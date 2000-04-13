Hematology
1st Edition
Landmark Papers of the Twentieth Century
Description
This book is a centennial volume celebrating the enormous progress made in hematology in the 20th century. It is edited by Marshall Lichtman, a distinguished senior hematologist, past president of the American Society of Hematology, and co-editor of the leading text in the field.
Hematology is a compendium, with commentaries, of the most important papers published in the field from 1900-1999. The book will be useful for reference--many of the older papers can no longer be found in most libraries, yet are still referred to in current publications, especially review articles--as well as teaching. The Editor and a team of associate editors have included the most important papers covering eight categories: anemia; phagocytic cells; platelets; coagulation and thrombosis; lymphocytes and immune disorders; transfusion medicine; hematologic malignancies and therapeutics; and laboratory developments. Each paper is accompanied by a 1-2 page commentary explaining its impact, and references to the developments that resulted.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Contains 86 landmark articles from the last 100 years of research in clinical hematology
- Includes expert commentaries discussing the impact of each article
- Cites approximately 1000 preceding or subsequent articles of consequence in the commentaries
- Includes the English translations of nine articles originally published in other languages
- Provides easy access to several papers that may no longer be found in libraries
Readership
Hematologists, pediatric and adult hematologists, oncologists, transfusion medicine MDs, hematopathologists, internists, fellows and residents, molecular biologists and immunologists interested in the structure and function of blood cells, and geneticists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Acknowledgment of Permissions from Publishers and Organizations
Section 1 Descriptions of Hematologic Diseases or Syndromes
Chronic Cyanosis, with Polycythemia and Enlarged Spleen: A New Clinical Entity
American Journal of the Medical Sciences 126:187-201
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Ueber paroxysmale H~iemoglobinurie [Concerning Paroxysmal Hemoglobinuria]
Muenchener Medizinische Wochenschrift 51:1590-1593
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Translation
Pathog6ne de l'ict6re cong6nital de l'adulte [Pathogenesis of Congenital Jaundice of Adults]
Semaine Mddicale 27:25-29
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Translation
Peculiar Elongated and Sickle-Shaped Red Corpuscles in a Case of Severe Anemia
Archives of Internal Medicine 6:517-521
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Hereditare h~iemorrhagische Thrombasthenie. Ein Beitrag zur Pathologie der B lutpl~ittchen [Hereditary Hemorrhagic Thrombasthenia: A Contribution on the Pathology of Blood Platelets]
Jahrbuch fiir Kinderheilkunde 88:113-141
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Translation
Mononuclear Leukocytosis in Reaction to Acute Infections ("Infectious Mononucleosis")
Johns Hopkins Hospital Bulletin 31:410-417
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Chronic Arthritis in the Adult, Associated with Splenomegaly and Leucopenia
Johns Hopkins Hospital Bulletin 35:16-20
Commentary
Landmark Paper
A Series of Cases of Splenomegaly in Children with Anemia and Peculiar Bone Changes
Transactions of the American Pediatric Society 37:29-30
Commentary
Landmark Paper
An Acute Febrile Pleiochromic Anemia with Hyaline Thrombosis of Terminal Arterioles and Capillaries: An Undescribed Disease
Archives of Internal Medicine 36:89-93
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Famili~e infantile perniziosaartige Anamie (pernizi6ses Blutbild und Konstitution) [Familial Infantile Pernicious-Like Anemia (Pernicious Blood Picture and Constitution)]
Jahrbuch fiir Kinderheilkunde 117:257-280
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Translation
o , Uber hereditare Pseudoh~imophilie [On Hereditary Pseudohemophilia]
Acta Medica Scandinavica 76:521-549
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Translation
The Etiology of Primary Granulocytopenia (Agranulocytic Angina)
Journal of the American Medical Association 102:755-758
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Tropical Macrocytic Anemia: Its Relation to Pernicious Anaemia
Lancet 2:416--421
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Incipient Myelomatosis or "Essential" Hyperglobulinemia with Fibrinogenopenia: A New Syndrome?
