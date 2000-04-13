Hematology

Table of Contents



Preface

Acknowledgments

Acknowledgment of Permissions from Publishers and Organizations

Section 1 Descriptions of Hematologic Diseases or Syndromes

Chronic Cyanosis, with Polycythemia and Enlarged Spleen: A New Clinical Entity

American Journal of the Medical Sciences 126:187-201

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Ueber paroxysmale H~iemoglobinurie [Concerning Paroxysmal Hemoglobinuria]

Muenchener Medizinische Wochenschrift 51:1590-1593

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Translation

Pathog6ne de l'ict6re cong6nital de l'adulte [Pathogenesis of Congenital Jaundice of Adults]

Semaine Mddicale 27:25-29

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Translation

Peculiar Elongated and Sickle-Shaped Red Corpuscles in a Case of Severe Anemia

Archives of Internal Medicine 6:517-521

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Hereditare h~iemorrhagische Thrombasthenie. Ein Beitrag zur Pathologie der B lutpl~ittchen [Hereditary Hemorrhagic Thrombasthenia: A Contribution on the Pathology of Blood Platelets]

Jahrbuch fiir Kinderheilkunde 88:113-141

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Translation

Mononuclear Leukocytosis in Reaction to Acute Infections ("Infectious Mononucleosis")

Johns Hopkins Hospital Bulletin 31:410-417

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Chronic Arthritis in the Adult, Associated with Splenomegaly and Leucopenia

Johns Hopkins Hospital Bulletin 35:16-20

Commentary

Landmark Paper

A Series of Cases of Splenomegaly in Children with Anemia and Peculiar Bone Changes

Transactions of the American Pediatric Society 37:29-30

Commentary

Landmark Paper

An Acute Febrile Pleiochromic Anemia with Hyaline Thrombosis of Terminal Arterioles and Capillaries: An Undescribed Disease

Archives of Internal Medicine 36:89-93

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Famili~e infantile perniziosaartige Anamie (pernizi6ses Blutbild und Konstitution) [Familial Infantile Pernicious-Like Anemia (Pernicious Blood Picture and Constitution)]

Jahrbuch fiir Kinderheilkunde 117:257-280

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Translation

o , Uber hereditare Pseudoh~imophilie [On Hereditary Pseudohemophilia]

Acta Medica Scandinavica 76:521-549

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Translation

The Etiology of Primary Granulocytopenia (Agranulocytic Angina)

Journal of the American Medical Association 102:755-758

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Tropical Macrocytic Anemia: Its Relation to Pernicious Anaemia

Lancet 2:416--421

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Incipient Myelomatosis or "Essential" Hyperglobulinemia with Fibrinogenopenia: A New Syndrome?

Acta Medica Scandinavica 117:216-247

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Agammaglobulinemia

Pediatrics 9:722-728

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Nouvelle anomalie leucocytaire de caract6re constitutionnel familial [New Leukocyte Abnormality: Constitutional and Familial]

Revue d'Hdmatologie 7:362-366

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Translation

Splenic Studies. 1. Susceptibility to Infection after Splenectomy Performed in Infancy

Annals of Surgery 136:239-242

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Preleukemic Acute Human Leukemia

Journal of the American Medical Association 152:1018-1028

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Histiocytosis X: Integration of Eosinophilic Granuloma of Bone, Letterer-Siwe Disease and Schuller-Christian Disease as Related Manifestations of a Single Nosologic Entity

American Medical Association Archives of Pathology 56:84-102

Commentary

Landmark Paper

A Fatal Granulomatosis of Childhood: The Clinical Study of a New Syndrome

Minnesota Medicine 40:309-312

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Leukemic Reticuloendotheliosis

Blood 13:609-629

Commentary

Landmark Paper

A Sarcoma Involving the Jaws in African Children

British Journal of Surgery 46:218-223

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Experimental Nutritional Folate Deficiency in Man

Transactions of the Association of American Physicians 75:307-320

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Inherited Antithrombin Deficiency Causing Thrombophilia

Thrombosis et Diathesis Haemorrhagica 13:516-530

Commentary

Landmark Paper

An Inherited Abnormality of Neutrophil Adhesion

New England Journal of Medicine 302:1163-1169

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Resistance to Activated Protein C as a Basis for Venous Thrombosis

