Hematologic Disorders in Pregnancy,An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 25-2
1st Edition
Authors: Jean Connors
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704590
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st April 2011
Page Count: 232
Description
Dr. Connors has provided comprehensive coverage of the pregnant patient with hematologic disorders--from management in early pregnancy to delivery. Hematologic disorders covered include anemia, myeloproliferative disorders, von Willebrand disease, leukemia and lymphoma, thrombochytopenia, and thrombophilia. Other important topics in this issue include anesthesia in the pregnant patient with a hematologic disorder as well as transfusion medicine.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 21st April 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455704590
About the Authors
Jean Connors Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA
