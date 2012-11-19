PART I: Molecular and Cellular Basis of Hematology

1 Anatomy and Pathophysiology of the Gene

2 Genomic Approaches to Hematology

3 Regulation of Gene Expression, Transcription, Splicing, and RNA Metabolism

4 Protein Synthesis, Processing, and Trafficking

5 Protein Architecture: Relationship of Form and Function

6 Signaling Transduction and Regulation of Cell Metabolism

7 Pharmacogenomics and Hematologic Diseases

PART II: Cellular Basis of Hematology

8 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Biology

9 Hematopoietic Microenvironment

10 Cell Adhesion

11 Hematopoietic Cell Trafficking and Chemokines

12 Dynamic Interactions between Hematopoietic Stem and Progenitor Cells and the Bone Marrow: Current Biology of Stem Cell Homing and Mobilization

13 Vascular Growth in Health and Disease

14 Principles of Cytokine Signaling

15 Control of Cell Division

16 Cell Death

PART III: Immunologic Basis of Hematology

17 Overview and Compartmentalization of the Immune System

18 B-Cell Development

19 T-Cell Immunity

20 Natural Killer Cell Immunity

21 Dendritic Cell Biology

22 Complement and Immunoglobulin Biology

23 Tolerance and Autoimmunity

PART IV: Disorders of Hematopoietic Cell Development

24 Biology of Erythropoiesis, Erythroid Differentiation, and Maturation

25 Granulocytopiesis and Monocytopoiesis

26 Thrombocytopoiesis

27 Inherited Forms of Bone Marrow Failure

28 Aplastic Anemia

29 Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria

30 Acquired Disorders of Red Cell, White Cell, and Platelet Production

PART V: Red Blood Cells

31 Pathobiology of the Human Erythrocyte and Its Hemoglobins

32 Approach to Anemia in the Adult and Child

33 Pathophysiology of Iron Homeostasis

34 Disorders of Iron Homeostasis: Iron Deficiency and Overload

35 Anemia of Chronic Diseases

36 Heme Biosynthesis and Its Disorders: Porphyrias and Sideroblastic Anemias

37 Megaloblastic Anemias

38 Thalassemia Syndromes

39 Pathobiology of Sickle Cell Disease

40 Sickle Cell Disease - Clinical Features and Management

41 Hemoglobin Variants Associated with Hemolytic Anemia, Altered Oxygen Affinity, and Methemoglobinemias

42 Red Blood Cell Enzymopathies

43 Red Blood Cell Membrane Disorders

44 Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia

45 Extrinsic Nonimmune Hemolytic Anemias

PART VI: Non-Malignant Leukocytes

46 Neutrophilic Leukocytosis, Neutropenia, Monocytosis and Monocytopenia

47 Lymphocytosis, Lymphocytopenia, Hypergammaglobulinemia and Hypogammaglobulinemia

48 Disorders of Phagocyte Function

49 Congenital Disorders of Lymphocyte Function

50 Histiocytic Disorders

51 Lysosomal Storage Diseases: Perspectives and Principles

52 Infectious Mononucleosis and Other Epstein-Barr Virus-Associated Diseases

PART VII: Hematologic Malignancies

53 Progress in the Classification of Myeloid Neoplasms: Clinical Implications

54 Conventional and Molecular Cytogenetic Basis of Hematologic Malignancies

55 Pharmacology and Molecular Mechanisms of Antineoplastic Agents for Hematologic Malignancies

56 Radiation Therapy in the Treatment of Hematologic Malignancies

57 Pathobiology of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

58 Clinical Manifestations and Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

59 Myelodysplastic Syndromes: Biology and Treatment

60 Allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation for Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Syndrome in Adults

61 Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Children

62 Myelodysplastic and Myeloproliferative Neoplasms in Children

63 Pathobiology of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

64 Clinical Manifestations and Treatment of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Children

65 Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults

66 Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

67 The Polycythemias

68 Essential Thrombocythemia

69 Primary Myelofibrosis

70 Eosinophilia, Eosinophil-Associated Diseases, Chronic Eosinophil Leukemia, and the Hypereosinophilic Syndromes

71 Mast Cells and Systemic Mastocytosis

72 The Pathologic Basis for the Classification of Non-Hodgkin and Hodgkin Lymphomas

73 Origins of Hodgkin Lymphoma

74 Hodgkin Lymphoma: Clinical Manifestations, Staging, and Therapy

75 Origin of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

76 Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

77 Hairy Cell Leukemia

78 Clinical Manifestations and Treatment of Marginal Zone Lymphomas (Extranodal/Malt, Splenic, and Nodal)

79 Clinical Manifestations, Staging, and Treatment of Follicular Lymphoma

80 Mantle Cell Lymphoma

81 Diagnosis and Treatment of Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma and Burkitt Lymphoma

82 Virus-Associated Lymphoma

83 Malignant Lymphomas in Childhood

84 T-Cell Lymphomas

85 Plasma Cell Neoplasms

86 Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia and Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma

