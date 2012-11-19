Hematology
6th Edition
Basic Principles and Practice, Expert Consult Premium Edition - Enhanced Online Features and Print
Description
Hematology, 6th Edition encompasses all of the latest scientific knowledge and clinical solutions in the field, equipping you with the expert answers you need to offer your patients the best possible outcomes. Ronald Hoffman, MD, Edward J. Benz, Jr., MD, Leslie E. Silberstein, MD, Helen Heslop, MD, Jeffrey Weitz, MD, John Anastasi, MD, and a host of world-class contributors present the expert, evidence-based guidance you need to make optimal use of the newest diagnostic and therapeutic options.
Key Features
Table of Contents
PART I: Molecular and Cellular Basis of Hematology
1 Anatomy and Pathophysiology of the Gene
2 Genomic Approaches to Hematology
3 Regulation of Gene Expression, Transcription, Splicing, and RNA Metabolism
4 Protein Synthesis, Processing, and Trafficking
5 Protein Architecture: Relationship of Form and Function
6 Signaling Transduction and Regulation of Cell Metabolism
7 Pharmacogenomics and Hematologic Diseases
PART II: Cellular Basis of Hematology
8 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Biology
9 Hematopoietic Microenvironment
10 Cell Adhesion
11 Hematopoietic Cell Trafficking and Chemokines
12 Dynamic Interactions between Hematopoietic Stem and Progenitor Cells and the Bone Marrow: Current Biology of Stem Cell Homing and Mobilization
13 Vascular Growth in Health and Disease
14 Principles of Cytokine Signaling
15 Control of Cell Division
16 Cell Death
PART III: Immunologic Basis of Hematology
17 Overview and Compartmentalization of the Immune System
18 B-Cell Development
19 T-Cell Immunity
20 Natural Killer Cell Immunity
21 Dendritic Cell Biology
22 Complement and Immunoglobulin Biology
23 Tolerance and Autoimmunity
PART IV: Disorders of Hematopoietic Cell Development
24 Biology of Erythropoiesis, Erythroid Differentiation, and Maturation
25 Granulocytopiesis and Monocytopoiesis
26 Thrombocytopoiesis
27 Inherited Forms of Bone Marrow Failure
28 Aplastic Anemia
29 Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
30 Acquired Disorders of Red Cell, White Cell, and Platelet Production
PART V: Red Blood Cells
31 Pathobiology of the Human Erythrocyte and Its Hemoglobins
32 Approach to Anemia in the Adult and Child
33 Pathophysiology of Iron Homeostasis
34 Disorders of Iron Homeostasis: Iron Deficiency and Overload
35 Anemia of Chronic Diseases
36 Heme Biosynthesis and Its Disorders: Porphyrias and Sideroblastic Anemias
37 Megaloblastic Anemias
38 Thalassemia Syndromes
39 Pathobiology of Sickle Cell Disease
40 Sickle Cell Disease - Clinical Features and Management
41 Hemoglobin Variants Associated with Hemolytic Anemia, Altered Oxygen Affinity, and Methemoglobinemias
42 Red Blood Cell Enzymopathies
43 Red Blood Cell Membrane Disorders
44 Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia
45 Extrinsic Nonimmune Hemolytic Anemias
PART VI: Non-Malignant Leukocytes
46 Neutrophilic Leukocytosis, Neutropenia, Monocytosis and Monocytopenia
47 Lymphocytosis, Lymphocytopenia, Hypergammaglobulinemia and Hypogammaglobulinemia
48 Disorders of Phagocyte Function
49 Congenital Disorders of Lymphocyte Function
50 Histiocytic Disorders
51 Lysosomal Storage Diseases: Perspectives and Principles
52 Infectious Mononucleosis and Other Epstein-Barr Virus-Associated Diseases
PART VII: Hematologic Malignancies
53 Progress in the Classification of Myeloid Neoplasms: Clinical Implications
54 Conventional and Molecular Cytogenetic Basis of Hematologic Malignancies
55 Pharmacology and Molecular Mechanisms of Antineoplastic Agents for Hematologic Malignancies
56 Radiation Therapy in the Treatment of Hematologic Malignancies
57 Pathobiology of Acute Myeloid Leukemia
58 Clinical Manifestations and Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia
59 Myelodysplastic Syndromes: Biology and Treatment
60 Allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation for Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Syndrome in Adults
61 Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Children
