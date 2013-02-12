Hematology: Diagnosis and Treatment E-Book - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781455776887

Hematology: Diagnosis and Treatment E-Book

6th Edition

Authors: Ronald Hoffman Edward Benz Leslie Silberstein Helen Heslop Jeffrey Weitz John Anastasi
eBook ISBN: 9781455776887
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 12th February 2013
Page Count: 311
Key Features

  • Apply the latest know-how on heparin-induced thrombocytopenia, stroke, acute coronary syndromes, hematologic manifestations of liver disease, hematologic manifestations of cancer, hematology in aging, and many other hot topics.
  • Get quick, focused answers on the diagnosis and management of blood diseases - in a portable digital format that you can carry and consult anytime, anywhere.
  • View abundant images that mirror the pivotal role hematopathology plays in the practice of modern hematology.
  • Count on all the authority that has made Hematology: Basic Principles and Practice, 6th Edition, edited by Drs. Hoffman, Benz, Silberstein, Heslop, Weitz, and Anastasi, the go-to clinical reference for hematologists worldwide.
  • Consult this title on your favorite e-reader, conduct rapid searches, and adjust font sizes for optimal readability. Compatible with Kindle®, nook®, and other popular devices.

About the Author

Ronald Hoffman

Affiliations and Expertise

Albert A. and Vera G. List Professor of Medicine, Tisch Cancer Institute, Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York

Edward Benz

Affiliations and Expertise

Richard and Susan Smith Professor of Medicine, Professor of Pediatrics and Genetics, Harvard Medical School; President and CEO, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Director and Principal Investigator Dana Farber/Harvard Cancer Center, Boston, Massachusetts

Leslie Silberstein

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Transfusion Medicine Professor of Pathology Boston Children’s Hospital Harvard Medical School Boston, MA

Helen Heslop

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Departments of Medicine and Pediatrics Section of Hematology-Oncology, Baylor College of Medicine; Dan L. Duncan Chair Director, Adult Stem Cell Transplant Program, The Methodist Hospital; Associate Director Clinical Research, Dan L. Duncan Cancer Center; Houston, Texas

Jeffrey Weitz

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences, McMaster University, Heart and Stroke Foundation/J.F. Mustard Chair in Cardiovascular Research Canada Research Chair (Tier 1) in Thrombosis, Executive Director, Thrombosis & Atherosclerosis Research Institute (TaARI), Hamilton General Hospital, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

John Anastasi

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor; Assistant Director, Hematopathology; Medical Director, Flow Cytometry; Department of Pathology, The University of Chicago; Chicago, Illinois

