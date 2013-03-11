Heavy Oil Production Processes
1st Edition
Description
As conventional-oil resources are depleted worldwide, vast heavy oil reserves available in various parts of the world become increasingly important as a secure future energy source. Brief but readable, Heavy Oil Production Processes discusses the latest improvements in production processes including; thermal methods (steam floods, cyclic steam stimulation, SAGD) as well as non-thermal methods (cold flow with sand production, cyclic solvent process, VAPEX). The book begins with an overview of the chemistry, engineering, and technology of heavy oil as they evolve into the twenty-first century. The preceding chapters are written to provide a basic understanding of each technology, evolving processes and new processes as well as the various environmental regulations.
Clear and rigorous,Heavy Oil Production Processes will prove useful for those scientists and engineers already engaged in fossil fuel science and technology as well as scientists, non-scientists, engineers, and non-engineers who wish to gain a general overview or update of the science and technology of fossil fuels. The not only does the book discuss the production processes but also provides methods which should reduce environmental footprint and improve profitability.
Key Features
- Overview of the chemistry, engineering, and technology of oil sands
- Updates on the evolving processes and new processes
- Evolving and new environmental regulations regarding oil sands production
Readership
Operations engineers, Production engineers, Geologists and Research and development engineers
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Definitions
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Reservoirs and Deposits
1.3 Petroleum, Heavy Oil, and Tar Sand Bitumen
1.4 Resources and Reserves
1.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 2. Origin and Occurrence
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Occurrence and Distribution
2.3 Reservoir Evaluation
2.4 Reservoir Fluids
2.5 Reserves and Production
References
Chapter 3. Properties and Evaluation
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Sampling Methods
3.3 Composition and Molecular Weight
3.4 Physical Properties
3.5 Thermal Properties
3.6 Metals Content
References
Chapter 4. Nonthermal Recovery of Heavy Oil
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Primary Recovery
4.3 Secondary Recovery
4.4 Tertiary Recovery
4.5 Other Methods
4.6 Oil Mining
References
Chapter 5. Thermal Methods of Recovery
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Hot-Fluid Injection
5.3 Steam Injection
5.4 Combustion Processes
5.5 Other Processes
References
Chapter 6. Upgrading During Recovery
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Partial Upgrading at the Surface
6.3 Upgrading During Recovery
6.4 Epilog
References
Glossary
Conversion Factors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 11th March 2013
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124017481
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124017207
About the Author
James Speight
Dr. Speight is currently editor of the journal Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal Energy
Sources. He is recognized as a world leader in the areas of fuels characterization and development. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.
James Speight is also a Consultant, Author and Lecturer on energy and environmental issues. He has a B.Sc. degree in Chemistry and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry, both from University of Manchester. James has worked for various corporations and research facilities including Exxon, Alberta Research Council and the University of Manchester. With more than 45 years of experience, he has authored more than 400 publications--including over 50 books--reports and presentations, taught more than 70 courses, and is the Editor on many journals including the Founding Editor of Petroleum Science and Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal, Energy Sources. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.
Reviews
"After describing methods for evaluating the properties of heavy oil, this book clearly explains different approaches for the nonthermal recovery of heavy oil from reservoirs and tar sand deposits and the process of heating up a reservoir to enable oil flow to the wellbore."--Research and Reference Book News, August 2013