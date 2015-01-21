Hematology and Coagulation
1st Edition
A Comprehensive Review for Board Preparation, Certification and Clinical Practice
Hematology and Coagulation is a clear and easy-to-read presentation of core topics and detailed case studies that illustrate the application of hematopathology knowledge to everyday patient care. In order to be successful, as well as to pass the American Board of Pathology examination, all pathology residents must have a good command of hematopathology, including the challenging topics of hematology and coagulation. Hematology and Coagulation meets this challenge head on.
This basic primer offers practical examples of how things function in the hematopathology clinic as well as useful lists, sample questions, and a bullet-point format ideal for quick pre-board review. This book provides only the most clinically relevant examples designed to educate senior medical students, residents and fellows and "refresh" the knowledge base, without overwhelming students, residents, and clinicians.
- Takes a practical and easy-to-read approach to understanding hematology and coagulation at an appropriate level for both board preparation as well as a professional refresher course
- Covers all important clinical information found in larger textbooks in a more succinct and easy-to-understand manner
- Covers essential concepts in hematopathology in such a way that fellows and clinicians understand the methods without having to become specialists in the field
Residents and fellows in pathology and clinical chemistry, practicing pathologists and clinical chemists
- Dedication
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Complete Blood Count and Peripheral Smear Examination
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Analysis of Various Parameters by Hematology Analyzers
- 1.3 Review of Peripheral Smear
- 1.4 Special Situations with CBC and Peripheral Smear Examination
- Key Points
- References
- Chapter 2. Bone Marrow Examination and Interpretation
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Fundamentals of Bone Marrow Examination
- 2.3 Bone Marrow Examination Findings and Bone Marrow Failure
- Key Points
- References
- Chapter 3. Red Blood Cell Disorders
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Anemia: Morphological and Etiological Classification
- 3.3 Common Causes of Anemia
- 3.4 Hemolytic Anemia
- 3.5 Red Cell Poikilocytosis
- 3.6 Red Cell Inclusions
- Key Points
- References
- Chapter 4. Hemoglobinopathies and Thalassemias
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Hemoglobin Structure and Synthesis
- 4.3 Introduction to Hemoglobinopathies
- 4.4 Other Hemoglobin Variants
- 4.5 Laboratory Investigation of Hemoglobinopathies
- 4.6 Diagnostic Tips for Thalassemias, Sickle Cell Disease, and Other Hemoglobinopathy
- 4.7 Apparent Hemoglobinopathy After Blood Transfusion
- Key Points
- References
- Chapter 5. Benign White Blood Cell and Platelet Disorders
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Hereditary Variation in White Blood Cell Morphology
- 5.3 Changes in White Cell Counts
- 5.4 Platelet Disorders
- Key Points
- References
- Chapter 6. Myeloid Neoplasms
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Classification of Myeloid Neoplasm
- 6.3 Myeloproliferative Neoplasm
- 6.4 Myeloid and Lymphoid Neoplasm Associated with Eosinophilia
- 6.5 Myelodysplastic/Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
- 6.6 Myelodysplastic Syndrome
- 6.7 Acute Leukemia
- Key Points
- References
- Chapter 7. Monoclonal Gammopathy and Its Detection
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Diagnostic Approach to Monoclonal Gammopathy Using Electrophoresis
- 7.3 Plasma Cell Neoplasm
- 7.4 Cytogenetics in Myeloma Diagnosis
- Key Points
- References
- Chapter 8. Application of Flow Cytometry in the Diagnosis of Hematological Disorders
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Flow Cytometry and Mature B Cell Lymphoid Neoplasms
- 8.3 Flow Cytometry and Mature T and Natural Killer Cell Lymphoid Neoplasms
- 8.4 Plasma Cell Dyscrasias
- 8.5 Flow Cytometry and Acute Leukemia
- 8.6 Flow Cytometry and Myelodysplastic Syndrome
- 8.7 Flow Cytometry and Hematogones
- Key Points
- References
- Chapter 9. Cytogenetic Abnormalities and Hematologic Neoplasms
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Cytogenetic Abnormalities in Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
- 9.3 Cytogenetic Abnormalities in Myelodysplastic Syndrome
- 9.4 Cytogenetic Abnormalities in Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- 9.5 Cytogenetic Abnormalities in Actute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
- 9.6 Cytogenetic Abnormalities in Multiple Myeloma
- 9.7 Cytogenetic Abnormalities in B and T Cell Lymphomas
- Key Points
- References
- Chapter 10. Benign Lymph Nodes
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Reactive Lymphoid States
- 10.3 Specific Clinical Entities with Lymphadenopathy
- Key Points
- References
- Chapter 11. B Cell Lymphomas
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Follicular Lymphoma
- 11.3 Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma
- 11.4 B Cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia
- 11.5 Mantle Cell Lymphoma
- 11.6 Marginal Zone B Cell Lymphoma
- 11.7 Burkitt Lymphoma
- 11.8 Lymphoblastic Leukemia/Lymphoblastic Lymphoma
- 11.9 Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma/Waldenström Macroglobulinemia
- 11.10 Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma
- 11.11 Hairy Cell Leukemia
- Key Points
- References
- Chapter 12. T Cell and Natural Killer Cell Lymphomas
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Nodal T Cell Lymphomas
- 12.3 Extranodal NK/T Cell Lymphomas
- 12.4 Cutaneous T Cell Lymphoma
- 12.5 Leukemia/disseminated
- Key Points
- References
- Chapter 13. Hodgkin Lymphoma
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Overview of Hodgkin Lymphoma
