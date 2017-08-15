Hematology - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323357623, 9780323509718

Hematology

7th Edition

Basic Principles and Practice

Editors: Ronald Hoffman Edward Benz Helen Heslop Jeffrey Weitz
Authors: Leslie Silberstein John Anastasi
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323357623
eBook ISBN: 9780323509718
eBook ISBN: 9780323509398
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th August 2017
Page Count: 2408
Description

Get the expert guidance you need to offer your patients the best possible outcomes with Hematology: Basic Principles and Practice, 7th Edition. This thoroughly up-to-date text contains both unparalleled scientific content and must-know clinical guidance, so you can enhance your problem-solving skills and make optimal use of the newest diagnostic techniques and therapeutic options in this fast-changing field.

Table of Contents

  1. Anatomy and Physiology of the Gene

  2. Epigenetics and Epigenomics

  3. Genomic Approaches to Hematology

  4. Regulation of Gene Expression, Transcription, Splicing and RNA Metabolism

  5. Protein Synthesis, Processing, and Trafficking

  6. Protein Architecture: Relationship of Form and Function

  7. Signaling Transduction and Metabolomics

  8. Pharmacogenomics and Hematologic Diseases

  9. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Biology

  10. Stem Cell Model of Hematologic Malignancies

  11. Hematopoietic Microenvironment

  12. Cell Adhesion

  13. Hematopoietic Cell Trafficking and Chemokines

  14. Interactions between Hematopoietic Stem and Progenitor Cells and the Bone Marrow: Current Biology of Stem Cell Homing and Mobilization

  15. Vascular Growth in Health and Disease

  16. Cytokine/Receptor families and signal transduction

  17. Control of Cell Division

  18. Cell Death

  19. Overview and Compartmentalization of the Immune System

  20. B-Cell Development

  21. T-Cell Immunity

  22. Natural Killer Cell Immunity

  23. Dendritic Cell Biology

  24. Complement and Immunoglobulin biology leading to clinical translation

  25. Tolerance and Autoimmunity

  26. Biology of Erythropoiesis, Erythroid Differentiation, and Maturation

  27. Granulocytopiesis and Monocytopoiesis

  28. Thrombocytopoiesis

  29. Inherited Forms of Bone Marrow Failure

  30. Aplastic Anemia

  31. Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria

  32. Acquired Disorders of Unilineage Blood Cell Production

  33. Pathobiology of the Human Erythrocyte and Its Hemoglobins

  34. Approach to Anemia in the Adult and Child

  35. Pathophysiology of Iron Homeostasis

  36. Disorders of Iron Metabolism: Iron Deficiency and Overload

  37. Anemia of Chronic Diseases

  38. Heme Biosynthesis and Its Disorders: Porphyrias and Sideroblastic Anemias

  39. Megaloblastic Anemias

  40. Thalassemia Syndromes

  41. Pathobiology of Sickle Cell Disease

  42. Sickle Cell Disease: Clinical Features and Management

  43. Hemoglobin Variants Associated with Hemolytic Anemia, Altered Oxygen Affinity, and Methemoglobinemias

  44. Red Blood Cell Enzymopathies

  45. Red Blood Cell Membrane Disorders

  46. Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia

  47. Extrinsic Nonimmune Hemolytic Anemias

  48. Granulocytosis, Granulocytopenia, Monocytosis, and Monocytopenia

  49. Lymphocytosis, Lymphocytopenia, Hypergammaglobulinemia, and Hypogammaglobulinemia

  50. Disorders of Phagocyte Function

  51. Congenital Disorders of Lymphocyte Function

  52. Histiocytic Disorders

  53. Lysosomal Storage Diseases: Perspectives and Principles

  54. Infectious Mononucleosis and Other Epstein-Barr Virus-Associated Diseases

  55. Progress in the Classification of Hematopoietic and Lymphoid Neoplasms: Clinical Implications

  56. The CytoGenomic Basis of Hematological Malignancies

  57. Pharmacology and Molecular Mechanisms of Antineoplastic Agents for Hematologic Malignancies

  58. Pathobiology of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

  59. Clinical Manifestations and Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

  60. Myelodysplastic Syndromes: Biology and Treatment

  61. Allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation for Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Syndrome in Adults

  62. Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Children

  63. Myelodysplastic Syndrome and Myeloproliferative Syndrome in Children

  64. Pathobiology of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

  65. Clinical Manifestations and Treatment in Children of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

  66. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia in Adults

  67. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

  68. The Polycythemias

  69. Essential Thrombocythemia

  70. Primary Myelofibrosis

  71. Eosinophilia, Eosinophil-Associated Diseases, Chronic Eosinophil Leukemia, and the Hypereosinophilic Syndromes

  72. Mast Cells and Systemic Mastocytosis

  73. The Pathologic Basis for the Classification of Non-Hodgkin and Hodgkin Lymphomas

  74. Origins of Hodgkin Disease

  75. Hodgkin Lymphoma: Clinical Manifestations, Staging, and Therapy

  76. Origins of Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas

  77. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

  78. Hairy Cell Leukemia

  79. Clinical Manifestations and Treatment of Indolent Lymphomas: Marginal Zone Lymphomas (Extranodal/Malt, Splenic, and Nodal)

  80. Clinical Manifestations, Staging, and Treatment of Follicular Lymphoma

  81. Mantle Cell Lymphoma

  82. Diagnosis and Treatment of Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and Burkitt Lymphoma (BL)

  83. Viral-Related Lymphomas

  84. Malignant Lymphomas in Childhood

  85. T-Cell Lymphomas

  86. Multiple Myeloma

  87. Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia/Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma

