Hematology in Traditional Chinese Medicine Cardiology
1st Edition
Description
Hematology in Traditional Chinese Medicine Cardiology instructs readers on the blood, complement and immune system from the western and Chinese medicine perspectives. The book focuses on the cardiovascular issues concerning blood and the immune system, provides laboratory values concerning blood and the cardiovascular system, and covers cardiovascular diseases from the Chinese medicine and western medicine perspectives. It compares the eight principles in traditional Chinese medicine with basic science perspectives in western medicine, analyzes laboratory blood testing for heart diseases, and discusses the use of blood results for diagnosing and monitoring.
Key Features
- Balances basic theories in Chinese medicine with basic medical sciences on blood, immune system and cardiovascular diseases
- Provides laboratory tests and values necessary for the monitoring of blood quality, and other tests for monitoring cardiovascular diseases in integrative Chinese medicine
- Prepares the practitioner to sit for the Niambi Wellness Integrative anatomy and patho-physiology in cardiology final online exam
Readership
This book is intended for U.S. based licensed TCM practitioners, cardiologists and researchers of TCM and cardiology.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Acknowledgements
- Introduction
- Approving Agencies
- Course Description
- Course Objectives
- Section I: Basic Anatomy and Physiology
- Chapter 1. Biomedicine Perspective of Blood and Lymph
- Chapter Objectives
- 1.1 Part 1: Blood
- 1.2 Part 2: Lymphatic System
- 1.3 Part 3: Genetics
- Notes
- Chapter 2. Essence, Qi, and Blood
- Chapter Objectives
- 2.1 Part 1: Essence
- 2.2 Part 2: Qi
- 2.3 Part 3: Blood
- Notes
- Section II: Red Blood Cells
- Chapter 3. Red Blood Cell Development
- Chapter Objectives
- 3.1 Part 1: Red Blood Cell Development
- Notes
- Chapter 4. Hemoglobin
- Chapter Objectives
- 4.1 Part 1: Protein Subunits
- 4.2 Part 2: The Heme Group
- 4.3 Part 3: The Bohr Effect
- Notes
- Section III: The Integrative Immune System
- Chapter 5. The Six Stages
- Chapter Objectives
- 5.1 Part 1: Purpose of the Six Stages in Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine
- 5.2 Part 2: The Six Stages
- Notes
- Chapter 6. The Four Levels
- Chapter Objectives
- 6.1 Part 1: Purpose of the Fours Levels in Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine
- 6.2 Part 2: The Four Levels
- Notes
- Chapter 7. Immune System 1: Leukocytes
- Chapter Objectives
- 7.1 Part 1: Types of Leukocytes
- 7.2 Part 2: Leukocyte Disorders
- Notes
- Chapter 8. Laboratory Differentials
- Chapter Objectives
- 8.1 Part 1: Complete Blood Count
- 8.2 Part 2: Cardiac Markers
- 8.3 Part 3: Lipid Panel
- 8.4 Part 4: Inflammatory Tests
- 8.5 Part 5: Hormone Tests
- Notes
- Section IV: Lab Charts
- Chapter 9. Blood Differentiations in Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine
- Chapter Objectives
- 9.1 Differentiations in Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine
- Notes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 56
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 16th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128006429
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128001240
About the Author
Anika Al-Shura
Anika Niambi Al-Shura, MSOM, PhD is originally from Louisville, KY and founded Niambi Wellness Institute, LLC in 1994. Since that time Dr. Anika has been transitioning practice perspectives from alternative healthcare in medical massage therapy to integrative Chinese medicine. In 2004, Dr. Anika earned her bachelors in Professional Health Sciences and masters degree in Oriental Medicine from East West College of Natural Medicine, travelled to China and continued her 10 year medical study and a career in teaching until 2014.
Dr. Anika studied at Shandong University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital, Jujiiang Medical University Hospital and Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital. She earned study certificates in Chinese internal medicine, internal medicine and general surgery, and a specialty in Chinese medicine cardiology.
During her teaching career, Dr. Anika taught medical subjects and research at Shandong Medical University, Jiujiang Medical College and Tianjin Medical University. While teaching, she completed her dissertation on Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine, and received her doctorate in medical education in 2014.
Since 2014, Dr. Anika has been living in Florida, where she is developing the Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine (ICCM) study program at Niambi Wellness. There are 8 courses in the program which were approved by NCCAOM and Florida Medical Board of Acupuncture for awarding CE credits to licensed practitioners. The course textbooks for the program were published by Elsevier Academic Press. Eligibility and registration information can be found at www.niambiwellness.com.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, CEU Instructor, Niambi Wellness Institute, LLC, Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine