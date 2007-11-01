Heavy-Fermion Systems, Volume 2
Preface Chapter 1. Overview of Heavy-Fermion Systems
Chapter 2. Kondo Lattice, Mixed Valence and Heavy-Fermions
2.1. Periodic Anderson and Kondo-lattice Models
2.2. Early Theoretical Approaches
2.3. Cluster Calculations
Chapter 3. Dynamical, Extended Dynamical, and Cluster Dynamical Mean-Field Theories: (DMFT, EDMFT and Cluster DMFT) 3.1 The Local Impurity Self-Consistent Approximation (LISA) 3.2 Brief Discussions of the Dynamical Mean-Field Equations 3.2.1 The Cavity Method 3.2.2 Perturbation Theory in infinite dimensions 3.3 Methods of solution 3.4 Application of LISA to Periodic Anderson Model 3.5 Kondo Insulators 3.6 The multichannel Kondo Lattice 3.7 RKKY interaction 3.8 Extended Dynamical Mean Field Theory (EDMFT): 3.8 (a) Overview 3.8 (b) Application to Kondo Lattice Model 3.8(c) Application to Periodic Anderson Model 3.8(d) Two-impurity Cluster Dynamical Mean Field Theory 3.9 Quantum Cluster theories
Chapter 4. Fermi Liquid, Heavy-Fermi Liquid and Non-Fermi Liquid Models
4.1 Fermi-liquid Theory of Landau
4.2 Fermi-liquid Model for Kondo lattice systems
4.3 Heavy Fermi Liquids
4.4 Non-Fermi-liquid behavior in f-electron metals
4.5 The Quadrupolar Kondo Model
4.6 Quantum Critical Point Theories
4.7 Weak-Coupling Theories
4.8 Strong Coupling Theories
4.8(a) Fractionalized Fermi Liquids
4.8(b) Local Quantum Criticality in Heavy Fermion Metals
4.8(c) The Underscreened Kondo Model
Chapter 5. Metamagnetism in Heavy-Fermions (Experimental Review) 5.1 Introduction 5.2 CeRu2Si2 5.3 Sr3Ru2O7 5.4 CeCu6-xAux 5.5 UPt3 5.6 UPd2Al3 5.7 URu2Si2 5.8 CePd2Si2 5.9 YbRh2Si2 5.10 CeIr3Si2
Chapter 6. Theory of Metamagnetism in Heavy Fermions 6.1 Review of Theoretical Models 6.2 Strong-Coupling Spin Fluctuation Theory in the High-Field State 6.3 Metamagnetic transition in a small cluster t-J model 6.4 Competitition between Local Quantum Spin fluctuations and Magnetic Exchange Interaction 6.5 Itinerant Electrons and Local Moments in High and Low Magnetic Fields 6.5(a) The model 6.5(b) High-field ferromagnetic case 6.5(c) Low-field paramagnetic susceptibility 6.5(d) Results and Discussion
Chapter 7. Heavy-Fermion Superconductors (Ce-based Compounds) 7.1 Overview 7.2 CeCu2Si2 7.3 CeCu2Ge2 7.4 CePd2Si2 7.5 CePd2Ge2 7.6 CeRh2Si2 7.7 CeNi2Ge2 7.8 CeIn3 7.9 CePt3Si 7.10 CeCoIn5 7.11 CeRhIn5 7.12 CeIrIn5 7.13 CeNiGe3 7.14 Ce2Ni3Ge5 7.15 Summary and Conclusion
Chapter 8. U-based Superconducting Compounds
8.1 Overview
8.2 UBe13
8.3 UPt3
8.4 URu2Si2
8.5 UPd2Al3 8.6 UNi2Al3 8.7 UGe2 8.8 URhGe 8.9 UIr
Chapter 9. Filled Skutterdites and Trans-Uranium Superconductors 9.1 Filled Skutterdites 9.2 PrOs4Sb12 9.3 PuCoGa5 9.4 PuRhGa5 9.5 Similarities between Cu and Pu high-Tc Superconductors
Chapter 10. Brief Review of Theories of Heavy-Fermion Superconductivity
10.1 Introduction
10.2 BCS Theory of Anisotropic Superconductivity
10.3 Symmetry Clarifications and generalized Ginzburg-Landau Theory
10.4 Density of States of Quasiparticles
10.5 Collective Modes
10.6 Coexistence of Antiferromagnetism and Superconductivity
10.7 Influence of Antiferromagnetic Fluctuations in Superconductivity
10.8 Fulde-Ferrell-Larkin-Ovchinnikov Superconducting State
10.9 Magneticically Mediated Superconductivity
10.10 Superconductivity due to Valence Fluctuations 10.11 Magnetic-exciton-mediated Superconductivity 10.12 Quadrupolar Exciton Exchange 10.13 Summary
Chapter 11 Kondo Insulators
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Ce3Bi4Pt3
11.3 CeRhAs
11.4 CeRhSb
11.5 CeNiSn
11.6 CeRu4Sn6
11.7 U2Ru2Sn
11.8 CeFe4P12 and CeRu4P12
11.9 CeOs4Sb12
11.10 UFe4P12
11.11 TmSe
11.12 U2Ru2Sn
11.13 YbB12
11.14 SmB6
11.15 SmS
11.16 Theory of Kondo Insulators
(A) The Anderson Lattice Model (B) Spin Excitons (C) Conclusion
The book on Heavy-Fermion Systems is a part of the Book series "Handbook of Metal Physics", each volume of which is written to facilitate the research of Ph.D. students, faculty and other researchers in a specific area. The Heavy-Fermions (sometimes known as Heavy-Electrons) is a loosely defined collection of intermetallic compounds containing rare-earth (mostly Ce) or actinide (mostly U) elements. These unusual names were given due to the large effective mass (100-1,000 times greater than the mass of a free electron) below a critical temperature. They have a variety of ground states including superconducting, antiferromagnetic, paramagnetic or semiconducting. Some display unusual magnetic properties such as magnetic quantum critical point and metamagnetism. This book is essentially a summary as well as a critical review of the theoretical and experimental work done on Heavy Fermions.
· Extensive research references.
· Comprehensive review of a very rapidly growing number of theories.
· Summary of all important experiments.
· Comparison with other highly correlated systems such as High-Tc Superconductors.
· Possible Technological applications.
Lecturers and researchers, Chemists, Physicists and Materials Scientists.
I have published 100 research papers on magnetic, electric, optical and hyperfine properties of metals, alloys, crystalline and amorphous semiconductors. 10 students have completed their Ph.D. thesis under my supervision. I have been doing research on Heavy-Fermion Systems since 1982 and published several papers to explain their properties. B.Sc (Hons) and M.Sc, in Physics (Utkal University, Bhubaneswar, India), Ph.D. in Physics (Tufts University, Medford, U.S.A.), Post-Doctoral Research in Solid State Physics (University of Texas, Austin, U.S.A.)
