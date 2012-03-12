Hedgehog Signaling, Volume 88
Chapter One: Hedgehog Signaling
I. Hedgehog Ligands
II. Hedgehog Signaling
III. Hedgehog Signaling in Zebrafish Eye Vesicle Patterning
IV. Hedgehog Signaling in Zebrafish Photoreceptor Differentiation
V. Hedgehog Signaling in Zebrafish Inner Nuclear Layer
VI. Hedgehog Signaling in Zebrafish Ganglion Cell Differentiation
Chapter two: Canonical and Noncanonical Hedgehog/GLI Signaling in Hematological Malignancies
I. Hedgehog Introduction
II. Regulation of Canonical HH Signaling and Its Implication in Cancer
III. SMO-Independent Modulation of GLI Activity
IV. Hedgehog in Hematopoiesis and Hematopoietic Stem Cells
V. From HSC to CML
VI. T- and B-Cell Malignancies
VII. Outlook
Chapter three: Noncanonical Hedgehog Signaling
I. Definition
II. Type I Noncanonical Signaling: Pathways Engaged Exclusively by Ptc1
III. Type II Noncanonical Signaling: Pathways Engaged by Smoothened
IV. Noncanonical Hh Signaling in Drosophila
V. Concluding Remarks
Chapter four: Gli Protein Nuclear Localization Signal
I. Introduction
II. Nuclear Localization Signal and Nuclear Export Signal
III. NLS and NES Mapping
IV. Sequence Comparison of Gli NLSs—NLSs in ZF Domains
V. Predicted 3D Structure of Gli NLS
VI. NLS Control of Gli/Ci Subcellular Localization in Hh Signaling
VII. Perspectives
Chapter five: Mammalian Homologues of Drosophila Fused Kinase
I. Introduction
II. The Major Steps of Hh Signaling
III. Ci/Gli Proteins are Transcription Factors Mediating Hh Activities
IV. Hedgehog Signaling Complex is Responsible for Regulation of ci Protein
V. Regulation of Gli Proteins
VI. Fu is a Protein Kinase Playing Catalytic and Regulatory Roles in ci regulation
VII. Protein Kinases Participating in the Regulation of Gli Proteins
VIII. Controversial Roles of Stk36
IX. The Role of Ulk3 in Shh Signaling Pathway
X. An Emerging Shh Signaling Model Involving Ulk3
Chapter six: Identification, Functional Characterization, and Pathobiological Significance of GLI1 Isoforms in Human Cancers
I. Introduction
II. Structures and Properties of GLI1 Isoforms
III. Regulation of GLI1 Isoforms by Canonical and Noncanonical Pathways
IV. GLI1 Isoforms and Malignant Phenotypes of Cancer
V. Conclusion and Future Directions
Chapter seven: Gli-Similar Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Mechanism of Action of Glis Proteins
III. Role of Glis Proteins in Renal Physiology and Pathology
IV. Role of Glis3 in Pancreas Physiology and Pathology
V. Glis Functions in Other Tissues
VI. Conclusion
Chapter eight: Sonic Hedgehog Regulates Wnt Activity During Neural Circuit Formation
I. Introduction
II. Shh and Wnt Signaling: Canonical Signaling Pathways
III. Patterning and Morphogenesis of the Neural Tube
IV. Establishment of Neuronal Polarization
V. Axon Guidance
VI. Synapse Formation
VII. Other Factors Influencing Shh and Wnt Pathways
VIII. Conclusions and Future Directions
Chapter nine: Hedgehog/Gli Control by Ubiquitination/Acetylation Interplay
I. Introduction
II. Ubiquitin-Dependent Regulation of Hh Signaling
III. Increasing the Complexity of Hh Signaling in Vertebrates: The Cul1- and Cul3-Dependent Ubiquitination Processes
IV. An Alternative Gli1 Control by the HECT-Type Itch E3 Ubiquitin Ligase-Based Processing
V. Activation of Itch Function by Numb
VI. Acetylation to Ubiquitination Connection in Hh Signaling
VII. Implications of Ubiquitin-Dependent Events for Cell Development and Tumorigenesis
VIII. Implications for Ubiquitination/Acetylation Interplay in Cell Development and Cancer Control
IX. Conclusions
Chapter ten: Palmitoylation of Hedgehog Proteins
I. Introduction to Protein Palmitoylation
II. Palmitoylation of Hedgehog Proteins
III. Palmitoylation of Other Secreted Proteins
IV. The MBOAT Family of Acyltransferases
V. Conclusions and Future Directions
Chapter eleven: Phosphorylation Regulation of Hedgehog Signaling
I. Introduction
II. Phosphorylation of the Transcription Factor in Hh Signaling
III. Phosphorylation of Smo Receptor in Hh Signaling
IV. Other Phosphorylation Events in Hh Signaling
V. Nonconserved Phosphorylation
VI. Phosphatases in Hh Signaling
VII. Differential Phosphorylation of Hh Signaling Components
Chapter twelve: Protein Kinase A Activity and Hedgehog Signaling Pathway
I. Introduction
II. Function of PKA in Hedgehog-Responsive Cells
III. Activation of PKA
IV. PKA Activity in Hedgehog-Responding Cells
V. Perspectives
Chapter thirteen: Phosphorylation of Gli by cAMP-Dependent Protein Kinase
I. Introduction
II. cAMP-Dependent Protein Kinase
III. Hedgehog Signaling and cAMP-Dependent Protein Kinase
IV. Gli Transcription Factors and cAMP-Dependent Protein Kinase
V. Conclusions
Chapter fourteen: ZFP932 Suppresses Cellular Hedgehog Response and Patched1 Transcription
I. Introduction
II. Zfp932 Characterization
III. ZFP932 Represses Ptch1 Expression
IV. ZFP932 Represses Cellular Hedgehog-Signaling Response
V. ZFP932 Regulates Osteoblast Differentiation
VI. Conclusion
