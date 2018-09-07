Hematology, Immunology and Genetics
3rd Edition
Neonatology Questions and Controversies
Table of Contents
Ohls: Hematology, Immunology & Genetics: Neonatology Questions and Controversies
1. Stem cell therapy in neonates-the time has (almost) come
2. Genome and Exome Sequencing: Can it impact clinical care in the NICU
3. Transfusion thresholds in the NICU-what have recent RCTs taught us
4. DONOR MILK COMPARED WITH MOTHER'S OWN MILK
5. Will standardized approaches to nutrition decrease NEC
6. What is the value of identifying genetic causes of congenital hemolytic jaundice
7. Using the New CBC Parameters in NICU Practice
8. How near are we to using darbepoetin or erythropoietin as neuroprotective agents for perinatal hypoxic/ischemic encephalopathy
9. Of what value to neonates is measuring end tidal carbon monoxide concentration
10. How do we adopt anemia-preventing strategies in our delivery rooms
11. Thrombocytopenia in Infants with Necrotizing Enterocolitis
12. Genetic Risk Factors for Patent Ductus Arteriosus
13. Genetic basis of PDA.
14. GENETIC BASIS OF BRONCHOPULMONARY DYSPLASIA
15. Prenatal genetic testing.
16. Early diagnosis of severe combined immunodeficiency.
17. Newborn Screening
Description
Dr. Richard Polin’s Neonatology Questions and Controversies series highlights the most challenging aspects of neonatal care, offering trustworthy guidance on up-to-date diagnostic and treatment options in the field. In each volume, renowned experts address the clinical problems of greatest concern to today’s practitioners, helping you handle difficult practice issues and provide optimal, evidence-based care to every patient.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 7th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323544009
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323568470
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323568487
About the Authors
Robin Ohls Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics, University of New Mexico; Associate Director, Pediatrics, Clinical Translational Science Center, University of New Mexico Health Sciences, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Akhil Maheshwari Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Pharmacology, Chief, Division of Neonatology, Director, Neonatology Fellowship Program, Director, Center for Neonatology and Pediatric Gastrointestinal Disease, University of Illinois at Chicago; Medical Director, Neonatology Intensive Care Unit and Intermediate Care Nursery, Children’s Hospital of University of Illinois, Chicago, Illinois