  88. Immunoglobuin Light-Chain Amyloidosis (Primary Amyloidosis)

  89. Clinical Approach to Infections in the Compromised Host

  90. Psychosocial Aspects of Hematologic Disorders

  91. Pain Management and Antiemetic Therapy in Hematologic Disorders

  92. Palliative Care

  93. Late Complications of Hematologic Diseases and Their Therapies

  94. Overview and Historical Perspective of Current Cell-Based Therapies

  95. Practical Aspects of Hematologic Stem Cell Harvesting and Mobilization

  96. IND Enabling Processes for Cell-Based Therapies

  97. Graft Engineering and Cell Processing

  98. Principles of Cell-Based Genetic Therapies

  99. Mesenchymal Stromal Cells

  100. T Cell Therapy of Hematological Diseases

  101. NK Cell-Based Therapies

  102. Immune Checkpoint Blockade in Hematologic Malignancies

  103. Overview and Choice of Donor of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

  104. Indications and Outcomes of Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation for Hematologic Malignancies in Adults

  105. Unrelated Donor Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

  106. Haploidentical Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

  107. Unrelated Donor Cord Blood Transplantation for Hematologic Malignancies

  108. Graft-versus-Host Disease and Graft-versus-Leukemia Responses: Biology and Therapy

  109. Complications after Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

  110. Human Blood Group Antigens and Antibodies

  111. Principles of Red Blood Cell Transfusion

  112. Clinical Considerations in Platelet Transfusion Therapy

  113. Human Leukocyte Antigen and Human Neutrophil Antigen Systems

  114. Principles of Neutrophil (Granulocyte) Transfusions

  115. Transfusion of Plasma Derivatives: Plasma, Cryoprecipitate, Albumin, and Immunoglobulins

  116. Preparation of Plasma-Derived and Recombinant Human Plasma Proteins

  117. Transfusion Therapy for Coagulation Factor Deficiencies

  118. Hemapheresis

  119. Transfusion Reactions to Blood and Cell Therapy Products

  120. Transfusion-Transmitted Diseases

  121. Pediatric Transfusion Medicine

  122. Overview of Hemostasis and Thrombosis

  123. The Blood Vessel Wall

  124. Megakaryocyte and Platelet Structure

  125. Molecular Basis of Platelet Function

  126. Molecular Basis of Blood Coagulation

  127. Regulatory Mechanisms in Hemostasis

  128. Clinical Approach to the Patient with Bleeding or Bruising

  129. Laboratory Evaluation of Hemostatic and Thrombotic Disorders

  130. Acquired Disorders of Platelet Function

  131. Diseases of Platelet Number: Immune Thrombocytopenia, Neonatal Alloimmune Thrombocytopenia, and Posttransfusion Purpura

  132. Thrombocytopenia Caused by Platelet Destruction, Hypersplenism, or Hemodilution

  133. Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia

  134. Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura and the Hemolytic Uremic Syndromes

  135. Hemophilia A and B

  136. Inhibitors in Hemophilia A and B

  137. Rare Coagulation Factor Deficiencies

  138. Structure, Biology, and Genetics of Von Willebrand Factor

  139. Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation

  140. Hypercoagulable States

  141. The Antiphospholipid Syndrome

  142. Venous Thromboembolism

  143. Mechanical Interventions in Arterial and Venous Thrombosis

  144. Atherothrombosis

  145. Stroke

  146. Acute Coronary Syndromes

  147. Atrial Fibrillation

  148. Peripheral Artery Disease

  149. Antithrombotic Drugs

  150. Disorders of Coagulation in the Neonate

  151. Hematologic Changes of Pregnancy

  152. Hematologic Manifestations of Childhood Illness

  153. Hematologic Manifestations of Systemic Disease: Liver Disease

  154. Hematologic Manifestations of Systemic Disease: Renal Disease

  155. Hematologic Manifestations of Cancer

  156. Integrated Therapies in Patients with Hematologic Diseases

  157. Hematologic Manifestations of AIDS

  158. Hematologic Manifestations of Parasitic Diseases

  159. Hematologic Problems in the Surgical Patient: Bleeding and Thrombosis

  160. The Spleen and Its Disorders

  161. Hematology in Aging

APPENDIX:

Resources for the Hematologist: Interpretive Comments and Selected Reference Values for Neonatal, Pediatric, and Adult Populations

About the Editor

Ronald Hoffman

Affiliations and Expertise

Albert A. and Vera G. List Professor of Medicine, Tisch Cancer Institute, Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York

Edward Benz

Affiliations and Expertise

Richard and Susan Smith Professor of Medicine, Professor of Pediatrics and Genetics, Harvard Medical School; President and CEO, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Director and Principal Investigator Dana Farber/Harvard Cancer Center, Boston, Massachusetts

Helen Heslop

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Departments of Medicine and Pediatrics Section of Hematology-Oncology, Baylor College of Medicine; Dan L. Duncan Chair Director, Adult Stem Cell Transplant Program, The Methodist Hospital; Associate Director Clinical Research, Dan L. Duncan Cancer Center; Houston, Texas

Jeffrey Weitz

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences, McMaster University, Heart and Stroke Foundation/J.F. Mustard Chair in Cardiovascular Research Canada Research Chair (Tier 1) in Thrombosis, Executive Director, Thrombosis & Atherosclerosis Research Institute (TaARI), Hamilton General Hospital, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

About the Author

Leslie Silberstein

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Transfusion Medicine Professor of Pathology Boston Children’s Hospital Harvard Medical School Boston, MA

John Anastasi

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor; Assistant Director, Hematopathology; Medical Director, Flow Cytometry; Department of Pathology, The University of Chicago; Chicago, Illinois

