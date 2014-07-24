Hematology/Oncology Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323320108, 9780323320290

Hematology/Oncology Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America, Volume 32-3

1st Edition

Authors: John Perkins
eBook ISBN: 9780323320290
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323320108
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th July 2014
Description

This issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics edited by Drs. John Perkins and and Jonathan Davis focuses on emergencies related to Hematology/Oncology and covers topics such as: Oncologic Mechanical Emergencies, Neutropenic Fever, Oncologic Metabolic Emergencies, Acute Leukemias, Pediatric Oncologic Emergencies, Chemotherapeutic Medications and their Emergent Complications, Anemia, Thrombotic Microangiopathies (TTP, HUS, HELLP), Congenital Bleeding Disorders, Acquired Bleeding Disorders and Antithrombotic agents, Sickle Cell Disease, and more!

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323320290
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323320108

About the Authors

John Perkins Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Virginia Tech