Acta Medica Scandinavica 117:216-247
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Agammaglobulinemia
Pediatrics 9:722-728
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Nouvelle anomalie leucocytaire de caract6re constitutionnel familial [New Leukocyte Abnormality: Constitutional and Familial]
Revue d'Hdmatologie 7:362-366
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Translation
Splenic Studies. 1. Susceptibility to Infection after Splenectomy Performed in Infancy
Annals of Surgery 136:239-242
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Preleukemic Acute Human Leukemia
Journal of the American Medical Association 152:1018-1028
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Histiocytosis X: Integration of Eosinophilic Granuloma of Bone, Letterer-Siwe Disease and Schuller-Christian Disease as Related Manifestations of a Single Nosologic Entity
American Medical Association Archives of Pathology 56:84-102
Commentary
Landmark Paper
A Fatal Granulomatosis of Childhood: The Clinical Study of a New Syndrome
Minnesota Medicine 40:309-312
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Leukemic Reticuloendotheliosis
Blood 13:609-629
Commentary
Landmark Paper
A Sarcoma Involving the Jaws in African Children
British Journal of Surgery 46:218-223
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Experimental Nutritional Folate Deficiency in Man
Transactions of the Association of American Physicians 75:307-320
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Inherited Antithrombin Deficiency Causing Thrombophilia
Thrombosis et Diathesis Haemorrhagica 13:516-530
Commentary
Landmark Paper
An Inherited Abnormality of Neutrophil Adhesion
New England Journal of Medicine 302:1163-1169
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Resistance to Activated Protein C as a Basis for Venous Thrombosis
New England Journal of Medicine 330:517-522
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Section 2 Insights Into the Pathophysiology of Hematologic Disorders
Observations of the Etiologic Relationship of Achylia Gastrica to Pernicious Anemia: The Effect of Administration to Patients with Pernicious Anemia of the Contents of Normal Human Stomach after Ingestion of Beef Muscle
American Journal of the Medical Sciences 178:748-763
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Chronic Hemolytic Anemia with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria. A Study of the Mechanism of Hemolysis in Relation to Acid-Base Equilibrium
New England Journal of Medicine 217:915-917
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Absorption and Excretion of Iron
Lancet 2:680-684
Commentary
Landmark Paper
The Role of Isoimmunization in the Pathogenesis of Erythroblastosis Fetalis
American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology 42:925-937
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Hemolytic Icterus (Acholuric Jaundice) Congenital and Acquired
Lancet 1:812-814
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Sickle Cell Anemia, a Molecular Disease
Science 110:543-548
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Studies on the Mechanism of Erythropoietic Stimulation in Parabiotic Rats during Hypoxia
Blood 5:372-380
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Demonstration of a Thrombocytopenic Factor in the Blood of Patients with Thrombocytopenic Purpura
Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine 39:1-10
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Pr6sence d'une leuco-agglutine dans le s6rum d'un cas d' agranulocytose chronique [The Presence of a Leuko-Agglutinin in the Serum of a Case of Chronic Agranulocytosis]
Comptes Rendus des Sdances de la Soci~t~ de Biologie et de ses Filiales 149:1539-1541
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Translation
Humoral Regulation of Red Cell Production
Blood 8:349-387
Commentary
Landmark Paper
The Hemolytic Effect of Primaquine. 1. The Localization of the Drug-Induced Hemolytic Defect in Primaquine-Sensitive Individuals
Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine 43:303-309
Commentary
Landmark Paper
A Minute Chromosome in Human Chronic Granulocytic Leukemia
Science 132:1497-1497
Commentary
Landmark Paper
The Normal Human Female as a Mosaic of X-Chromosome Activity: Studies Using the Gene for G-6-PD-Deficiency as a Marker
Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences 48:9-16
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Waterfall Sequence for Intrinsic Blood Clotting
Science 145:1310-1311
Commentary
Landmark Paper
An Enzyme Cascade in the Blood Clotting Mechanism, and Its Function as a Biochemical Amplifier
Nature 202:498--499
Commentary
Landmark Paper
A New Consistent Abnormality in Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia Identified by Quinacrine Fluorescence and Giemsa Staining
Nature 243:290-293
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Clinical Importance of Lymphoblasts with T Markers in Childhood Acute Leukemia
New England Journal of Medicine 92:828-832
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Detection and Isolation of Type C Retrovirus Particles from Fresh and Cultured Lymphocytes of a Patient with Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma
Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences 77:7415-7419
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Helicobacter Pylori-Associated Gastritis and Primary B-Cell Gastric Lymphoma
