Heavy Flavours

Heavy Flavors covers the proceedings of the Third Topical Seminar on Heavy Flavors, held in San Miniato, Italy on June 17-21, 1991. The book focuses on the reactions, properties, characteristics, and transformations of heavy flavors. The publication first offers information on flavor factories and monochromatization as the way to maximum luminosity B-factories, as well as design strategies and parameters, requirements, luminosity limitations, and B-factory with monochromatization and vertical separation. The book then ponders on theoretical results in heavy quark hadroproduction; heavy flavor production at high energies; and leptonic decay constants of heavy mesons. The book examines heavy baryon transitions and the heavy quark effective theory; non universality of nucleon sea distributions probed by neutrinos and muons; and heavy flavor physics at hadron colliders. The publication is a dependable reference for readers interested in the study of heavy flavors.

Part 1. Flavor Factories

Φ-Factories

Monochromatization as the Way to Maximum Luminosity B-Factories

Part 2. Theoretical Review

New Theoretical Results in Heavy Quark Hadroproduction

Heavy Flavor Production at High Energies

Leptonic Decay Constants of Heavy Mesons

B-Meson Semileptonic Exclusive Decays

CP Violation in the Minimal Standard Model: K and B-Meson Decays

Heavy Baryon Transitions and the Heavy Quark Effective Theory

Non Universality of Nucleon Sea Distributions Probed by Neutrinos and Muons

Part 3. Experimental Results at E+E- Collisions

Rare B, D-Meson Decays From Crystal Ball

Measurement of the Leptonic Width and the Muon-Pair Branching Ratio of the ϒ(1s) with the MD 1 Detector

Recent Heavy Flavor Results From CLEO II

Recent ARGUS Results on Т/Charm Physics

Part 4. Experimental Results at LEP

Measurements of Z0→ Heavy Flavors at LEP

Inclusive J/Ψ and D Production in Hadronic Z0 Decays With the OPAL Detector

Heavy Flavor Mixing and Asymmetries at LEP

Tau Polarization Measurement in ALEPH

Measurements of the Semileptonic Branching Ratio Br(B-> ℓνy), the Lifetime of Bhadrons and a Determination of |Vcb|

The Lifetimes of B States in Z Decays

The Semileptonic Decay Rates and Fragmentation Parameters of B and C States

D and D Production and Charm Fragmentation

Measurement of B0-B0 Mixing in OPAL

Search For the Standard Model Higgs Boson Decays Into Bb Pairs at L3

Part 5. Experimental Results at Colliders and Fixed Target

Heavy Flavor Physics at Hadron Colliders

Beauty Pairs and Charm Semileptonic Decays From Fermilab E653

Heavy Flavor Photoproduction Results From E687

Results On Charm Physics from WA82

Feynman-X Dependence of D± Production in Π- -Nucleon Interactions

Experimental Results On Charmonium From E760 (FNAL)

Recent Heavy Flavor Physics Results From Fixed Target Experiments

B-Physics at CDF and Prospects for the Next Run

Prospects of Physics at CDF with the SVX

WA92: a Fixed Target Experiment to Study Beauty in Hadronic Interactions

B Physics at FNAL E771

The Search For Scalar Gluonium

Part 6. CP Violation

the Neutral Kaon Program at Fermilab and Recent E731 Results

First Results From the CP LEAR Experiment

Prospects For B-Physics at Fermilab

Prospects For CP-Violation and B Physics at E+E~ Collider B Factories

Part 7. Short and Long Term Perspectives. Heavy Flavors at LHC and SSC

Rare Charm Decays at HERA

B Physics Possibilities With PP Colliders

Progress On a topological B Trigger For Hadron Colliders

P238 Silicon Test Run at the SPS Collider and Perspectives for Hadron Collider B-Factories

The Super Fixed Target Beauty Facility at the SSC

Remarks About B Production in Pa Collisions With a P-Beam of 8tev

New Experimental Techniques and New Detectors

Top Search at the LHC: Signal Versus Background and top-Mass Measurement Program