New England Journal of Medicine 330:517-522

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Section 2 Insights Into the Pathophysiology of Hematologic Disorders

Observations of the Etiologic Relationship of Achylia Gastrica to Pernicious Anemia: The Effect of Administration to Patients with Pernicious Anemia of the Contents of Normal Human Stomach after Ingestion of Beef Muscle

American Journal of the Medical Sciences 178:748-763

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Chronic Hemolytic Anemia with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria. A Study of the Mechanism of Hemolysis in Relation to Acid-Base Equilibrium

New England Journal of Medicine 217:915-917

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Absorption and Excretion of Iron

Lancet 2:680-684

Commentary

Landmark Paper

The Role of Isoimmunization in the Pathogenesis of Erythroblastosis Fetalis

American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology 42:925-937

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Hemolytic Icterus (Acholuric Jaundice) Congenital and Acquired

Lancet 1:812-814

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Sickle Cell Anemia, a Molecular Disease

Science 110:543-548

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Studies on the Mechanism of Erythropoietic Stimulation in Parabiotic Rats during Hypoxia

Blood 5:372-380

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Demonstration of a Thrombocytopenic Factor in the Blood of Patients with Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine 39:1-10

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Pr6sence d'une leuco-agglutine dans le s6rum d'un cas d' agranulocytose chronique [The Presence of a Leuko-Agglutinin in the Serum of a Case of Chronic Agranulocytosis]

Comptes Rendus des Sdances de la Soci~t~ de Biologie et de ses Filiales 149:1539-1541

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Translation

Humoral Regulation of Red Cell Production

Blood 8:349-387

Commentary

Landmark Paper

The Hemolytic Effect of Primaquine. 1. The Localization of the Drug-Induced Hemolytic Defect in Primaquine-Sensitive Individuals

Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine 43:303-309

Commentary

Landmark Paper

A Minute Chromosome in Human Chronic Granulocytic Leukemia

Science 132:1497-1497

Commentary

Landmark Paper

The Normal Human Female as a Mosaic of X-Chromosome Activity: Studies Using the Gene for G-6-PD-Deficiency as a Marker

Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences 48:9-16

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Waterfall Sequence for Intrinsic Blood Clotting

Science 145:1310-1311

Commentary

Landmark Paper

An Enzyme Cascade in the Blood Clotting Mechanism, and Its Function as a Biochemical Amplifier

Nature 202:498--499

Commentary

Landmark Paper

A New Consistent Abnormality in Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia Identified by Quinacrine Fluorescence and Giemsa Staining

Nature 243:290-293

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Clinical Importance of Lymphoblasts with T Markers in Childhood Acute Leukemia

New England Journal of Medicine 92:828-832

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Detection and Isolation of Type C Retrovirus Particles from Fresh and Cultured Lymphocytes of a Patient with Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma

Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences 77:7415-7419

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Helicobacter Pylori-Associated Gastritis and Primary B-Cell Gastric Lymphoma

Lancet 338:1175-1176

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Section 3 Advances in Treatment of Hematologic Disease

A New and Greatly Simplified Method of Blood Transfusion

Medical Record 87:141-142

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Treatment of Pernicious Anemia by a Special Diet

Journal of the American Medical Association 87:470--476

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Hemophilia: Some Properties of Substance Obtained from Normal Human Plasma Effective in Accelerating Coagulation of Hemophilic Blood

Journal of Clinical Investigation 16:113-124

Commentary

Landmark Paper

A Preparation from Spoiled Sweet Clover (3,Y-Methylene-Bis-(4-Hydroxycoumarin))

Proceedings of the Staff Meetings of the Mayo Clinic 16:388-395

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Nitrogen Mustard Therapy: The Use of Methyl-Bis(13-Chlorethyl) Amine Hydrochloride and Tris(13-Chlorethyl) Amine Hydrochloride for Hodgkin's Disease, Lymphosarcoma, Leukemia and Certain Allied and Miscellaneous Disorders

