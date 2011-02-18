Part I: Introduction to Hematology

1. An Overview of Clinical Laboratory Hematology

2. Safety in the Hematology Laboratory

3. Specimen Collection

4. Care and Use of the Microscope

5. Quality Assurance in Hematology and Hemostasis Testing

Part II: Hematopoiesis and Blood Cell Physiology

6. Cellular Structure and Function

7. Hematopoiesis

8. Erythrocyte Production and Destruction

9. Energy Metabolism and Membrane Physiology of the Erythrocyte

10. Hemoglobin Metabolism

11. Iron Metabolism

12. Leukocyte Development, Kinetics, and Function

13. Platelet Production, Structure, and Function

Part III: Routine Laboratory Evaluation of Blood Cells

14. Routine and Point of Care Testing in Hematology: Manual and Semi-Automated Methods

15. Examination of the Peripheral Blood Film and Correlation with the Complete Blood Count

16. Bone Marrow Collection and Examination

17. Hematologic Body Fluid Examination

Part IV: Hematopathology: Erythrocyte Disorders

18. Anemias: Red Blood Cell Morphology and Approach to Diagnosis

19. Disorders of Iron and Heme Metabolism

20. Anemias Caused by Defects of DNA Metabolism

21. Bone Marrow Failure

22. Introduction to Increased Erythrocyte Destruction

23. Intrinsic Defects Leading to Increased Erythrocyte Destruction

24. Extrinsic Defects Leading to Increased Erythrocyte Destruction-- Nonimmune Causes

25. Extrinsic Defects Leading to Increased Erythrocyte Destruction-- Immune Causes

26. Hemoglobinopathies: Structural Hemoglobin Defects

27. Thalassemias: Quantitative Hemoglobin Defects

Part V: Leukocyte Disorders

28. Non-Malignant Leukocyte Disorders

29. Introduction to Leukocyte Neoplasms

30. Cytochemistry

31. Cytogenetics

32. Molecular Diagnostics in the Hematology Laboratory

33. Flow Cytometric Analysis of Hematologic Disorders

34. Myeloproliferative Disorders

35. Myelodysplastic Syndromes

36. Acute Leukemias

37. Lymphomas and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemias

Part VI: Hematology in Selected Populations

38. Pediatric and Geriatric Hematology

Part VII: Cell Counting Automation

39. Automated Cell Counting Instrumentation

Part VIII: Hemostasis and Thrombosis

40. Normal Hemostasis and Coagulation

41. Hemorrhagic Coagulation Disorders

42. Thrombosis Risk Testing

43. Thrombocytopenia and Thrombocytosis

44. Qualitative Disorders of Platelets and Vasculature

45. Laboratory Evaluation of Hemostasis

46. Monitoring Anticoagulant Therapy

47. Coagulation Instrumentation