Lancet 338:1175-1176
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Section 3 Advances in Treatment of Hematologic Disease
A New and Greatly Simplified Method of Blood Transfusion
Medical Record 87:141-142
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Treatment of Pernicious Anemia by a Special Diet
Journal of the American Medical Association 87:470--476
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Hemophilia: Some Properties of Substance Obtained from Normal Human Plasma Effective in Accelerating Coagulation of Hemophilic Blood
Journal of Clinical Investigation 16:113-124
Commentary
Landmark Paper
A Preparation from Spoiled Sweet Clover (3,Y-Methylene-Bis-(4-Hydroxycoumarin))
Proceedings of the Staff Meetings of the Mayo Clinic 16:388-395
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Nitrogen Mustard Therapy: The Use of Methyl-Bis(13-Chlorethyl) Amine Hydrochloride and Tris(13-Chlorethyl) Amine Hydrochloride for Hodgkin's Disease, Lymphosarcoma, Leukemia and Certain Allied and Miscellaneous Disorders
Journal of the American Medical Association 132:126--132
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Temporary Remissions in Acute Leukemia in Children Produced by Folic Acid Antagonist 4-Aminopteroyl-Glutamic Acid (Aminopterin)
New England Journal of Medicine 238:787-793
Commentary
Landmark Paper
ACTH- and Cortisone-Induced Regressions of Lymphoid Tumors in Man. A Preliminary Report
Cancer 2:943-945
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Erythroblastosis Fetalis. VII. Treatment with Exchange Transfusion
New England Journal of Medicine 244:39-49
Commentary
Landmark Paper
The Treatment of Patients Suffering from Early Myocardial Infarction with Massive and Prolonged Streptokinase Therapy
Transactions of the Association of American Physicians 71:287-296
Commentary
Landmark Paper
The Radical Radiotherapy of Regionally Localized Hodgkin's Disease
Radiology 78:553-561
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Quadruple Combination Therapy (VAMP) for Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia of Childhood
Proceedings of the American Association for Cancer Research 5:20
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Prevention of Rh Immunization
Journal of the American Medical Association 199:390-394
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Impaired Platelet-Connective Tissue Reaction in Man after Aspirin Ingestion
Lancet 2:495-497
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Immunological Reconstitution of Sex-Linked Lymphopenic Deficiency
Lancet 2:1366-1369
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Combination Chemotherapy in the Treatment of Advanced Hodgkin's Disease
Annals of lnternal Medicine 73:881-895
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Central Nervous System Therapy and Combination Chemotherapy of Childhood Lymphocytic Leukemia
Blood 37:272-281
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Cytosine Arabinoside and Daunorubicin Therapy in Acute Nonlymphocytic Leukemia
Cancer Chemotherapy Reports 52:485-488
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Treatment of Aplastic Anaemia by Antilymphocyte Globulin with and without Allogeneic Bone-Marrow Infusions
Lancet 2:1145-1148
Commentary
Landmark Paper
One Hundred Patients with Acute Leukemia Treated by Chemotherapy, Total Body Irradiation, and Allogeneic Bone Marrow Transplantation
Blood 49:511-533
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Antileukemic Effect of Chronic Graft Versus Host Disease
New England Journal of Medicine 304:1529-1533
Commentary
Landmark PaperAAlpha Interferon for Induction of Remission in Hairy Cell Leukemia
New Eng land Journal of Medicine 310:15-18
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Use of All-Trans Retinoic Acid in the Treatment of Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia
Blood 72:567-572
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Use of Monoclonal Antibody Directed against the Platelet Glycoprotein Ilb/Illa Receptor in High-Risk Coronary Angioplasty
New England Journal of Medicine 330:956-961
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Section 4 Diagnostic or Clinical Laboratory Innovations
Ober Agglutinationserscheinungen normalen menschlichen B lutes [On the Agglutination of Normal Human Blood]
Wiener Klinische Wochenschrift 14:1132-1134
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Translation
The Relation of Blood Platelets to Hemorrhagic Disease: Description of a Method for Determining the Bleeding Time and the Coagulation Time and Report of Three Cases of Hemorrhagic Disease Relieved by Transfusion
Journal of the American Medical Association 55:1185-1192
Commentary
Landmark Paper
The Determination of the Length of Life of Transfused Blood Corpuscles in Man
Journal of Experimental Medicine 29:267-281
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Reticulosis-Increased Percentage in the Peripheral Blood
Journal of Laboratory andClinical Medicine 8:11-18
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Die intravitale Untersuchungsmethodik des Knochenmarks [The Intravital Research Methodology of the Marrow of a Bone]
Folia Haematologica 38:233-240
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Translation
Anemia: Classification and Treatment on the Basis of Differences in the Average Volume and Hemoglobin Content of Red Corpuscles
Archives of lnternal Medicine 54:256-280
Commentary
Landmark Paper
