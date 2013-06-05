Hematopathology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437717587, 9781455737581

Hematopathology

1st Edition

A Volume in the High Yield Pathology Series (Expert Consult - Online and Print)

Authors: Jon Aster Olga Pozdnyakova Jeffery Kutok
eBook ISBN: 9781455737581
eBook ISBN: 9780323245135
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th June 2013
Page Count: 320
Table of Contents

I. INHERITED RED CELL DISORDERS

A. Thalassemias

Alpha-Thalassemia

Beta-Thalassemia

B. Hemoglobinopathies

Sickle Cell Disease

Hemoglobin C Disease

Hemoglobin E Disease

Heinz Body Hemolytic Anemia

C. Enzyme Defects

Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase (G6PD) Deficiency

Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency

D. Disorders of Heme Synthesis

Sideroblastic Anemia (Congenital and Acquired)

E. Red Cell Membrane Disorders

Hereditary Spherocytosis

Hereditary Elliptocytosis (HE) and Related Disorders

F. Other Congenital Red Cell Disorders

Congenital Dyserythropoietic Anemia (CDA)

II. ACQUIRED RED CELL DISORDERS

A. Red Cell Membrane Disorders

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH)

B. Nutritional Deficiencies

Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA)

Folate and B12 (Cobalamin) Deficiency

C. Toxins

Lead Toxicity

Hematologic Complications of Alcoholism

D. Intravascular Hemolysis

Traumatic Hemolysis

E. Immunologic Destruction

Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA)

F. Myelophthisic Anemias

Metastatic Lesions in Bone Marrow Biopsies

Gaucher Disease

Storage Disorders: Niemann-Pick Disease (NPD)

G. Red Cell Aplasias

Red Cell Aplasia

Parvovirus Infection

III. INHERITED WHITE CELL AND PLATELET DISORDERS

Chediak-Higashi Syndrome

Gray Platelet Syndrome

May-Hegglin Anomaly

Pelger-Huet Anomaly

IV. INFECTIOUS DISORDERS SEEN IN BLOOD

Malaria

Babesiosis

Ehrlichiosis/Anaplasmosis

African Trypanosomiasis

Chagas Disease

V. DISORDERS OF HEMOSTASIS

Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC)

Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia Purpura (TTP)/Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS)

VI. BONE MARROW FAILURE SYNDROMES

Aplastic Anemia

VII. REACTIVE LYMPHADENOPATHIES

A. Infections

Tuberculosis and Mycobacterial Lymphadenopathy

Cryptococcus Lymphadenitis

Histoplasmosis

Candidiasis

Infectious Mononucleosis

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Lymphadenitis

Toxoplasmosis

Syphilitic Lymphadenitis

B. Non-Infectious

Sarcoidosis

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Lymphadenopathy

Rheumatoid Lymphadenopathy

Castleman Disease

a. Hyaline Vascular Variant

b. Multicentric/Plasma Cell Variant

Foreign Body Lymphadenopathy

Dermatopathic Lymphadenopathy

Non-Specific Lymphadenopathy

VIII. REACTIVE HISTIOCYTIC DISORDERS

Rosai-Dorfman Disease

Erdheim-Chester Disease

Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (Primary and Acquired)

IX. LYMPHOID NEOPLASMS

A. Lymphoblastic Neoplasms

B Lymphoblastic Leukemia/Lymphoma (B-ALL/LBL)

T Lymphoblastic Leukemia/Lymphoma (T-ALL/LBL)

B. Mature B-Cell Neoplasms

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma

B-Cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia

Hairy Cell Leukemia

Hairy Cell Leukemia---Variant

Splenic Marginal Zone Lymphoma

Extranodal Marginal Zone Lymphoma

A. Extranodal Marginal Zone Lymphoma of Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue (MALT Lymphoma)

B. Cutaneous Marginal Zone Lymphoma

Nodal Marginal Zone Lymphoma

Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma

Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Follicular Lymphoma

Primary Cutaneous Follicle Center Lymphoma

Burkitt Lymphoma (BL)