62 Myelodysplastic and Myeloproliferative Neoplasms in Children
63 Pathobiology of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
64 Clinical Manifestations and Treatment of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Children
65 Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults
66 Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
67 The Polycythemias
68 Essential Thrombocythemia
69 Primary Myelofibrosis
70 Eosinophilia, Eosinophil-Associated Diseases, Chronic Eosinophil Leukemia, and the Hypereosinophilic Syndromes
71 Mast Cells and Systemic Mastocytosis
72 The Pathologic Basis for the Classification of Non-Hodgkin and Hodgkin Lymphomas
73 Origins of Hodgkin Lymphoma
74 Hodgkin Lymphoma: Clinical Manifestations, Staging, and Therapy
75 Origin of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
76 Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
77 Hairy Cell Leukemia
78 Clinical Manifestations and Treatment of Marginal Zone Lymphomas (Extranodal/Malt, Splenic, and Nodal)
79 Clinical Manifestations, Staging, and Treatment of Follicular Lymphoma
80 Mantle Cell Lymphoma
81 Diagnosis and Treatment of Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma and Burkitt Lymphoma
82 Virus-Associated Lymphoma
83 Malignant Lymphomas in Childhood
84 T-Cell Lymphomas
85 Plasma Cell Neoplasms
86 Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia and Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma
87 Immunoglobuin Light-Chain Amyloidosis (Primary Amyloidosis)
PART VIII: Comprehensive Care of Patients with Hematologic Malignancies
88 Clinical Approach to Infections in the Compromised Host
89 Indwelling Access Devices
90 Nutritional Issues in Patients with Hematologic Malignancies
91 Psychosocial Aspects of Hematologic Disorders
92 Pain Management and Antiemetic Therapy in Hematologic Disorders
93 Palliative Care
94 Late Complications of Hematologic Diseases and Their Therapies
PART IX: Cell-Based Therapies
95 Overview and Historical Perspective of Cell-Based Therapies
96 Practical Aspects of Hematologic Stem Cell Harvesting and Mobilization
97 Preclinical Process of Cell-Based Therapies
98 Graft Engineering and Cell Processing
99 Principles of Cell-Based Genetic Therapies
100 Mesenchymal Stromal Cells
101 T Cell Therapy of Hematological Diseases
102 Natural Killer Cell-Based Therapies
103 Dendritic Cell Therapies
PART X: Transplantation
104 Overview of Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation
105 Indications and Outcome of Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation for Hematologic Malignancies in Adults
106 Unrelated Donor Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation
107 Haploidentical Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation
108 Unrelated Donor Cord Blood Transplantation for Hematologic Malignancies
109 Graft-versus-Host Disease and Graft-versus-Leukemia Responses
110 Complications After Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation
PART XI: Transfusion Medicine
111 Human Blood Group Antigens and Antibodies
112 Principles of Red Blood Cell Transfusion
113 Principles of Platelet Transfusion Therapy
114 Human Leukocyte Antigen and Human Neutrophil Antigen Systems
115 Principles of Neutrophil (Granulocyte) Transfusions
116 Principles of Plasma Transfusion: Plasma, Cryoprecipitate, Albumin, and Immunoglobulins
117 Preparation of Plasma-Derived and Recombinant Human Plasma Proteins
118 Transfusion Therapy for Coagulation Factor Deficiencies
119 Hemapheresis
120 Transfusion Reactions to Blood and Cell Therapy Products
121 Transfusion-Transmitted Diseases
122 Transfusion Medicine in Hematopoietic Stem Cell and Solid Organ Transplantation
123 Pediatric Transfusion Medicine
PART XII: Hemostasis and Thrombosis
124 Overview of Hemostasis and Thrombosis
125 The Blood Vessel Wall
126 Megakaryocyte and Platelet Structure
127 Molecular Basis for Platelet Function
128 Molecular Basis of Blood Coagulation
129 Regulatory Mechansims in Hemostasis
130 Clinical Approach to the Patient with Bleeding or Bruising
131 Laboratory Evaluation of Hemostatic and Thrombotic Disorders
132 Acquired Disorders of Platelet Function
133 Diseases of Platelet Number: Immune Thrombocytopenia, Neonatal Alloimmune Thrombocytopenia, and Posttransfusion Purpura