87 Immunoglobuin Light-Chain Amyloidosis (Primary Amyloidosis)

PART VIII: Comprehensive Care of Patients with Hematologic Malignancies

88 Clinical Approach to Infections in the Compromised Host

89 Indwelling Access Devices

90 Nutritional Issues in Patients with Hematologic Malignancies

91 Psychosocial Aspects of Hematologic Disorders

92 Pain Management and Antiemetic Therapy in Hematologic Disorders

93 Palliative Care

94 Late Complications of Hematologic Diseases and Their Therapies

PART IX: Cell-Based Therapies

95 Overview and Historical Perspective of Cell-Based Therapies

96 Practical Aspects of Hematologic Stem Cell Harvesting and Mobilization

97 Preclinical Process of Cell-Based Therapies

98 Graft Engineering and Cell Processing

99 Principles of Cell-Based Genetic Therapies

100 Mesenchymal Stromal Cells

101 T Cell Therapy of Hematological Diseases

102 Natural Killer Cell-Based Therapies

103 Dendritic Cell Therapies

PART X: Transplantation

104 Overview of Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

105 Indications and Outcome of Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation for Hematologic Malignancies in Adults

106 Unrelated Donor Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

107 Haploidentical Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

108 Unrelated Donor Cord Blood Transplantation for Hematologic Malignancies

109 Graft-versus-Host Disease and Graft-versus-Leukemia Responses

110 Complications After Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

PART XI: Transfusion Medicine

111 Human Blood Group Antigens and Antibodies

112 Principles of Red Blood Cell Transfusion

113 Principles of Platelet Transfusion Therapy

114 Human Leukocyte Antigen and Human Neutrophil Antigen Systems

115 Principles of Neutrophil (Granulocyte) Transfusions

116 Principles of Plasma Transfusion: Plasma, Cryoprecipitate, Albumin, and Immunoglobulins

117 Preparation of Plasma-Derived and Recombinant Human Plasma Proteins

118 Transfusion Therapy for Coagulation Factor Deficiencies

119 Hemapheresis

120 Transfusion Reactions to Blood and Cell Therapy Products

121 Transfusion-Transmitted Diseases

122 Transfusion Medicine in Hematopoietic Stem Cell and Solid Organ Transplantation

123 Pediatric Transfusion Medicine

PART XII: Hemostasis and Thrombosis

124 Overview of Hemostasis and Thrombosis

125 The Blood Vessel Wall

126 Megakaryocyte and Platelet Structure

127 Molecular Basis for Platelet Function

128 Molecular Basis of Blood Coagulation

129 Regulatory Mechansims in Hemostasis

130 Clinical Approach to the Patient with Bleeding or Bruising

131 Laboratory Evaluation of Hemostatic and Thrombotic Disorders

132 Acquired Disorders of Platelet Function

133 Diseases of Platelet Number: Immune Thrombocytopenia, Neonatal Alloimmune Thrombocytopenia, and Posttransfusion Purpura

134 Thrombocytopenia Caused by Platelet Destruction, Hypersplenism, or Hemodilution

135 Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia

136 Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura and the Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome

137 Hemophilia A and B

138 Inhibitors in Hemophilia A and B

139 Rare Coagulation Factor Deficiencies

140 Structure, Biology, and Genetics of von Willebrand Factor

141 Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation

142 Hypercoagulable States

143 Antiphospholipid Syndrome

144 Venous Thromboembolism

145 Mechanical Interventions in Arterial and Venous Thrombosis

146 Atherothrombosis

147 Stroke

148 Acute Coronary Syndromes

149 Atrial Fibrillation

150 Peripheral Artery Disease

151 Antithrombotic Drugs

152 Disorders of Coagulation in the Neonate

PART XIII: Consultative Hematology

153 Hematologic Changes in Pregnancy

154 Hematologic Manifestations of Childhood Illness

155 Hematologic Manifestations of Liver Disease

156 Hematologic Manifestations of Systemic Disease: Renal Disease

157 Hematologic Manifestations of Cancer

158 Integrative Therapies in Patients with Hematologic Diseases

159 Hematologic Manifestations of HIV/AIDS

160 Hematologic Aspects of Parasitic Diseases

161 Hematologic Problems in the Surgical Patient: Bleeding and Thrombosis

162 The Spleen and Its Disorders

163 Hematology in Aging

164 (Online Only) Resources For The Hematologist: Interpretive Comments and Selected Reference Values for Neonatal, Pediatric, and Adult Populations