- 13.3 Classification of Hodgkin Lymphoma
- 13.4 Immunostains for Diagnosis of Hodgkin Lymphoma
- 13.5 Staging of Hodgkin Lymphoma
- Key Points
- References
- Chapter 14. Lymphoproliferative Disorders Associated with Immune Deficiencies and Histiocytic and Dendritic Cell Neoplasms
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Lymphoproliferative Disorders Associated with Immune Deficiency
- 14.3 Histiocytic and Dendritic Cell Neoplasms
- Key Points
- References
- Chapter 15. Essentials of Coagulation
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Normal Hemostasis
- 15.3 Thrombocytopenia and Thrombocytopathia
- 15.4 Tests for Platelet Function
- 15.5 Secondary Hemostasis
- 15.6 Tests for Secondary Hemostasis
- 15.7 Antiplatelets and Anticoagulants
- Key Points
- References
- Chapter 16. Thrombophilias and Their Detection
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Thrombophilia: Inherited Versus Acquired
- 16.3 Factor V Leiden
- 16.4 Prothrombin Gene Mutation
- 16.5 Protein C Deficiency
- 16.6 Protein S Deficiency
- 16.7 Antithrombin III Deficiency
- 16.8 Hyperhomocysteinemia
- 16.9 Increased Factor VIII Activity
- 16.10 Acquired Causes of Thrombophilia
- Key Points
- References
- Chapter 17. Sources of Errors in Hematology and Coagulation
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Errors in Routine Hematology Testing
- 17.3 Errors in Specific Hematology Testing
- 17.4 Errors in Coagulation Testing
- Key Points
- References
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 21st January 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128003817
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128002414
Amer Wahed
Amer Wahed is a graduate of Medicine, training initially in Internal Medicine at Royal Postgraduate Medical School, London, England. He subsequently trained in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology from the University of Texas-Houston Medical School. After working for several years in a private setting, he joined the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Texas-Houston Health Sciences Center. Currently he is an Assistant Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and Associate Director of Clinical Chemistry and Immunology at Memorial-Hermann Hospital at the Texas Medical Center. He is also the Associate Director of the Pathology Residency Program at the University of Texas-Houston Medical School. Dr. Wahed has a strong interest in teaching and is actively involved in the education of medical students, graduate students, residents, and fellows. He has been recognized for his teaching contributions through awards from his department, as well as the Office of the Dean. He is also active in mentoring pathology residents in research and has published multiple papers in peer-reviewed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Texas, McGovern School of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA
Amitava Dasgupta
Amitava Dasgupta received his PhD degree in Chemistry from Stanford University and his fellowship training in Clinical Chemistry from the Laboratory Medicine Department of the University of Washington School of Medicine at Seattle. He is a tenured Full Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center located at the Texas Medical Center at Houston. Dr. Dasgupta has published 210 scientific papers, written many invited review articles, and has edited, co-edited or written 15 books. He is on the Editorial Board of five major medical journals including American Journal of Clinical Pathology, Archives of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Therapeutic Drug Monitoring, Clinica Chimica Acta and Journal of Clinical Laboratory Analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, McGovern Medical School, The University of Texas, Houston, TX, USA
"It would be of interest to any pathologist or laboratory medicine practitioner in practice wanting a quick review of the subject…a great book to review in preparation for the clinical pathology board exam. Score: 86 - 3 Stars" --Doody's
Description: This is a review of clinical hematology and coagulation concepts, principles, and practices that are assessed in the clinical pathology board exam.
Purpose: The purpose is to provide a "strong foundation for students, residents and fellows embarking on the journey of mastering hematology" and to be a reference for preparation for the exam.
Audience: This book was written for "students, residents and fellows." It would be of interest to any pathologist or laboratory medicine practitioner in practice wanting a quick review of the subject. It may be of interest to other medical practitioners who want to gain some insight into contemporary hematology and coagulation testing (e.g., primary care physicians, specialists, etc.). The first author is relatively new to this field, but the senior author is widely published and internationally respected in the fields of clinical chemistry and toxicology.
Features: The 17 chapters cover most aspects of laboratory hematology, hematopathology, and coagulation. Each chapter follows a standard format of an introduction, explanation of standard tests/interpretations/processes, ending with a bulleted list of key points. This is a pretty comprehensive book, written in a no-frills, concise manner. I agree with the authors if the reader knows the majority of the material in this book, s/he is ready for the American Board of Pathology exam. There are no photomicrographs and only one flow cytometry figure in the book, instead readers are referred to online image banks for examples. Chapter 17, which discusses sources of error in hematology and coagulation, is relatively unique and enlightening. Experienced hematology laboratory directors would find this chapter useful.
Assessment: This is a great book to review in preparation for the clinical pathology board exam." --Valerie Ng, PhD MD (Alameda County Medical Center/Highland Hospital)