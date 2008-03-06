Hematology, Immunology and Infectious Disease: Neonatology Questions and Controversies
1st Edition
Description
This exciting new reference brings you information about the most controversial hematology, immunology, and infectious disease challenges you face in your practice. The book confidently tackles these subjects and gives seasoned advice on the latest diagnostic and treatment strategies using evidence-based medicine wherever possible. It gives you the latest information you need to keep pace with the fast-paced, dynamic environment of neonatology.
Key Features
- Addresses controversial topics head on, so you can decide how to handle these difficult practice issues.
- Serves as the bridge between the latest cutting-edge research and its application to clinical practice.
- Assembles a world-class group of neonatologists, representing the true leaders of the specialty, to ensure the most authoritative content available.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 6th March 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416031581
About the Authors
Robin Ohls Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics, University of New Mexico; Associate Director, Pediatrics, Clinical Translational Science Center, University of New Mexico Health Sciences, Albuquerque, New Mexico
About the Editors
Mervin Yoder Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor, Richard and Pauline Klingler Professor, Pediatrics; Assistant Dean, Entrepreneurial Research; Associate Director, Entrepreneurship, Indiana Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute, Indiana University School of Medicine; Associate Chair, Basic Research, Attending Neonatologist, Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana