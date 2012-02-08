Hematopathology
2nd Edition
A Volume in the Series: Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology
Table of Contents
Section 1
Non-Neoplastic Disorders 1
Chapter 1
Red Blood Cell/Hemoglobin Disorders
Chapter 2
Platelet Disorders
Chapter 3
Non-Neoplastic Morphologic Abnormalities of White Blood Cells and Macrophages
Chapter 4
Reactive Lymph Nodes and Castleman Disease
Chapter 5
Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes
Chapter 6
Benign Causes of Bone Marrow Abnormalities Including Infections, Storage Diseases, Systemic Disorders, and Stromal Changes
Section 2
Lymphomas
Chapter 7
Small B-Cell Lymphomas
Chapter 8
Diffuse Aggressive B-Cell Lymphomas
Chapter 9
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas
Chapter 10
Immunodeficiency-Related Lymphoproliferative Disorders
Chapter 11
Hodgkin Lymphoma
Section 3
Leukemias, Chronic Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, and Myelodysplasia
Chapter 12
B-Cell Leukemias of Mature Lymphocytes
Chapter 13
Mature T-Cell and Natural Killer Cell Leukemias
Chapter 14
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Chapter 15
Precursor Lymphoid Neoplasms
Chapter 16
Acute Undifferentiated Leukemia and Mixed-Phenotype Acute Leukemias
Chapter 17
Myeloproliferative and “Overlap” Myelodysplastic/Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
Chapter 18
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Section 4
Disorders of Histiocytes, Mast Cells, Plasma Cells, Spleen, and Ancillary Techniques
Chapter 19
Disorders of Histiocytes
Chapter 20
Mastocytosis 5
Chapter 21
Plasma Cell Neoplasms and Related Disorders
Chapter 22
Disorders of the Spleen
Chapter 23
Flow Cytometric Principles in Hematopathology
Chapter 24
Molecular Diagnosis in Hematopathology
Index
Description
Hematopathology, a volume in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology Series, packs all of today's essential know-how into a concise, high-yield format! This medical reference book’s well-organized approach, full-color illustrations, and at-a-glance tables make the information you need easy to find, so you can diagnose the most commonly encountered hematologic conditions as efficiently and accurately as possible.
Key Features
- Efficiently diagnose the most commonly encountered neoplastic and non-neoplastic conditions of the hematologic system.
- Review normal histology before examining abnormal findings.
- Reference information quickly with a user-friendly format that explores each entity’s clinical features, pathologic features, ancillary studies, differential diagnosis, and prognostic and therapeutic considerations.
- View key features of a wide variety of pathologies with hundreds of full-color illustrations.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 760
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 8th February 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323246996
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455737895
Reviews
"This is an excellent book. It provides a well-balanced clinicohaematopathological approach to the full range of haematological conditions, leading the reader quickly to the important facts. The text and tables link the haematopathological and clinical context exceptionally well, and help the reader to understand complex and evolving areas of classification. The impressively large number of illustrations demonstrates the relevant
features well, and without exception are of excellent quality. ...I will undoubtedly use this book a great deal." BMA Awards 2007
About the Authors
Eric Hsi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Section of Hematopathology, Department of Clinical Pathology, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH