Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation for Immunodeficiency, Part 2, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, Volume 30-2
1st Edition
Authors: Chaim Roifman
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718294
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th June 2010
Description
This issue is part two of a two-part issue involving the emerging field of stem cell transplantation. Articles include: BMT for profound T cell Dysfunction (combined immunodeficiency); BMT and other management of HLA Class II deficiency; Genetic manipulation of stem cells – Past and future; Gene therapy for ADA deficiency; Haemopoietic stem cell biology; and Indications for BMT.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 17th June 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437718294
About the Authors
Chaim Roifman Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.