Journal of the American Medical Association 132:126--132

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Temporary Remissions in Acute Leukemia in Children Produced by Folic Acid Antagonist 4-Aminopteroyl-Glutamic Acid (Aminopterin)

New England Journal of Medicine 238:787-793

Commentary

Landmark Paper

ACTH- and Cortisone-Induced Regressions of Lymphoid Tumors in Man. A Preliminary Report

Cancer 2:943-945

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Erythroblastosis Fetalis. VII. Treatment with Exchange Transfusion

New England Journal of Medicine 244:39-49

Commentary

Landmark Paper

The Treatment of Patients Suffering from Early Myocardial Infarction with Massive and Prolonged Streptokinase Therapy

Transactions of the Association of American Physicians 71:287-296

Commentary

Landmark Paper

The Radical Radiotherapy of Regionally Localized Hodgkin's Disease

Radiology 78:553-561

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Quadruple Combination Therapy (VAMP) for Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia of Childhood

Proceedings of the American Association for Cancer Research 5:20

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Prevention of Rh Immunization

Journal of the American Medical Association 199:390-394

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Impaired Platelet-Connective Tissue Reaction in Man after Aspirin Ingestion

Lancet 2:495-497

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Immunological Reconstitution of Sex-Linked Lymphopenic Deficiency

Lancet 2:1366-1369

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Combination Chemotherapy in the Treatment of Advanced Hodgkin's Disease

Annals of lnternal Medicine 73:881-895

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Central Nervous System Therapy and Combination Chemotherapy of Childhood Lymphocytic Leukemia

Blood 37:272-281

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Cytosine Arabinoside and Daunorubicin Therapy in Acute Nonlymphocytic Leukemia

Cancer Chemotherapy Reports 52:485-488

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Treatment of Aplastic Anaemia by Antilymphocyte Globulin with and without Allogeneic Bone-Marrow Infusions

Lancet 2:1145-1148

Commentary

Landmark Paper

One Hundred Patients with Acute Leukemia Treated by Chemotherapy, Total Body Irradiation, and Allogeneic Bone Marrow Transplantation

Blood 49:511-533

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Antileukemic Effect of Chronic Graft Versus Host Disease

New England Journal of Medicine 304:1529-1533

Commentary

Landmark PaperAAlpha Interferon for Induction of Remission in Hairy Cell Leukemia

New Eng land Journal of Medicine 310:15-18

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Use of All-Trans Retinoic Acid in the Treatment of Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia

Blood 72:567-572

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Use of Monoclonal Antibody Directed against the Platelet Glycoprotein Ilb/Illa Receptor in High-Risk Coronary Angioplasty

New England Journal of Medicine 330:956-961

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Section 4 Diagnostic or Clinical Laboratory Innovations

Ober Agglutinationserscheinungen normalen menschlichen B lutes [On the Agglutination of Normal Human Blood]

Wiener Klinische Wochenschrift 14:1132-1134

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Translation

The Relation of Blood Platelets to Hemorrhagic Disease: Description of a Method for Determining the Bleeding Time and the Coagulation Time and Report of Three Cases of Hemorrhagic Disease Relieved by Transfusion

Journal of the American Medical Association 55:1185-1192

Commentary

Landmark Paper

The Determination of the Length of Life of Transfused Blood Corpuscles in Man

Journal of Experimental Medicine 29:267-281

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Reticulosis-Increased Percentage in the Peripheral Blood

Journal of Laboratory andClinical Medicine 8:11-18

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Die intravitale Untersuchungsmethodik des Knochenmarks [The Intravital Research Methodology of the Marrow of a Bone]

Folia Haematologica 38:233-240

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Translation

Anemia: Classification and Treatment on the Basis of Differences in the Average Volume and Hemoglobin Content of Red Corpuscles

Archives of lnternal Medicine 54:256-280

Commentary

Landmark Paper

A Study of the Coagulation Defect in Hemophilia and in Jaundice

American Journal of the Medical Sciences 190:501-511

Commentary

Landmark Paper

A New Test for the Detection of Weak and "Incomplete" Rh Agglutinins

British Journal of Experimental Pathology 26:255-266

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Morphology and Enumeration of Human Blood Platelets

