Hematology/Oncology Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America, Volume 32-3
1st Edition
Authors: John Perkins
eBook ISBN: 9780323320290
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323320108
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th July 2014
Description
This issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics edited by Drs. John Perkins and and Jonathan Davis focuses on emergencies related to Hematology/Oncology and covers topics such as: Oncologic Mechanical Emergencies, Neutropenic Fever, Oncologic Metabolic Emergencies, Acute Leukemias, Pediatric Oncologic Emergencies, Chemotherapeutic Medications and their Emergent Complications, Anemia, Thrombotic Microangiopathies (TTP, HUS, HELLP), Congenital Bleeding Disorders, Acquired Bleeding Disorders and Antithrombotic agents, Sickle Cell Disease, and more!
Details
About the Authors
John Perkins Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Virginia Tech
