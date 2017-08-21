Hematologic Issues in Critical Care, An Issue of Critical Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323545488, 9780323545495

Hematologic Issues in Critical Care, An Issue of Critical Nursing Clinics, Volume 29-3

1st Edition

Authors: Patricia O’Malley
eBook ISBN: 9780323545495
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323545488
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st August 2017
Table of Contents

Critical Care Nursing Clinics

Hematologic Issues in Critical Care

Preface

Adverse Reactions to Transfusion of Blood Products and Best Practices for Prevention

Alternative to Blood Replacement in the Critically Ill

The Risks Associated with Red Blood Cell Transfusion: Implications for Critical Care Practice

Collaborative Strategies for Management of Obstetric Hemorrhage

Balance Between the Proinflammatory and Anti-Inflammatory Immune Responses with Blood Transfusion in Sepsis

Nursing Care of Adult Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Patients and Families in the Intensive Care Unit: An Evidence-based Review

Coagulopathy In and Outside the Intensive Care Unit

Hidden Anemias in the Critically Ill

Use of High-Fidelity Simulation to Increase Knowledge and Skills in Caring for Patients Receiving Blood Products

Resources for Hematology On and Off the Web

The Lived Experience of Anemia Without a Cause

Description

Dr. O'Malley is a well-known nurse researcer in the area of Hemaotology, and she has assembled top experts to write about the most important hemtaologic issues in critical care. The issue has articles devoted to the following topics: Cord blood banking; Leukemia and Lymphomas; Sickle Cell; Anticoagulants; Aplastic anemia & MDS; Hereditary Hemochromatosis and Pernicious Anemia; Hemophilia; Blood book: cells, products, transfusion; Anemia; Multiple Myeloma; DIC; and The lived experience of anemia without a cause. Nurses will come away with the clinical information they need to improve patient outcomes in the critical care setting.

Patricia O’Malley Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Wright State University, Dayton, OH