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), Not Otherwise Specified (Including with Chronic Inflammation)

B-Cell Lymphoma, Unclassifiable, With Features Intermediate between Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and Burkitt Lymphoma

T-Cell/Histiocytic-Rich Large B-Cell Lymphoma

B-Cell Lymphoma, Unclassifiable, with Features Intermediate between Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma and Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma (CHL)

Primary Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) of the CNS

Primary Cutaneous Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Leg Type

EBV-Positive Diffuse Laarge B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) in the Elderly

Lymphomatoid Granulomatosis

Primary Mediastinal Large B-Cell Lymphoma (PMBCL)

Intravascular Lymphoma

Plasmablastic Lymphoma

Large B-Cell Lymphoma Arising in HHV-8-Associated Multicentric Castleman Disease (MCD)

Primary Effusion Lymphoma and Related Entities

ALK+ Large B-Cell Lymphoma

C. Plasma Cell Neoplasms

Monoclonal Gammopathy of Undetermined Significance

Plasma Cell Myeloma

Plasmacytoma

Immunoglobulin Deposition Diseases

Osteosclerotic Myeloma

D. Mature T-Cell and NK-Cell Neoplasms

Mycosis Fungoides

Sézary Syndrome

Primary Cutaneous CD30+ T-Cell Lymphoproliferative Disorders

  1. Lymphomatoid Papulosis (LYP)

  2. Primary Cutaneous Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL)

Primary Cutaneous Gamma-Delta T-Cell Lymphoma

Primary Cutaneous CD8+ Aggressive Epidermotropic Cytotoxic T-Cell Lymphoma

Primary Cutaneous CD4+ Small/Medium T-Cell Lymphoma

T-Cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia

T-Cell Large Granular Lymphocytic Leukemia (T-LGL)

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma, Not Otherwise Specified

Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma

Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma, ALK+

Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma, ALK-

EBV-Positive T-Cell Lymphoproliferative Disorders of Childhood

  1. Systemic EBV-Positive T-Cell Lymphoproliferative Disease of Childhood

  2. Hydroa Vacciniforme-Like Lymphoma

Adult T-Cell Leukemia/Lymphoma (ATLL)

Enteropathy-Associated T-Cell Lymphoma (EATL)

Hepatosplenic T-Cell Lymphoma

Subcutaneous Panniculitis-Like T-Cell Lymphoma

E. NK-Cell Neoplasms

Extranodal NK/T-Cell Lymphoma

Aggressive NK-Cell Leukemia

Chronic Lymphoproliferative Disorder of NK Cells

F. Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma

Nodular Sclerosis Type

Mixed Cellularity Type

Lymphocyte-Rich Type

Lymphocyte-Depleted Type

Nodular Lymphocyte-Predominant Hodgkin Lymphoma

X. IMMUNODEFICIENCY-ASSOCIATED LYMPHOPROLIFERATIVE DISORDERS

A. HIV-Associated Lymphoproliferative Disorders

HIV Lymphadenitis

HIV-Associated Lymphoproliferative Disorders

B. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorders (PTLDs)

Early, Polymorphic, Monomorphic, and Hodgkin Types

C. Primary Immunodeficiency-Associated Lymphoproliferative Disorders

Overview of Primary Immunodeficiency-Associated Lymphoproliferative Disorders

Autoimmune Lymphoproliferative Syndrome (ALPS)

XI. MYELOID NEOPLASMS

A. Myeloproliferative Disorders

Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia (CML)

Chronic Neutrophilic Leukemia (CNL)

Polycythemia Vera (PV)

Essential Thrombocythemia (ET)

Primary Myelofibrosis (PMF)

Chronic Eosinophilic Leukemia (CEL)

