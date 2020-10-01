Heavy Metals in the Environment
1st Edition
Impact, Assessment, and Remediation
Description
Heavy Metals in the Environment synthesizes both fundamental concepts of heavy metal pollutants and the state-of-the-art techniques and technologies for assessment and remediation. It discusses the sources, origin and health risk assessment of heavy metals as well as the application of GIS, remote sensing, and multivariate techniques in the assessment of heavy metals. The various contamination indices like contamination factor, geoaccumulation index, enrichment factor, pollution index ecological risk index are also included to provide further context for the state of heavy metals in the environment.
Covering a variety of approaches, techniques, and scenarios, Heavy Metals in the Environment is a key resource for environmental scientists and policymakers working to address environmental pollutants.
Key Features
- Covers the state of the art techniques for assessment and remediation of heavy metals
- Presents interdisciplinary impacts of heavy metals, including human health, ecosystem, and water quality
- Includes for reference various contamination indices, such as contamination factor, geoaccumulation index, enrichment factor, pollution index, ecological risk index
Readership
Researchers and policymakers dealing with environmental pollution and control. Students in environmental science disciplines
Table of Contents
1. Heavy metals in the Ecosystem; Sources and their effects
2. Chemistry of Heavy metals in the environment
3. Geochemical background of heavy metals in the environment
4. Monitoring and Impact Assessment Approaches of heavy metals
5. Heavy metal contamination indices and ecological risk assessment index to assess metal pollution status in different soils
6. Combination of contamination indices and ecological risk assessment index for evaluation of pollution level in sediments
7. Use of multivariate statistical techniques to determine the source apportionment of heavy metals in soils and sediments
8. Human health risk assessment of heavy metals in different soils and sediments
9. Assessment of water quality using different pollution indices and multivariate statistical techniques
10. Heavy metal contamination in water and its possible sources
11. Application of GIS and remote sensing in heavy metal assessment
12. Remediation and detection techniques for heavy metals in the environment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128216569
About the Editor
Vinod Kumar
Vinod Kumar is Assistant Professor in the Department of Botany and Environmental Studies at DAV University. Dr. Kumar has more than 70 research articles to his credit. He completed his Ph.D. from Guru Nanak Dev University. His area of interest is assessment of soil, water and sediment pollution, remote sensing, phyto-sociology, system modeling, and multivariate statistical techniques.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Botany, Higher Education Department, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission
Anket Sharma
Anket Sharma is a Postdoctoral Fellow in the State Key Laboratory of Subtropical Silviculture at Zhejiang A & F University. Dr. Sharma has more than 70 research articles to his credit. Dr. Sharma completed his M.Phil and Ph.D. from Guru Nanak Dev University. His research focuses on plant abiotic stress and adaptation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Fellow, Zhejiang A&F University, China
Artemi Cerdà.
Artemi Cerdà is a Professor in Physical Geography who has developed his research at the University of València, University of Amsterdam, Bar-Ilan University, and the Spanish Council for Scientific Research. Dr. Cerdà also develops research exchanges with the United States Forest Service and United States Geological Service, Swansea University, Michigan Technological University and The University of Melbourne. Since 2011 he has been the President of the Soil System Sciences Division of the European Geoscience Union. He was also Editor-in-Chief of Land Degradation and Development from 2012 until 2017.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of Valencia, Spain