Chapter fifteen: A New Era for an Ancient Drug
I. Historic Use of Arsenic in Medicine
II. Molecular Mechanisms of Arsenic in Cancer Therapy
III. Role of Hedgehog Signaling in Cancer
IV. Effect of Arsenic on Hh Signaling
V. Conclusions
Chapter sixteen: Aberrations and Therapeutics Involving the Developmental Pathway Hedgehog in Pancreatic cancer
I. Introduction
II. The Hedgehog Pathway
III. Hedgehog Therapeutics
IV. Conclusion
Chapter seventeen: Sonic Hedgehog Signaling and Potential Therapeutic Indications
I. Sonic Hedgehog Discovered (Shh)
II. Shh Signaling in Vertebrates
III. Shh Second Messenger Systems
IV. Shh in Stem Cell Proliferation
V. Shh in Oncogenesis
VI. Shh in Injury of the CNS
VII. Conclusion
Chapter eighteen: Sonic Hedgehog on Microparticles and Neovascularization
I. Introduction
II. Neovascularization
III. Sonic Hedgehog
IV. Microparticles
V. Conclusion
Chapter nineteen: “Patch”-ing up the Neurons
I. Introduction
II. The “Patched” Transmission
III. Ptch1 Expression in Neural Tissues
IV. Ptch1 in Disease, Development, and Injury
V. Conclusion
Chapter twenty: Activation of Hedgehog Pathway in Gastrointestinal Cancers
I. Introduction
II. Activation of the Hh Pathway in Esophageal Cancer
III. Activation of the Hh Pathway in Gastric Cancer
IV. Activation of the Hh Pathway in Colorectal Cancer
V. Summary
Chapter twenty-one: The Role of Sonic Hedgehog as a Regulator of Gastric Function and Differentiation
I. Introduction
II. Hh in the Adult Stomach
III. The Potential Role of Sonic Hh as a Gastric Hormone
IV. Conclusions and Future Directions
Chapter twenty-two: Sonic Hedgehog-Mediated Synergistic Effects Guiding Angiogenesis and Osteogenesis
I. General Introduction
II. General Aspects of Shh Signaling
III. The Role of Hh Morphogens in Bone Development and Repair
IV. Shh: Potential Candidate Linking Angiogenesis and Osteogenesis
V. Effects of Shh on Angiogenesis, Vessel Maturation, and Osteogenesis
VI. Coculture Models as In Vitro Models to Investigate Effects of Shh on Osteogenesis and Angiogenesis
VII. Effects of Shh on Angiogenesis in a Coculture Model
VIII. Effects of Shh on Osteogenesis in a Coculture Model
IX. Future Therapeutical Options and Delivery Strategies
Chapter twenty-three: Hedgehog Inhibition as an Anti-Cancer Strategy
I. Introduction
II. Hh Signaling in Normal Development
III. Hh Pathway Alterations in Cancer
IV. Targeted Therapies for Hedgehog Dependent Cancers
V. Conclusions and Future Directions
Description
First published in 1943, Vitamins and Hormones is the longest-running serial published by Academic Press.
Under the capable and qualified editorial leadership of Dr. Gerald Litwack, Vitamins and Hormones continues to publish cutting-edge reviews of interest to endocrinologists, biochemists, nutritionists, pharmacologists, cell biologists and molecular biologists. Others interested in the structure and function of biologically active molecules like hormones and vitamins will, as always, turn to this series for comprehensive reviews by leading contributors to this and related disciplines.
This volume focuses on hedgehog signaling.
Dr. Gerald Litwack obtained M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin Department of Biochemistry and remained there for a brief time as a Lecturer on Enzymes. Then he entered the Biochemical Institute of the Sorbonne as a Fellow of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. He next moved to Rutgers University as an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and later as Associate Professor of biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine. After four years he moved to the Temple University School of Medicine as Professor of Biochemistry and Deputy Director of the Fels Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology, soon after, becoming the Laura H. Carnell Professor. Subsequently he was appointed chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the Jefferson Medical College as well as Vice Dean for Research and Deputy Director of the Jefferson Cancer Institute and Director of the Institute for Apoptosis. Following the move of his family, he became a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Biological Chemistry of the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and then became the Founding Chair of the Department of Basic Sciences at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, becoming Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the Texas A&M Health Science Center as his final position. During his career he was a visiting scientist at the University of California, San Francisco and Berkeley, Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry, London and the Wistar Institute. He was appointed Emeritus Professor and/or Chair at Rutgers University, Thomas Jefferson University and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He has published more than 300 scientific papers, authored three textbooks and edited more than sixty-five books. Currently he lives with his family and continues his authorship and editorial work in Los Angeles.