Mastocytosis

B. Myeloid and Lymphoid Neoplasms with Eosinophilia and Abnormalities of PDGFRA, PDGFRB, or FGFR1

C. Myelodysplastic/Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia

Atypical Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia (JMML)

D. Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Refractory Anemia with Unilineage Dysplasia

Refractory Anemia with Ring Sideroblasts

Refractory Cytopenia with Multilineage Dysplasia

Refractory Anemia with Excess Blasts (RAEB)

Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) with Isolated del(5q)

E. Acute Myeloid Leukemia with Recurrent Genetic Aberrations

AML with t(8;21)(q22;q22); RUNX1/RUNX1T1

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) with inv (16)(p13.1q22) or t(16;16)(p13.1;q22); CBFB-MYH11

Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia with t(15;17)(q22;q12); PML-RARA

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) with t(9;11)(p22;q23); MLLT3-MLL

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) with t(6;9)(p23;q34); DEK-NUP214

Acute Myeloid Leukemia with (AML) inv(3)(q21q26.6) or t(3;3)(q21;q26.2);RPN1-EVI1

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) (Megakaryoblastic) with t(1;22)(p13;q13); RBM15-MKL1

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) with Mutated NPM1

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) with Mutated CEBPA

F. Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Not Otherwise Specified

AML with Minimal Differentiation

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) without Maturation

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) with Maturation

Acute Myelomonocytic Leukemia

Acute Monoblastic Leukemia

Acute Monocytic Leukemia

Acute Erythroid Leukemia, Erythroid/Myeloid Subtype

Acute Erythroid Leukemia, Pure Erythroid Leukemia Subtype

Acute Megakaryoblastic Leukemia

G. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) with Myelodysplasia-Related Changes

H. Therapy-Related Myeloid Neoplasms

I. Myeloid Sarcoma

J. Myeloid Proliferations Related to Down Syndrome (DS)

K. Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm

XII. HISTIOCYTIC AND DENDRITIC CELL NEOPLASMS

Histiocytic Sarcoma

Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis

Langerhans Cell Sarcoma

Follicular Dendritic Cell Sarcoma

Interdigitating Dendritic Cell Sarcoma

Indeterminate Dendritic Cell Tumor

Fibroblastic Reticular Cell Tumor

XIII. THYMOMA AND THYMIC CARCINOMA

Thymoma

Thymic Carcinoma

Description

Recognize the classic look of hematologic diseases and quickly confirm your diagnoses with Hematopathology: A Volume in the High Yield Pathology Series. A templated format, excellent color photographs, authoritative content, and online access make this an ideal reference for busy pathologists.

Reviews

"**Features**

Among the numerous features that set this apart from many of the other quick references for hematopathology is the expansive benign section that includes reactive lymphadenopathies, reactive histiocytic disorders, and red cell disorders. Each topic is covered in just 1-to-2 pages with clinical features, histological findings, differential diagnosis, and correlating ancillary testing (i.e. immunopathology, molecular testing, and hemoglobin electrophoresis). In addition to the top-quality images and easy-to-follow bulleted text, the book includes access to the Expert Consult website.

**Assessment**

This is a great addition to the High-Yield Pathology series. With high-quality images, a broad spectrum of benign and malignant hematologic conditions, information on ancillary testing, and an easy-to-follow layout makes this a perfect quick reference for busy pathologists." - Jamie Boone, D.O.(University of Kansas Medical Center) Doody 4 star rating!

"Hematopathology...comes from the the 'High Yield Pathology' series. As such. it's style is very much a bullet-point list of key facts and information, alongside numerous high quality cytological and histological photographs, and printed on glossy good quality paper stock... This book is a useful overview for confirming suspected diagnoses, and to help guide further testing."

HaemTrainee, January 2014

About the Authors

Jon Aster Author

Jon C. Aster, MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Olga Pozdnyakova Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor, Department of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Associate Pathologist, Department of Pathology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, MA

Jeffery Kutok Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Director, Biology and Translational Research, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cambridge, MA