134 Thrombocytopenia Caused by Platelet Destruction, Hypersplenism, or Hemodilution
135 Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia
136 Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura and the Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome
137 Hemophilia A and B
138 Inhibitors in Hemophilia A and B
139 Rare Coagulation Factor Deficiencies
140 Structure, Biology, and Genetics of von Willebrand Factor
141 Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation
142 Hypercoagulable States
143 Antiphospholipid Syndrome
144 Venous Thromboembolism
145 Mechanical Interventions in Arterial and Venous Thrombosis
146 Atherothrombosis
147 Stroke
148 Acute Coronary Syndromes
149 Atrial Fibrillation
150 Peripheral Artery Disease
151 Antithrombotic Drugs
152 Disorders of Coagulation in the Neonate
PART XIII: Consultative Hematology
153 Hematologic Changes in Pregnancy
154 Hematologic Manifestations of Childhood Illness
155 Hematologic Manifestations of Liver Disease
156 Hematologic Manifestations of Systemic Disease: Renal Disease
157 Hematologic Manifestations of Cancer
158 Integrative Therapies in Patients with Hematologic Diseases
159 Hematologic Manifestations of HIV/AIDS
160 Hematologic Aspects of Parasitic Diseases
161 Hematologic Problems in the Surgical Patient: Bleeding and Thrombosis
162 The Spleen and Its Disorders
163 Hematology in Aging
164 (Online Only) Resources For The Hematologist: Interpretive Comments and Selected Reference Values for Neonatal, Pediatric, and Adult Populations
About the Editor
Ronald Hoffman
Affiliations and Expertise
Albert A. and Vera G. List Professor of Medicine, Tisch Cancer Institute, Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York
Edward Benz
Affiliations and Expertise
Richard and Susan Smith Professor of Medicine, Professor of Pediatrics and Genetics, Harvard Medical School; President and CEO, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Director and Principal Investigator Dana Farber/Harvard Cancer Center, Boston, Massachusetts
Helen Heslop
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Departments of Medicine and Pediatrics Section of Hematology-Oncology, Baylor College of Medicine; Dan L. Duncan Chair Director, Adult Stem Cell Transplant Program, The Methodist Hospital; Associate Director Clinical Research, Dan L. Duncan Cancer Center; Houston, Texas
Jeffrey Weitz
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences, McMaster University, Heart and Stroke Foundation/J.F. Mustard Chair in Cardiovascular Research Canada Research Chair (Tier 1) in Thrombosis, Executive Director, Thrombosis & Atherosclerosis Research Institute (TaARI), Hamilton General Hospital, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
About the Author
Leslie Silberstein
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Transfusion Medicine Professor of Pathology Boston Children’s Hospital Harvard Medical School Boston, MA
John Anastasi
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor; Assistant Director, Hematopathology; Medical Director, Flow Cytometry; Department of Pathology, The University of Chicago; Chicago, Illinois
Reviews
"This outstanding book will be a great resource to hematologists in practice and in training all over the world. It is current and, with plans for continually supplementing the online version as more information becomes available, it will continue to be up to date."
-Kehinde Adekola, MBBS Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine
5 Star - Doody's Rating, March 2013
"There has been a significant improvement in general layout and visual appearence between the 5th and 6th editions. The book is now in full colour throughout, with numerous sections of added and useful information contained in blue and red coloured boxes...The entire text of the book, including downloadable images, is available online, and includes updates to the book - such as the recent addition of arsenic trioxide and ATRA as treatment for acute promyelocytic leukaemia...for the truly discerning haematologist, only th fullest detail will suffice, and only Hoffman's Hematology: Basic Principles and Practice will do."
Haemtrainee, Sept 2013