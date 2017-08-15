Hematology
7th Edition
Basic Principles and Practice
Description
Get the expert guidance you need to offer your patients the best possible outcomes with Hematology: Basic Principles and Practice, 7th Edition. This thoroughly up-to-date text contains both unparalleled scientific content and must-know clinical guidance, so you can enhance your problem-solving skills and make optimal use of the newest diagnostic techniques and therapeutic options in this fast-changing field.
Table of Contents
- Anatomy and Physiology of the Gene
- Epigenetics and Epigenomics
- Genomic Approaches to Hematology
- Regulation of Gene Expression, Transcription, Splicing and RNA Metabolism
- Protein Synthesis, Processing, and Trafficking
- Protein Architecture: Relationship of Form and Function
- Signaling Transduction and Metabolomics
- Pharmacogenomics and Hematologic Diseases
- Hematopoietic Stem Cell Biology
- Stem Cell Model of Hematologic Malignancies
- Hematopoietic Microenvironment
- Cell Adhesion
- Hematopoietic Cell Trafficking and Chemokines
- Interactions between Hematopoietic Stem and Progenitor Cells and the Bone Marrow: Current Biology of Stem Cell Homing and Mobilization
- Vascular Growth in Health and Disease
- Cytokine/Receptor families and signal transduction
- Control of Cell Division
- Cell Death
- Overview and Compartmentalization of the Immune System
- B-Cell Development
- T-Cell Immunity
- Natural Killer Cell Immunity
- Dendritic Cell Biology
- Complement and Immunoglobulin biology leading to clinical translation
- Tolerance and Autoimmunity
- Biology of Erythropoiesis, Erythroid Differentiation, and Maturation
- Granulocytopiesis and Monocytopoiesis
- Thrombocytopoiesis
- Inherited Forms of Bone Marrow Failure
- Aplastic Anemia
- Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
- Acquired Disorders of Unilineage Blood Cell Production
- Pathobiology of the Human Erythrocyte and Its Hemoglobins
- Approach to Anemia in the Adult and Child
- Pathophysiology of Iron Homeostasis
- Disorders of Iron Metabolism: Iron Deficiency and Overload
- Anemia of Chronic Diseases
- Heme Biosynthesis and Its Disorders: Porphyrias and Sideroblastic Anemias
- Megaloblastic Anemias
- Thalassemia Syndromes
- Pathobiology of Sickle Cell Disease
- Sickle Cell Disease: Clinical Features and Management
- Hemoglobin Variants Associated with Hemolytic Anemia, Altered Oxygen Affinity, and Methemoglobinemias
- Red Blood Cell Enzymopathies
- Red Blood Cell Membrane Disorders
- Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia
- Extrinsic Nonimmune Hemolytic Anemias
- Granulocytosis, Granulocytopenia, Monocytosis, and Monocytopenia
- Lymphocytosis, Lymphocytopenia, Hypergammaglobulinemia, and Hypogammaglobulinemia
- Disorders of Phagocyte Function
- Congenital Disorders of Lymphocyte Function
- Histiocytic Disorders
- Lysosomal Storage Diseases: Perspectives and Principles
- Infectious Mononucleosis and Other Epstein-Barr Virus-Associated Diseases
- Progress in the Classification of Hematopoietic and Lymphoid Neoplasms: Clinical Implications
- The CytoGenomic Basis of Hematological Malignancies
- Pharmacology and Molecular Mechanisms of Antineoplastic Agents for Hematologic Malignancies
- Pathobiology of Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- Clinical Manifestations and Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- Myelodysplastic Syndromes: Biology and Treatment
- Allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation for Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Syndrome in Adults
- Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Children
- Myelodysplastic Syndrome and Myeloproliferative Syndrome in Children
- Pathobiology of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
- Clinical Manifestations and Treatment in Children of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
- Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia in Adults
- Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
- The Polycythemias
- Essential Thrombocythemia
- Primary Myelofibrosis
- Eosinophilia, Eosinophil-Associated Diseases, Chronic Eosinophil Leukemia, and the Hypereosinophilic Syndromes
- Mast Cells and Systemic Mastocytosis
- The Pathologic Basis for the Classification of Non-Hodgkin and Hodgkin Lymphomas
- Origins of Hodgkin Disease
- Hodgkin Lymphoma: Clinical Manifestations, Staging, and Therapy
- Origins of Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas
- Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- Hairy Cell Leukemia
- Clinical Manifestations and Treatment of Indolent Lymphomas: Marginal Zone Lymphomas (Extranodal/Malt, Splenic, and Nodal)
- Clinical Manifestations, Staging, and Treatment of Follicular Lymphoma
- Mantle Cell Lymphoma
- Diagnosis and Treatment of Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and Burkitt Lymphoma (BL)
- Viral-Related Lymphomas
- Malignant Lymphomas in Childhood
- T-Cell Lymphomas
- Multiple Myeloma
- Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia/Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma
- Immunoglobuin Light-Chain Amyloidosis (Primary Amyloidosis)
- Clinical Approach to Infections in the Compromised Host
- Psychosocial Aspects of Hematologic Disorders
- Pain Management and Antiemetic Therapy in Hematologic Disorders
- Palliative Care
- Late Complications of Hematologic Diseases and Their Therapies
