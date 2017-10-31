Hemocompatibility of Biomaterials for Clinical Applications

1. Introduction

Part I General

2. Blood composition, function and response to biomaterials

3. Modelling the hemocompatibility of biomaterials and medical devices

4. Tuning platelet responses to improve implant integration

5. Standards and test protocols for testing the hemocompatibility of biomaterials

6. Test methods for hemocompatibility of biomaterials

Part II Improving the hemocompatibility of biomaterial surfaces

7. Analysing biomaterial surfaces and blood-surface interactions

8. Techniques for modifying biomaterial surfaces to improve hemocompatibility

9. Coatings for biomaterials to improve hemocompatibility

Part III Improving the hemocompatibility of types of biomaterial

10. Improving the hemocompatibility of biomedical polymers

11. Improving the hemocompatibility of metallic biomaterials

12. Improving the hemocompatibility of ceramic biomaterials

13. Improving the hemocompatibility of biomedical composites

Part IV Improving the hemocompatibility of biomedical devices

14. Improving the hemocompatibility of stents

15. Improving the hemocompatibility of blood filters for biomedical applications

16. Improving the hemocompatibility of oxygenators for biomedical applications

17. Improving the hemocompatibility of vascular grafts

18. Improving the hemocompatibility of heart valves

19. Improving the hemocompatibility of neural implants