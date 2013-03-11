Heavy Oil Production Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124017207, 9780124017481

Heavy Oil Production Processes

1st Edition

Authors: James Speight
eBook ISBN: 9780124017481
Paperback ISBN: 9780124017207
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 11th March 2013
Page Count: 180
Description

As conventional-oil resources are depleted worldwide, vast heavy oil reserves available in various parts of the world become increasingly important as a secure future energy source. Brief but readable, Heavy Oil Production Processes discusses the latest improvements in production processes including; thermal methods (steam floods, cyclic steam stimulation, SAGD) as well as non-thermal methods (cold flow with sand production, cyclic solvent process, VAPEX). The book begins with an overview of the chemistry, engineering, and technology of heavy oil as they evolve into the twenty-first century. The preceding chapters are written to provide a basic understanding of each technology, evolving processes and new processes as well as the various environmental regulations.

Clear and rigorous, Heavy Oil Production Processes will prove useful for those scientists and engineers already engaged in fossil fuel science and technology as well as scientists, non-scientists, engineers, and non-engineers who wish to gain a general overview or update of the science and technology of fossil fuels. The not only does the book discuss the production processes but also provides methods which should reduce environmental footprint and improve profitability.

Key Features

  • Overview of the chemistry, engineering, and technology of oil sands
  • Updates on the evolving processes and new processes
  • Evolving and new environmental regulations regarding oil sands production

Readership

Operations engineers, Production engineers, Geologists and Research and development engineers

Table of Contents

Preface

Chapter 1. Definitions

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Reservoirs and Deposits

1.3 Petroleum, Heavy Oil, and Tar Sand Bitumen

1.4 Resources and Reserves

1.5 Conclusions

References

Chapter 2. Origin and Occurrence

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Occurrence and Distribution

2.3 Reservoir Evaluation

2.4 Reservoir Fluids

2.5 Reserves and Production

References

Chapter 3. Properties and Evaluation

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Sampling Methods

3.3 Composition and Molecular Weight

3.4 Physical Properties

3.5 Thermal Properties

3.6 Metals Content

References

Chapter 4. Nonthermal Recovery of Heavy Oil

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Primary Recovery

4.3 Secondary Recovery

4.4 Tertiary Recovery

4.5 Other Methods

4.6 Oil Mining

References

Chapter 5. Thermal Methods of Recovery

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hot-Fluid Injection

5.3 Steam Injection

5.4 Combustion Processes

5.5 Other Processes

References

Chapter 6. Upgrading During Recovery

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Partial Upgrading at the Surface

6.3 Upgrading During Recovery

6.4 Epilog

References

Glossary

Conversion Factors

About the Author

James Speight

James Speight

Dr. Speight is currently editor of the journal Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal Energy

Sources. He is recognized as a world leader in the areas of fuels characterization and development. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.

James Speight is also a Consultant, Author and Lecturer on energy and environmental issues. He has a B.Sc. degree in Chemistry and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry, both from University of Manchester. James has worked for various corporations and research facilities including Exxon, Alberta Research Council and the University of Manchester. With more than 45 years of experience, he has authored more than 400 publications--including over 50 books--reports and presentations, taught more than 70 courses, and is the Editor on many journals including the Founding Editor of Petroleum Science and Technology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Editor, Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal, Energy Sources. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.

Reviews

"After describing methods for evaluating the properties of heavy oil, this book clearly explains different approaches for the nonthermal recovery of heavy oil from reservoirs and tar sand deposits and the process of heating up a reservoir to enable oil flow to the wellbore."--Research and Reference Book News, August 2013

Ratings and Reviews

