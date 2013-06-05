Hematopathology
1st Edition
A Volume in the High Yield Pathology Series (Expert Consult - Online and Print)
Table of Contents
I. INHERITED RED CELL DISORDERS
A. Thalassemias
Alpha-Thalassemia
Beta-Thalassemia
B. Hemoglobinopathies
Sickle Cell Disease
Hemoglobin C Disease
Hemoglobin E Disease
Heinz Body Hemolytic Anemia
C. Enzyme Defects
Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase (G6PD) Deficiency
Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency
D. Disorders of Heme Synthesis
Sideroblastic Anemia (Congenital and Acquired)
E. Red Cell Membrane Disorders
Hereditary Spherocytosis
Hereditary Elliptocytosis (HE) and Related Disorders
F. Other Congenital Red Cell Disorders
Congenital Dyserythropoietic Anemia (CDA)
II. ACQUIRED RED CELL DISORDERS
A. Red Cell Membrane Disorders
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH)
B. Nutritional Deficiencies
Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA)
Folate and B12 (Cobalamin) Deficiency
C. Toxins
Lead Toxicity
Hematologic Complications of Alcoholism
D. Intravascular Hemolysis
Traumatic Hemolysis
E. Immunologic Destruction
Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA)
F. Myelophthisic Anemias
Metastatic Lesions in Bone Marrow Biopsies
Gaucher Disease
Storage Disorders: Niemann-Pick Disease (NPD)
G. Red Cell Aplasias
Red Cell Aplasia
Parvovirus Infection
III. INHERITED WHITE CELL AND PLATELET DISORDERS
Chediak-Higashi Syndrome
Gray Platelet Syndrome
May-Hegglin Anomaly
Pelger-Huet Anomaly
IV. INFECTIOUS DISORDERS SEEN IN BLOOD
Malaria
Babesiosis
Ehrlichiosis/Anaplasmosis
African Trypanosomiasis
Chagas Disease
V. DISORDERS OF HEMOSTASIS
Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC)
Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia Purpura (TTP)/Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS)
VI. BONE MARROW FAILURE SYNDROMES
Aplastic Anemia
VII. REACTIVE LYMPHADENOPATHIES
A. Infections
Tuberculosis and Mycobacterial Lymphadenopathy
Cryptococcus Lymphadenitis
Histoplasmosis
Candidiasis
Infectious Mononucleosis
Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection
Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Lymphadenitis
Toxoplasmosis
Syphilitic Lymphadenitis
B. Non-Infectious
Sarcoidosis
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Lymphadenopathy
Rheumatoid Lymphadenopathy
Castleman Disease
a. Hyaline Vascular Variant
b. Multicentric/Plasma Cell Variant
Foreign Body Lymphadenopathy
Dermatopathic Lymphadenopathy
Non-Specific Lymphadenopathy
VIII. REACTIVE HISTIOCYTIC DISORDERS
Rosai-Dorfman Disease
Erdheim-Chester Disease
Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (Primary and Acquired)
IX. LYMPHOID NEOPLASMS
A. Lymphoblastic Neoplasms
B Lymphoblastic Leukemia/Lymphoma (B-ALL/LBL)
T Lymphoblastic Leukemia/Lymphoma (T-ALL/LBL)
B. Mature B-Cell Neoplasms
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma
B-Cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia
Hairy Cell Leukemia
Hairy Cell Leukemia---Variant
Splenic Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Extranodal Marginal Zone Lymphoma
A. Extranodal Marginal Zone Lymphoma of Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue (MALT Lymphoma)
B. Cutaneous Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Nodal Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Follicular Lymphoma
Primary Cutaneous Follicle Center Lymphoma
Burkitt Lymphoma (BL)
Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), Not Otherwise Specified (Including with Chronic Inflammation)
B-Cell Lymphoma, Unclassifiable, With Features Intermediate between Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and Burkitt Lymphoma
T-Cell/Histiocytic-Rich Large B-Cell Lymphoma
B-Cell Lymphoma, Unclassifiable, with Features Intermediate between Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma and Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma (CHL)
Primary Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) of the CNS
Primary Cutaneous Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Leg Type
EBV-Positive Diffuse Laarge B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) in the Elderly
Lymphomatoid Granulomatosis
Primary Mediastinal Large B-Cell Lymphoma (PMBCL)
Intravascular Lymphoma
Plasmablastic Lymphoma
Large B-Cell Lymphoma Arising in HHV-8-Associated Multicentric Castleman Disease (MCD)
Primary Effusion Lymphoma and Related Entities
ALK+ Large B-Cell Lymphoma
C. Plasma Cell Neoplasms
Monoclonal Gammopathy of Undetermined Significance
Plasma Cell Myeloma
Plasmacytoma
Immunoglobulin Deposition Diseases
Osteosclerotic Myeloma
D. Mature T-Cell and NK-Cell Neoplasms
Mycosis Fungoides
Sézary Syndrome
Primary Cutaneous CD30+ T-Cell Lymphoproliferative Disorders
- Lymphomatoid Papulosis (LYP)
- Primary Cutaneous Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL)
Primary Cutaneous Gamma-Delta T-Cell Lymphoma
Primary Cutaneous CD8+ Aggressive Epidermotropic Cytotoxic T-Cell Lymphoma
Primary Cutaneous CD4+ Small/Medium T-Cell Lymphoma
T-Cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia
T-Cell Large Granular Lymphocytic Leukemia (T-LGL)
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma, Not Otherwise Specified
Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma
Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma, ALK+
Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma, ALK-
EBV-Positive T-Cell Lymphoproliferative Disorders of Childhood
- Systemic EBV-Positive T-Cell Lymphoproliferative Disease of Childhood
- Hydroa Vacciniforme-Like Lymphoma
Adult T-Cell Leukemia/Lymphoma (ATLL)
Enteropathy-Associated T-Cell Lymphoma (EATL)
Hepatosplenic T-Cell Lymphoma
Subcutaneous Panniculitis-Like T-Cell Lymphoma
E. NK-Cell Neoplasms
