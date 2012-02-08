Hematopathology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437726060, 9780323246996

Hematopathology

2nd Edition

A Volume in the Series: Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology

Authors: Eric Hsi
eBook ISBN: 9780323246996
eBook ISBN: 9781455737895
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th February 2012
Page Count: 760
Table of Contents

Section 1
Non-Neoplastic Disorders 1

Chapter 1
Red Blood Cell/Hemoglobin Disorders

Chapter 2
Platelet Disorders

Chapter 3
Non-Neoplastic Morphologic Abnormalities of White Blood Cells and Macrophages

Chapter 4
Reactive Lymph Nodes and Castleman Disease

Chapter 5
Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes

Chapter 6
Benign Causes of Bone Marrow Abnormalities Including Infections, Storage Diseases, Systemic Disorders, and Stromal Changes

Section 2
Lymphomas

Chapter 7
Small B-Cell Lymphomas

Chapter 8
Diffuse Aggressive B-Cell Lymphomas

Chapter 9
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas

Chapter 10
Immunodeficiency-Related Lymphoproliferative Disorders

Chapter 11
Hodgkin Lymphoma

Section 3
Leukemias, Chronic Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, and Myelodysplasia

Chapter 12
B-Cell Leukemias of Mature Lymphocytes

Chapter 13
Mature T-Cell and Natural Killer Cell Leukemias

Chapter 14
Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Chapter 15
Precursor Lymphoid Neoplasms

Chapter 16
Acute Undifferentiated Leukemia and Mixed-Phenotype Acute Leukemias

Chapter 17
Myeloproliferative and “Overlap” Myelodysplastic/Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

Chapter 18
Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Section 4
Disorders of Histiocytes, Mast Cells, Plasma Cells, Spleen, and Ancillary Techniques

Chapter 19
Disorders of Histiocytes

Chapter 20
Mastocytosis 5

Chapter 21
Plasma Cell Neoplasms and Related Disorders

Chapter 22
Disorders of the Spleen

Chapter 23
Flow Cytometric Principles in Hematopathology

Chapter 24
Molecular Diagnosis in Hematopathology


Index

Description

Hematopathology, a volume in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology Series, packs all of today's essential know-how into a concise, high-yield format! This medical reference book’s well-organized approach, full-color illustrations, and at-a-glance tables make the information you need easy to find, so you can diagnose the most commonly encountered hematologic conditions as efficiently and accurately as possible.

Key Features

  • Efficiently diagnose the most commonly encountered neoplastic and non-neoplastic conditions of the hematologic system.

  • Review normal histology before examining abnormal findings.

  • Reference information quickly with a user-friendly format that explores each entity’s clinical features, pathologic features, ancillary studies, differential diagnosis, and prognostic and therapeutic considerations.

  • View key features of a wide variety of pathologies with hundreds of full-color illustrations.

Details

No. of pages:
760
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323246996
Reviews

"This is an excellent book. It provides a well-balanced clinicohaematopathological approach to the full range of haematological conditions, leading the reader quickly to the important facts. The text and tables link the haematopathological and clinical context exceptionally well, and help the reader to understand complex and evolving areas of classification. The impressively large number of illustrations demonstrates the relevant
features well, and without exception are of excellent quality. ...I will undoubtedly use this book a great deal." BMA Awards 2007

About the Authors

Eric Hsi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Head, Section of Hematopathology, Department of Clinical Pathology, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH

