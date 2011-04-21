Hematologic Disorders in Pregnancy,An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704590

Hematologic Disorders in Pregnancy,An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 25-2

1st Edition

Authors: Jean Connors
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704590
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st April 2011
Page Count: 232
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Dr. Connors has provided comprehensive coverage of the pregnant patient with hematologic disorders--from management in early pregnancy to delivery. Hematologic disorders covered include anemia, myeloproliferative disorders, von Willebrand disease, leukemia and lymphoma, thrombochytopenia, and thrombophilia. Other important topics in this issue include anesthesia in the pregnant patient with a hematologic disorder as well as transfusion medicine.

 

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455704590

About the Authors

Jean Connors Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.