Extranodal NK/T-Cell Lymphoma
Aggressive NK-Cell Leukemia
Chronic Lymphoproliferative Disorder of NK Cells
F. Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma
Nodular Sclerosis Type
Mixed Cellularity Type
Lymphocyte-Rich Type
Lymphocyte-Depleted Type
Nodular Lymphocyte-Predominant Hodgkin Lymphoma
X. IMMUNODEFICIENCY-ASSOCIATED LYMPHOPROLIFERATIVE DISORDERS
A. HIV-Associated Lymphoproliferative Disorders
HIV Lymphadenitis
HIV-Associated Lymphoproliferative Disorders
B. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorders (PTLDs)
Early, Polymorphic, Monomorphic, and Hodgkin Types
C. Primary Immunodeficiency-Associated Lymphoproliferative Disorders
Overview of Primary Immunodeficiency-Associated Lymphoproliferative Disorders
Autoimmune Lymphoproliferative Syndrome (ALPS)
XI. MYELOID NEOPLASMS
A. Myeloproliferative Disorders
Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Neutrophilic Leukemia (CNL)
Polycythemia Vera (PV)
Essential Thrombocythemia (ET)
Primary Myelofibrosis (PMF)
Chronic Eosinophilic Leukemia (CEL)
Mastocytosis
B. Myeloid and Lymphoid Neoplasms with Eosinophilia and Abnormalities of PDGFRA, PDGFRB, or FGFR1
C. Myelodysplastic/Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia
Atypical Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia (JMML)
D. Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Refractory Anemia with Unilineage Dysplasia
Refractory Anemia with Ring Sideroblasts
Refractory Cytopenia with Multilineage Dysplasia
Refractory Anemia with Excess Blasts (RAEB)
Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) with Isolated del(5q)
E. Acute Myeloid Leukemia with Recurrent Genetic Aberrations
AML with t(8;21)(q22;q22); RUNX1/RUNX1T1
Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) with inv (16)(p13.1q22) or t(16;16)(p13.1;q22); CBFB-MYH11
Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia with t(15;17)(q22;q12); PML-RARA
Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) with t(9;11)(p22;q23); MLLT3-MLL
Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) with t(6;9)(p23;q34); DEK-NUP214
Acute Myeloid Leukemia with (AML) inv(3)(q21q26.6) or t(3;3)(q21;q26.2);RPN1-EVI1
Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) (Megakaryoblastic) with t(1;22)(p13;q13); RBM15-MKL1
Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) with Mutated NPM1
Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) with Mutated CEBPA
F. Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Not Otherwise Specified
AML with Minimal Differentiation
Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) without Maturation
Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) with Maturation
Acute Myelomonocytic Leukemia
Acute Monoblastic Leukemia
Acute Monocytic Leukemia
Acute Erythroid Leukemia, Erythroid/Myeloid Subtype
Acute Erythroid Leukemia, Pure Erythroid Leukemia Subtype
Acute Megakaryoblastic Leukemia
G. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) with Myelodysplasia-Related Changes
H. Therapy-Related Myeloid Neoplasms
I. Myeloid Sarcoma
J. Myeloid Proliferations Related to Down Syndrome (DS)
K. Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm
XII. HISTIOCYTIC AND DENDRITIC CELL NEOPLASMS
Histiocytic Sarcoma
Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis
Langerhans Cell Sarcoma
Follicular Dendritic Cell Sarcoma
Interdigitating Dendritic Cell Sarcoma
Indeterminate Dendritic Cell Tumor
Fibroblastic Reticular Cell Tumor
XIII. THYMOMA AND THYMIC CARCINOMA
Thymoma
Thymic Carcinoma
Recognize the classic look of hematologic diseases and quickly confirm your diagnoses with Hematopathology: A Volume in the High Yield Pathology Series. A templated format, excellent color photographs, authoritative content, and online access make this an ideal reference for busy pathologists.
- 320
- English
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 5th June 2013
- Saunders
- 9781455737581
- 9780323245135
"**Features**
Among the numerous features that set this apart from many of the other quick references for hematopathology is the expansive benign section that includes reactive lymphadenopathies, reactive histiocytic disorders, and red cell disorders. Each topic is covered in just 1-to-2 pages with clinical features, histological findings, differential diagnosis, and correlating ancillary testing (i.e. immunopathology, molecular testing, and hemoglobin electrophoresis). In addition to the top-quality images and easy-to-follow bulleted text, the book includes access to the Expert Consult website.
**Assessment**
This is a great addition to the High-Yield Pathology series. With high-quality images, a broad spectrum of benign and malignant hematologic conditions, information on ancillary testing, and an easy-to-follow layout makes this a perfect quick reference for busy pathologists." - Jamie Boone, D.O.(University of Kansas Medical Center) Doody 4 star rating!
"Hematopathology...comes from the the 'High Yield Pathology' series. As such. it's style is very much a bullet-point list of key facts and information, alongside numerous high quality cytological and histological photographs, and printed on glossy good quality paper stock... This book is a useful overview for confirming suspected diagnoses, and to help guide further testing."
HaemTrainee, January 2014
About the Authors
Jon Aster Author
Jon C. Aster, MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Olga Pozdnyakova Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Department of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Associate Pathologist, Department of Pathology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, MA
Jeffery Kutok Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Director, Biology and Translational Research, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cambridge, MA