Journal of Applied Physiology 3:365-377

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Effect of Antihemophilic Factor on One-Stage Clotting Tests: A Presumptive Test for Hemophilia and Simple One-Stage Antihemophilic Factor Assay Procedures

Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine 41:637-647

Commentary

Landmark Paper

High Speed Automatic Blood Cell Counter and Cell Size Analyzer

Proceedings of the National Electronics Conference 12:1034-1040

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Direct Measurement of the Radiation Sensitivity of Normal Mouse Bone Marrow Cells

Radiation Research 14:213-222

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Aggregation of Blood Platelets by Adenosine Diphosphate and Its Reversal

Nature 194:927-929

Commentary

Landmark Paper

The Chemotactic Effect of Mixtures of Antibody and Antigen on Polymorphonuclear Leukocytes

Journal of Experimental Medicine 115:453-457

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Separation and Collection of Leukocytes

Cancer Research 25:1516-1520

Commentary

Landmark Paper

The Cloning of Normal "Mast" Cells in Tissue Cultures

Journal of Cellular and Comparative Physiology 66:319-324

Commentary

Landmark Paper

The Growth of Mouse Bone Marrow Cells In Vitro

Australian Journal of Experimental Biology and Medical Science 44:287-289

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Detection of the Sickle Gene in the Human Fetus: Potential for Intrauterine Diagnosis of Sickle Cell Anemia

New England Journal of Medicine 287:1-5

Commentary

Landmark Paper

Appendix

Figure 1 Charles Mayo Depicts His Technique of Splenectomy

2 Demonstration of In Vitro Sickle Cell Formation in a Heterozygote

3 Deformation of the Skull by Excessive Erythropoiesis in a Patient of Cooley

4 Introduction of the Hematocrit Tube to Measure Packed Red Cell Volume

5 Application of Ashby Technique to Measurement of Red Cell Life-Span

6 Depiction of Siderocytes and Sideroblasts

7 Correlation of Red Cell Shape Alterations and Vascular Lesions in Microangiopathic Hemolytic Anemia

8 Mechanism of Exertional Hemoglobinuria

9 Polycythemia Resulting from an Inherited Abnormality of Hemoglobin

10 Mechanism for Premature Removal of Antibody-Coated Red Cells by the Mononuclear Phagocyte System

11 Use of Radioactive Iron to Study the Mechanism of Anemia in Man

12 Recombinant Human Erythropoietin Corrects the Anemia of End-Stage Renal Disease

13 Early Evidence for the Therapeutic Utility of Antihemophilic Globulin

14 Early Evidence for the Efficacy of Streptokinase to Lyse Clots

15 Homozygous Pelger-Hust Anomaly of Human Leukocytes

16 Early Depiction of "Fibrin Emboli" with Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation from Placenta Abruption

17 Introduction of Plastic Bags for Collection and Administration of Platelets for Transfusion

18 Depiction of Monstrous Granules in Human Leukocytes by Higashi

19 Purpura Fulminans Treated with Anticoagulation

20 Electron Micrograph of Viral Particles in Burkitt Lymphoma Cells

21 Description of Degradation Products of Fibrinogen Exposed to Plasmin

22 Characteristic Course of Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia

23 Depiction of the Giant Cell Characteristic of Hodgkin's Disease by Dorothy Reed

24 Salutary Effect of The "R6ntgen Ray" In The Treatment of Pseudoleukemia (Hodgkin Disease)

25 Introduction of Zonal Electrophoresis for Separation of Serum Proteins

26 Cytological Identification of Radiation Chimeras after Homologous Marrow Transplantation

27 Metaphase of Early Patient Carrying The Philadelphia Chromosome

28 Characteristic Depiction of The Hyperviscosity Syndrome

29 Introduction of a Method to Determine The Monoclonal Origin of Tumors

30 The Early Efficacy of Vamp in the Treatment of Childhood Lymphocytic Leukemia

31 Arabinosyl Cytosine (Cytarabine) in the Treatment of Acute Myelogenous Leukemia

Bibliography: Articles Cited in Commentaries

Sources Used in Preparation of Commentaries

Author Index

Subject Index

