Hematologic Disorders in Pregnancy,An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 25-2

Dr. Connors has provided comprehensive coverage of the pregnant patient with hematologic disorders--from management in early pregnancy to delivery. Hematologic disorders covered include anemia, myeloproliferative disorders, von Willebrand disease, leukemia and lymphoma, thrombochytopenia, and thrombophilia. Other important topics in this issue include anesthesia in the pregnant patient with a hematologic disorder as well as transfusion medicine.