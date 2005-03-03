Heavy Metals in the Environment: Origin, Interaction and Remediation, Volume 6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1: SOURCES AND ORIGINS OF HEAVY METALS
- Introduction
- Heavy Metals in Rocks and Soils
- Heavy Metals in Water and Groundwater
- Heavy Metals in the Atmosphere
- Anthropogenic Sources of Heavy Metals
CHAPTER 2: INTERACTION OF HEAVY METALS
- Analytical Procedures for the Detection of Heavy Metals (U. Kramar)
- Biogeochemical Processes regulating Heavy Metal Mobility
- Ecotoxicological Effects of Heavy Metals
- Individual Behaviour of Selected Heavy Metals
CHAPTER 3: REMEDIATION TECHNIQUES
- Introduction
- Physical Remediation Techniques
- Chemical Remediation Techniques
- Phytoremediation of Heavy Metals (H.B. Bradl)
Description
Excessive levels of heavy metals can be introduced into the environment, for example, by industrial waste or fertilizers. Soil represents a major sink for heavy metals ions, which can then enter the food chain via plants or leaching into groundwater. In Heavy Metal Ions in the Environment, the author looks at where heavy metals ions come from, how they interact with the environment and how they can be removed from the environment – by a process known as remediation. This book serves as a valuable addition to an increasingly important field of study, which is, at present, served by a limited number of archival texts.
Key Features
- Includes comprehensive coverage of heavy metal ions in the environment
- Is practical and easy to read
- Is suitable for students and researchers in environmental science and environmental or chemical engineering
Readership
Graduate students and postgraduate/academic researchers in environmental science and environmental/chemical engineering.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 3rd March 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080455006
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120883813
Reviews
"...provides an excellent coverage of the field and will certainly be of interest to graduate and postgraduate students as well as academic researchers in environmental science and environmental/chemical engineering." --INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF ENVIRONMENTAL ANALYSIS, 2006
About the Editors
Heike Bradl Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Applied Sciences, Neubrucke, Germany