improve hemocompatibility
Part III Improving the hemocompatibility of types of biomaterial
10. Improving the hemocompatibility of biomedical polymers
11. Improving the hemocompatibility of metallic biomaterials
12. Improving the hemocompatibility of ceramic biomaterials
13. Improving the hemocompatibility of biomedical composites
Part IV Improving the hemocompatibility of biomedical devices
14. Improving the hemocompatibility of stents
15. Improving the hemocompatibility of blood filters for biomedical applications
16. Improving the hemocompatibility of oxygenators for biomedical applications
17. Improving the hemocompatibility of vascular grafts
18. Improving the hemocompatibility of heart valves
19. Improving the hemocompatibility of neural implants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 482
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 31st October 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081004999
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081004975
About the Editor
Christopher Siedlecki
Christopher Siedlecki is Professor of Surgery and Bioengineering at Penn State University, USA. He has a Ph.D. from Case Western University. Dr. Siedlecki has authored over 70 journal articles and has an h-index of 25. His teaching and research interests comprise physical and chemical properties of synthetic and natural surfaces, protein structure/function relationships, and the development of novel strategies for synthesis and modification of biomaterials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Penn State University, Hershey, Pennsylvania, USA