Hematology, Immunology and Infectious Disease: Neonatology Questions and Controversies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416031581

Hematology, Immunology and Infectious Disease: Neonatology Questions and Controversies

1st Edition

Authors: Robin Ohls
Editors: Mervin Yoder
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416031581
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th March 2008
Page Count: 312
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This exciting new reference brings you information about the most controversial hematology, immunology, and infectious disease challenges you face in your practice. The book confidently tackles these subjects and gives seasoned advice on the latest diagnostic and treatment strategies using evidence-based medicine wherever possible. It gives you the latest information you need to keep pace with the fast-paced, dynamic environment of neonatology.

Key Features

  • Addresses controversial topics head on, so you can decide how to handle these difficult practice issues.
  • Serves as the bridge between the latest cutting-edge research and its application to clinical practice.
  • Assembles a world-class group of neonatologists, representing the true leaders of the specialty, to ensure the most authoritative content available.

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416031581

About the Authors

Robin Ohls Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pediatrics, University of New Mexico; Associate Director, Pediatrics, Clinical Translational Science Center, University of New Mexico Health Sciences, Albuquerque, New Mexico

About the Editors

Mervin Yoder Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Distinguished Professor, Richard and Pauline Klingler Professor, Pediatrics; Assistant Dean, Entrepreneurial Research; Associate Director, Entrepreneurship, Indiana Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute, Indiana University School of Medicine; Associate Chair, Basic Research, Attending Neonatologist, Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.