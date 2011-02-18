Hematology
4th Edition
Clinical Principles and Applications
Description
Featuring hundreds of full-color photomicrographs, Hematology: Clinical Principles and Applications prepares you for a job in the clinical lab by exploring the essential aspects of hematology. It shows how to accurately identify cells, simplifies hemostasis and thrombosis concepts, and covers normal hematopoiesis through diseases of erythroid, myeloid, lymphoid, and megakaryocytic origins. This book also makes it easy to understand complementary testing areas such as flow cytometry, cytogenetics, and molecular diagnostics. Well-known authors Bernadette Rodak, George Fritsma, and Elaine Keohane cover everything from working in a hematology lab to the parts and functions of the cell to laboratory testing of blood cells and body fluid cells.
Key Features
- Full-color illustrations make it easier to visualize complex concepts and show what you’ll encounter in the lab.
- Learning objectives begin each chapter, and review questions appear at the end.
- Instructions for lab procedures include sources of possible errors along with comments.
- Case studies provide opportunities to apply hematology concepts to real-life scenarios.
- Hematology instruments are described, compared, and contrasted.
- Coverage of hemostasis and thrombosis includes the development and function of platelets, the newest theories of normal coagulation, and clear discussions of platelet abnormalities and disorders of coagulation.
- A bulleted summary of important content appears at the end of every chapter.
- A glossary of key terms makes it easy to find and learn definitions.
- Hematology/hemostasis reference ranges are listed on the inside front and back covers for quick reference.
- Respected editors Bernadette Rodak, George Fritsma, and Elaine Keohane are well known in the hematology/clinical laboratory science world.
- Student resources on the companion Evolve website include the glossary, weblinks, and content updates.
Table of Contents
Part I: Introduction to Hematology
1. An Overview of Clinical Laboratory Hematology
2. Safety in the Hematology Laboratory
3. Specimen Collection
4. Care and Use of the Microscope
5. Quality Assurance in Hematology and Hemostasis Testing
Part II: Hematopoiesis and Blood Cell Physiology
6. Cellular Structure and Function
7. Hematopoiesis
8. Erythrocyte Production and Destruction
9. Energy Metabolism and Membrane Physiology of the Erythrocyte
10. Hemoglobin Metabolism
11. Iron Metabolism
12. Leukocyte Development, Kinetics, and Function
13. Platelet Production, Structure, and Function
Part III: Routine Laboratory Evaluation of Blood Cells
14. Routine and Point of Care Testing in Hematology: Manual and Semi-Automated Methods
15. Examination of the Peripheral Blood Film and Correlation with the Complete Blood Count
16. Bone Marrow Collection and Examination
17. Hematologic Body Fluid Examination
Part IV: Hematopathology: Erythrocyte Disorders
18. Anemias: Red Blood Cell Morphology and Approach to Diagnosis
19. Disorders of Iron and Heme Metabolism
20. Anemias Caused by Defects of DNA Metabolism
21. Bone Marrow Failure
22. Introduction to Increased Erythrocyte Destruction
23. Intrinsic Defects Leading to Increased Erythrocyte Destruction
24. Extrinsic Defects Leading to Increased Erythrocyte Destruction-- Nonimmune Causes
25. Extrinsic Defects Leading to Increased Erythrocyte Destruction-- Immune Causes
26. Hemoglobinopathies: Structural Hemoglobin Defects
27. Thalassemias: Quantitative Hemoglobin Defects
Part V: Leukocyte Disorders
28. Non-Malignant Leukocyte Disorders
29. Introduction to Leukocyte Neoplasms
30. Cytochemistry
31. Cytogenetics
32. Molecular Diagnostics in the Hematology Laboratory
33. Flow Cytometric Analysis of Hematologic Disorders
34. Myeloproliferative Disorders
35. Myelodysplastic Syndromes
36. Acute Leukemias
37. Lymphomas and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemias
Part VI: Hematology in Selected Populations
38. Pediatric and Geriatric Hematology
Part VII: Cell Counting Automation
39. Automated Cell Counting Instrumentation
Part VIII: Hemostasis and Thrombosis
40. Normal Hemostasis and Coagulation
41. Hemorrhagic Coagulation Disorders
42. Thrombosis Risk Testing
43. Thrombocytopenia and Thrombocytosis
44. Qualitative Disorders of Platelets and Vasculature
45. Laboratory Evaluation of Hemostasis
46. Monitoring Anticoagulant Therapy
47. Coagulation Instrumentation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 880
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 18th February 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437736434
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292696
About the Author
Bernadette Rodak
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Clinical Laboratory Science Program, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN
George Fritsma
Affiliations and Expertise
Manager, The Fritsma Factor, Your Interactive Hemostasis Resource, Birmingham, AL
Elaine Keohane
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Clinical Laboratory and Medical Imaging Sciences, School of Health Professions, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey; Newark, New Jersey