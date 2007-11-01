Heavy-Fermion Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444515032, 9780080554679

Heavy-Fermion Systems, Volume 2

1st Edition

Authors: Prasanta Misra
eBook ISBN: 9780080554679
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444515032
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st November 2007
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

Preface Chapter 1. Overview of Heavy-Fermion Systems

Chapter 2. Kondo Lattice, Mixed Valence and Heavy-Fermions 2.1. Periodic Anderson and Kondo-lattice Models 2.2. Early Theoretical Approaches
2.3. Cluster Calculations

Chapter 3. Dynamical, Extended Dynamical, and Cluster Dynamical Mean-Field Theories: (DMFT, EDMFT and Cluster DMFT) 3.1 The Local Impurity Self-Consistent Approximation (LISA) 3.2 Brief Discussions of the Dynamical Mean-Field Equations 3.2.1 The Cavity Method 3.2.2 Perturbation Theory in infinite dimensions 3.3 Methods of solution 3.4 Application of LISA to Periodic Anderson Model 3.5 Kondo Insulators 3.6 The multichannel Kondo Lattice 3.7 RKKY interaction 3.8 Extended Dynamical Mean Field Theory (EDMFT): 3.8 (a) Overview 3.8 (b) Application to Kondo Lattice Model 3.8(c) Application to Periodic Anderson Model 3.8(d) Two-impurity Cluster Dynamical Mean Field Theory 3.9 Quantum Cluster theories

Chapter 4. Fermi Liquid, Heavy-Fermi Liquid and Non-Fermi Liquid Models 4.1 Fermi-liquid Theory of Landau 4.2 Fermi-liquid Model for Kondo lattice systems 4.3 Heavy Fermi Liquids 4.4 Non-Fermi-liquid behavior in f-electron metals 4.5 The Quadrupolar Kondo Model 4.6 Quantum Critical Point Theories 4.7 Weak-Coupling Theories 4.8 Strong Coupling Theories 4.8(a) Fractionalized Fermi Liquids 4.8(b) Local Quantum Criticality in Heavy Fermion Metals
4.8(c) The Underscreened Kondo Model

Chapter 5. Metamagnetism in Heavy-Fermions (Experimental Review) 5.1 Introduction 5.2 CeRu2Si2 5.3 Sr3Ru2O7 5.4 CeCu6-xAux 5.5 UPt3 5.6 UPd2Al3 5.7 URu2Si2 5.8 CePd2Si2 5.9 YbRh2Si2 5.10 CeIr3Si2

Chapter 6. Theory of Metamagnetism in Heavy Fermions 6.1 Review of Theoretical Models 6.2 Strong-Coupling Spin Fluctuation Theory in the High-Field State 6.3 Metamagnetic transition in a small cluster t-J model 6.4 Competitition between Local Quantum Spin fluctuations and Magnetic Exchange Interaction 6.5 Itinerant Electrons and Local Moments in High and Low Magnetic Fields 6.5(a) The model 6.5(b) High-field ferromagnetic case 6.5(c) Low-field paramagnetic susceptibility 6.5(d) Results and Discussion

Chapter 7. Heavy-Fermion Superconductors (Ce-based Compounds) 7.1 Overview 7.2 CeCu2Si2 7.3 CeCu2Ge2 7.4 CePd2Si2 7.5 CePd2Ge2 7.6 CeRh2Si2 7.7 CeNi2Ge2 7.8 CeIn3 7.9 CePt3Si 7.10 CeCoIn5 7.11 CeRhIn5 7.12 CeIrIn5 7.13 CeNiGe3 7.14 Ce2Ni3Ge5 7.15 Summary and Conclusion

Chapter 8. U-based Superconducting Compounds 8.1 Overview 8.2 UBe13 8.3 UPt3 8.4 URu2Si2
8.5 UPd2Al3 8.6 UNi2Al3 8.7 UGe2 8.8 URhGe 8.9 UIr

Chapter 9. Filled Skutterdites and Trans-Uranium Superconductors 9.1 Filled Skutterdites 9.2 PrOs4Sb12 9.3 PuCoGa5 9.4 PuRhGa5 9.5 Similarities between Cu and Pu high-Tc Superconductors

Chapter 10. Brief Review of Theories of Heavy-Fermion Superconductivity 10.1 Introduction 10.2 BCS Theory of Anisotropic Superconductivity 10.3 Symmetry Clarifications and generalized Ginzburg-Landau Theory 10.4 Density of States of Quasiparticles 10.5 Collective Modes 10.6 Coexistence of Antiferromagnetism and Superconductivity 10.7 Influence of Antiferromagnetic Fluctuations in Superconductivity 10.8 Fulde-Ferrell-Larkin-Ovchinnikov Superconducting State 10.9 Magneticically Mediated Superconductivity
10.10 Superconductivity due to Valence Fluctuations 10.11 Magnetic-exciton-mediated Superconductivity 10.12 Quadrupolar Exciton Exchange 10.13 Summary

Chapter 11 Kondo Insulators 11.1 Introduction 11.2 Ce3Bi4Pt3 11.3 CeRhAs 11.4 CeRhSb 11.5 CeNiSn 11.6 CeRu4Sn6 11.7 U2Ru2Sn 11.8 CeFe4P12 and CeRu4P12 11.9 CeOs4Sb12 11.10 UFe4P12 11.11 TmSe 11.12 U2Ru2Sn 11.13 YbB12 11.14 SmB6 11.15 SmS 11.16 Theory of Kondo Insulators
(A) The Anderson Lattice Model (B) Spin Excitons (C) Conclusion

Description

The book on Heavy-Fermion Systems is a part of the Book series "Handbook of Metal Physics", each volume of which is written to facilitate the research of Ph.D. students, faculty and other researchers in a specific area. The Heavy-Fermions (sometimes known as Heavy-Electrons) is a loosely defined collection of intermetallic compounds containing rare-earth (mostly Ce) or actinide (mostly U) elements. These unusual names were given due to the large effective mass (100-1,000 times greater than the mass of a free electron) below a critical temperature. They have a variety of ground states including superconducting, antiferromagnetic, paramagnetic or semiconducting. Some display unusual magnetic properties such as magnetic quantum critical point and metamagnetism. This book is essentially a summary as well as a critical review of the theoretical and experimental work done on Heavy Fermions.

Key Features

· Extensive research references.
· Comprehensive review of a very rapidly growing number of theories.
· Summary of all important experiments.
· Comparison with other highly correlated systems such as High-Tc Superconductors.
· Possible Technological applications.

Readership

Lecturers and researchers, Chemists, Physicists and Materials Scientists.

About the Authors

Prasanta Misra Author

I have published 100 research papers on magnetic, electric, optical and hyperfine properties of metals, alloys, crystalline and amorphous semiconductors. 10 students have completed their Ph.D. thesis under my supervision. I have been doing research on Heavy-Fermion Systems since 1982 and published several papers to explain their properties. B.Sc (Hons) and M.Sc, in Physics (Utkal University, Bhubaneswar, India), Ph.D. in Physics (Tufts University, Medford, U.S.A.), Post-Doctoral Research in Solid State Physics (University of Texas, Austin, U.S.A.)

University of Houston, Department of Physics, TX, USA

