Hematologic and Oncologic Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America, Volume 36-3

This issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics focuses on Hematology and Oncology Emergencies, with topics including: Cardiovascular toxicities of cancer therapies; The latest cancer agents and their complications; Infections in the cancer patient; Pediatric oncologic emergencies; Rapid fire oncologic emergencies; Rapid fire hypercalcemia; Rapid fire sickle cell disease; Rapid fire SVC Syndrome; The Cancer ED; EM Oncology Fellowship; Anticoagulation Reversal; and Rapid Fire Blast Crisis/Hyperviscosity.