Heavy Flavours
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Third Topical Seminar on Heavy Flavours
Description
Heavy Flavors covers the proceedings of the Third Topical Seminar on Heavy Flavors, held in San Miniato, Italy on June 17-21, 1991. The book focuses on the reactions, properties, characteristics, and transformations of heavy flavors.
The publication first offers information on flavor factories and monochromatization as the way to maximum luminosity B-factories, as well as design strategies and parameters, requirements, luminosity limitations, and B-factory with monochromatization and vertical separation. The book then ponders on theoretical results in heavy quark hadroproduction; heavy flavor production at high energies; and leptonic decay constants of heavy mesons.
The book examines heavy baryon transitions and the heavy quark effective theory; non universality of nucleon sea distributions probed by neutrinos and muons; and heavy flavor physics at hadron colliders. The publication is a dependable reference for readers interested in the study of heavy flavors.
Table of Contents
Preface
Committees and Sponsors
Part 1. Flavor Factories
Φ-Factories
Monochromatization as the Way to Maximum Luminosity B-Factories
Part 2. Theoretical Review
New Theoretical Results in Heavy Quark Hadroproduction
Heavy Flavor Production at High Energies
Leptonic Decay Constants of Heavy Mesons
B-Meson Semileptonic Exclusive Decays
CP Violation in the Minimal Standard Model: K and B-Meson Decays
Heavy Baryon Transitions and the Heavy Quark Effective Theory
Non Universality of Nucleon Sea Distributions Probed by Neutrinos and Muons
Part 3. Experimental Results at E+E- Collisions
Rare B, D-Meson Decays From Crystal Ball
Measurement of the Leptonic Width and the Muon-Pair Branching Ratio of the ϒ(1s) with the MD 1 Detector
Recent Heavy Flavor Results From CLEO II
Recent ARGUS Results on Т/Charm Physics
Part 4. Experimental Results at LEP
Measurements of Z0→ Heavy Flavors at LEP
Inclusive J/Ψ and D Production in Hadronic Z0 Decays With the OPAL Detector
Heavy Flavor Mixing and Asymmetries at LEP
Tau Polarization Measurement in ALEPH
Measurements of the Semileptonic Branching Ratio Br(B-> ℓνy), the Lifetime of Bhadrons and a Determination of |Vcb|
The Lifetimes of B States in Z Decays
The Semileptonic Decay Rates and Fragmentation Parameters of B and C States
D and D Production and Charm Fragmentation
Measurement of B0-B0 Mixing in OPAL
Search For the Standard Model Higgs Boson Decays Into Bb Pairs at L3
Part 5. Experimental Results at Colliders and Fixed Target
Heavy Flavor Physics at Hadron Colliders
Beauty Pairs and Charm Semileptonic Decays From Fermilab E653
Heavy Flavor Photoproduction Results From E687
Results On Charm Physics from WA82
Feynman-X Dependence of D± Production in Π- -Nucleon Interactions
Experimental Results On Charmonium From E760 (FNAL)
Recent Heavy Flavor Physics Results From Fixed Target Experiments
B-Physics at CDF and Prospects for the Next Run
Prospects of Physics at CDF with the SVX
WA92: a Fixed Target Experiment to Study Beauty in Hadronic Interactions
B Physics at FNAL E771
The Search For Scalar Gluonium
Part 6. CP Violation
the Neutral Kaon Program at Fermilab and Recent E731 Results
First Results From the CP LEAR Experiment
Prospects For B-Physics at Fermilab
Prospects For CP-Violation and B Physics at E+E~ Collider B Factories
Part 7. Short and Long Term Perspectives. Heavy Flavors at LHC and SSC
Rare Charm Decays at HERA
B Physics Possibilities With PP Colliders
Progress On a topological B Trigger For Hadron Colliders
P238 Silicon Test Run at the SPS Collider and Perspectives for Hadron Collider B-Factories
The Super Fixed Target Beauty Facility at the SSC
Remarks About B Production in Pa Collisions With a P-Beam of 8tev
New Experimental Techniques and New Detectors
Top Search at the LHC: Signal Versus Background and top-Mass Measurement Program
List of Participants
Author Index
General Information
Details
- No. of pages:
- 411
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1992
- Published:
- 1st January 1992
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483257136