A Study of the Coagulation Defect in Hemophilia and in Jaundice
American Journal of the Medical Sciences 190:501-511
Commentary
Landmark Paper
A New Test for the Detection of Weak and "Incomplete" Rh Agglutinins
British Journal of Experimental Pathology 26:255-266
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Morphology and Enumeration of Human Blood Platelets
Journal of Applied Physiology 3:365-377
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Effect of Antihemophilic Factor on One-Stage Clotting Tests: A Presumptive Test for Hemophilia and Simple One-Stage Antihemophilic Factor Assay Procedures
Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine 41:637-647
Commentary
Landmark Paper
High Speed Automatic Blood Cell Counter and Cell Size Analyzer
Proceedings of the National Electronics Conference 12:1034-1040
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Direct Measurement of the Radiation Sensitivity of Normal Mouse Bone Marrow Cells
Radiation Research 14:213-222
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Aggregation of Blood Platelets by Adenosine Diphosphate and Its Reversal
Nature 194:927-929
Commentary
Landmark Paper
The Chemotactic Effect of Mixtures of Antibody and Antigen on Polymorphonuclear Leukocytes
Journal of Experimental Medicine 115:453-457
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Separation and Collection of Leukocytes
Cancer Research 25:1516-1520
Commentary
Landmark Paper
The Cloning of Normal "Mast" Cells in Tissue Cultures
Journal of Cellular and Comparative Physiology 66:319-324
Commentary
Landmark Paper
The Growth of Mouse Bone Marrow Cells In Vitro
Australian Journal of Experimental Biology and Medical Science 44:287-289
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Detection of the Sickle Gene in the Human Fetus: Potential for Intrauterine Diagnosis of Sickle Cell Anemia
New England Journal of Medicine 287:1-5
Commentary
Landmark Paper
Appendix
Figure 1 Charles Mayo Depicts His Technique of Splenectomy
2 Demonstration of In Vitro Sickle Cell Formation in a Heterozygote
3 Deformation of the Skull by Excessive Erythropoiesis in a Patient of Cooley
4 Introduction of the Hematocrit Tube to Measure Packed Red Cell Volume
5 Application of Ashby Technique to Measurement of Red Cell Life-Span
6 Depiction of Siderocytes and Sideroblasts
7 Correlation of Red Cell Shape Alterations and Vascular Lesions in Microangiopathic Hemolytic Anemia
8 Mechanism of Exertional Hemoglobinuria
9 Polycythemia Resulting from an Inherited Abnormality of Hemoglobin
10 Mechanism for Premature Removal of Antibody-Coated Red Cells by the Mononuclear Phagocyte System
11 Use of Radioactive Iron to Study the Mechanism of Anemia in Man
12 Recombinant Human Erythropoietin Corrects the Anemia of End-Stage Renal Disease
13 Early Evidence for the Therapeutic Utility of Antihemophilic Globulin
14 Early Evidence for the Efficacy of Streptokinase to Lyse Clots
15 Homozygous Pelger-Hust Anomaly of Human Leukocytes
16 Early Depiction of "Fibrin Emboli" with Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation from Placenta Abruption
17 Introduction of Plastic Bags for Collection and Administration of Platelets for Transfusion
18 Depiction of Monstrous Granules in Human Leukocytes by Higashi
19 Purpura Fulminans Treated with Anticoagulation
20 Electron Micrograph of Viral Particles in Burkitt Lymphoma Cells
21 Description of Degradation Products of Fibrinogen Exposed to Plasmin
22 Characteristic Course of Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia
23 Depiction of the Giant Cell Characteristic of Hodgkin's Disease by Dorothy Reed
24 Salutary Effect of The "R6ntgen Ray" In The Treatment of Pseudoleukemia (Hodgkin Disease)
25 Introduction of Zonal Electrophoresis for Separation of Serum Proteins
26 Cytological Identification of Radiation Chimeras after Homologous Marrow Transplantation
27 Metaphase of Early Patient Carrying The Philadelphia Chromosome
28 Characteristic Depiction of The Hyperviscosity Syndrome
29 Introduction of a Method to Determine The Monoclonal Origin of Tumors
30 The Early Efficacy of Vamp in the Treatment of Childhood Lymphocytic Leukemia
31 Arabinosyl Cytosine (Cytarabine) in the Treatment of Acute Myelogenous Leukemia
Bibliography: Articles Cited in Commentaries
Sources Used in Preparation of Commentaries
Author Index
Subject Index
About the Editor
Marshall Lichtman
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Rochester School of Medicine, New York, U.S.A.
Laurence Boxer
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Michigan Medical Center, Ann Arbor, U.S.A.
Edward Henderson
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterans Administration, Western New York Health Systems, Buffalo, U.S.A.
Sanford Shattil
Affiliations and Expertise
Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.
Jerry Spivak
Affiliations and Expertise
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.
Reviews
"Great care has been shown by Lichtman and his colleagues. They should be commended for assembling these papers, which reflect closely so many of the important milestones in this fascinating discipline. A book to treasure and browse through to relieve the tensions of the working day." (J.Parker, British Journal of Haematology, 2001) "This book...merits the attention of all hematologists who want to know the origin of their speciality." @source:—-NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE (May 2001)