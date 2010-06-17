Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation for Immunodeficiency, Part 2, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718294

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation for Immunodeficiency, Part 2, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, Volume 30-2

1st Edition

Authors: Chaim Roifman
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718294
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th June 2010
Description

This issue is part two of a two-part issue involving the emerging field of stem cell transplantation.  Articles include: BMT for profound T cell Dysfunction (combined immunodeficiency); BMT and other management of HLA Class II deficiency; Genetic manipulation of stem cells – Past and future; Gene therapy for ADA deficiency; Haemopoietic stem cell biology; and Indications for BMT.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437718294

About the Authors

Chaim Roifman Author