- Overview and Historical Perspective of Current Cell-Based Therapies
- Practical Aspects of Hematologic Stem Cell Harvesting and Mobilization
- IND Enabling Processes for Cell-Based Therapies
- Graft Engineering and Cell Processing
- Principles of Cell-Based Genetic Therapies
- Mesenchymal Stromal Cells
- T Cell Therapy of Hematological Diseases
- NK Cell-Based Therapies
- Immune Checkpoint Blockade in Hematologic Malignancies
- Overview and Choice of Donor of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation
- Indications and Outcomes of Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation for Hematologic Malignancies in Adults
- Unrelated Donor Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation
- Haploidentical Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation
- Unrelated Donor Cord Blood Transplantation for Hematologic Malignancies
- Graft-versus-Host Disease and Graft-versus-Leukemia Responses: Biology and Therapy
- Complications after Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation
- Human Blood Group Antigens and Antibodies
- Principles of Red Blood Cell Transfusion
- Clinical Considerations in Platelet Transfusion Therapy
- Human Leukocyte Antigen and Human Neutrophil Antigen Systems
- Principles of Neutrophil (Granulocyte) Transfusions
- Transfusion of Plasma Derivatives: Plasma, Cryoprecipitate, Albumin, and Immunoglobulins
- Preparation of Plasma-Derived and Recombinant Human Plasma Proteins
- Transfusion Therapy for Coagulation Factor Deficiencies
- Hemapheresis
- Transfusion Reactions to Blood and Cell Therapy Products
- Transfusion-Transmitted Diseases
- Pediatric Transfusion Medicine
- Overview of Hemostasis and Thrombosis
- The Blood Vessel Wall
- Megakaryocyte and Platelet Structure
- Molecular Basis of Platelet Function
- Molecular Basis of Blood Coagulation
- Regulatory Mechanisms in Hemostasis
- Clinical Approach to the Patient with Bleeding or Bruising
- Laboratory Evaluation of Hemostatic and Thrombotic Disorders
- Acquired Disorders of Platelet Function
- Diseases of Platelet Number: Immune Thrombocytopenia, Neonatal Alloimmune Thrombocytopenia, and Posttransfusion Purpura
- Thrombocytopenia Caused by Platelet Destruction, Hypersplenism, or Hemodilution
- Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia
- Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura and the Hemolytic Uremic Syndromes
- Hemophilia A and B
- Inhibitors in Hemophilia A and B
- Rare Coagulation Factor Deficiencies
- Structure, Biology, and Genetics of Von Willebrand Factor
- Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation
- Hypercoagulable States
- The Antiphospholipid Syndrome
- Venous Thromboembolism
- Mechanical Interventions in Arterial and Venous Thrombosis
- Atherothrombosis
- Stroke
- Acute Coronary Syndromes
- Atrial Fibrillation
- Peripheral Artery Disease
- Antithrombotic Drugs
- Disorders of Coagulation in the Neonate
- Hematologic Changes of Pregnancy
- Hematologic Manifestations of Childhood Illness
- Hematologic Manifestations of Systemic Disease: Liver Disease
- Hematologic Manifestations of Systemic Disease: Renal Disease
- Hematologic Manifestations of Cancer
- Integrated Therapies in Patients with Hematologic Diseases
- Hematologic Manifestations of AIDS
- Hematologic Manifestations of Parasitic Diseases
- Hematologic Problems in the Surgical Patient: Bleeding and Thrombosis
- The Spleen and Its Disorders
- Hematology in Aging
APPENDIX:
Resources for the Hematologist: Interpretive Comments and Selected Reference Values for Neonatal, Pediatric, and Adult Populations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 15th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323357623
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323509718
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323509398
About the Editor
Ronald Hoffman
Affiliations and Expertise
Albert A. and Vera G. List Professor of Medicine, Tisch Cancer Institute, Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York
Edward Benz
Affiliations and Expertise
Richard and Susan Smith Professor of Medicine, Professor of Pediatrics and Genetics, Harvard Medical School; President and CEO, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Director and Principal Investigator Dana Farber/Harvard Cancer Center, Boston, Massachusetts
Helen Heslop
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Departments of Medicine and Pediatrics Section of Hematology-Oncology, Baylor College of Medicine; Dan L. Duncan Chair Director, Adult Stem Cell Transplant Program, The Methodist Hospital; Associate Director Clinical Research, Dan L. Duncan Cancer Center; Houston, Texas
Jeffrey Weitz
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences, McMaster University, Heart and Stroke Foundation/J.F. Mustard Chair in Cardiovascular Research Canada Research Chair (Tier 1) in Thrombosis, Executive Director, Thrombosis & Atherosclerosis Research Institute (TaARI), Hamilton General Hospital, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
About the Author
Leslie Silberstein
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Transfusion Medicine Professor of Pathology Boston Children’s Hospital Harvard Medical School Boston, MA
John Anastasi
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor; Assistant Director, Hematopathology; Medical Director, Flow Cytometry; Department of Pathology, The University of Chicago; Chicago, Illinois