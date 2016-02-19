Heating in Toroidal Plasmas, Volume 1 documents the proceedings of the symposium held at the Centre d'Etudes Nucléaires, Grenoble, France, on July 3-7, 1978. This volume compiles 52 articles that are thematically grouped in this publication. The first two sets of papers focus on the general theory and topics on neutral beam injection. The subsequent group of papers studies heating at ion cyclotron- and lower frequencies. A bulk of papers compiled in this volume examines lower hybrid resonance heating. The remaining set of papers is devoted to electron cyclotron heating. This volume will be invaluable to physics students and others interested in studying plasma, specifically the method of heating in toroidal plasmas.

Table of Contents



General Theory

Implications of Theoretical Scaling Laws

On the Use of Duality and Complex Vectorial Space for the Orthonormal Decomposition of the Electromagnetic Field in Anisotropic Media

Neutral Beam Injection

The Topology of Tokamak Orbits

Fokker-Planck/Transport Analyses of Fusion Plasmas in Contemporary Beam-Driven Tokamaks

Evolution of Neutral-Beam-Driven Current in Tokamak Plasmas

Fusion-Neutron Production in Deuterium-Beam-Heated Plasmas in the Princeton Large Tokamak

Behavior of Fast Ions in a Large Tokamak Plasma during NBI Heating

Observation of Beam-Induced Currents in a Toroidal Plasma

Neutral Injection Heating of Cleo Stellarator - Theory and Experiment

Injection-Dominated Tokamak Experiments at ORNL

Neutral Beam Injection in JIPP T-II Device

Neutral Injection Parameters for TEXTOR and Beam Line Design Considerations

PLT and ISX Neutral Beam Injectors

The Development of a Peripheral Electrostatic Energy Recovery System for Neutral Beam Injectors

Development of Large Volume Magnetic Multipole Ion Sources

The DITE Phase II Neutral Injection System

Electrode Power Loading in High Current Ion Sources

Heating at Ion Cyclotron- and Lower Frequencies

Heating of a Toroidal Plasma by Skin Current

Low Frequency Parametric Processes in Magnetically Confined Plasmas

Shear Alfvén Wave Heating Experiments in HELIOTRON D

On the Limitation of RF Fields by Alfvén's Critical Ionization Velocity Phenomenon

Nonlinear Processes of the Alfvén Wave Heating

Fast Wave Heating via Mode Conversion and ICRF Scaling to Reactor Size

ICRF Heating of a Tokamak in a Proton-Deuteron Mixture

Magnetosonic Resonance Heating in the ERASMUS Tokamak

Ion Cyclotron Heating by Azimuthally Rotating RF Fields

Lower Hybrid Resonance Heating

Lower Hybrid Wave Heating in JIPP T-II

Lower Hybrid Wave Heating in DOUBLET IIA

Basic Experiment at LHR Frequency Range in Octopole Tokamak

Parametric Instabilities in Weakly-Inhomogeneous Hot Plasmas

Antenna Impedance in the Lower Hybrid Region

Filamentation and Spatial Attenuation of the Lower-Hybrid Waves in Tokamaks

Tearing Mode Instabilities and Their Suppression by Lower Hybrid Fields

Impurity Radiation during RF Heating in ATC

Steady-state Tokamak Reactors with RF-Driven Currents

Ray Trajectory and Ion Absorption of LH Waves in a Tokamak

Lower Hybrid Wave Propagation and Parametric Decay in the WEGA Tokamak

Effect of the Slow-Fast Mode Conversion on the Lower Hybrid Slow Mode Excitation

Electron Cyclotron Heating

A theoretical Study of Microwave Heating in ELMO Bumpy Torus

Wave Trajectory and Electron Cyclotron Heating in Toroidal Plasmas

Wave Heating of Toroidal Plasmas at Electron Cyclotron Resonances Harmonics

Considerations on the Design of a 50 GHz Gyrotron

Some Space Charge Phenomena in Gyrotrons

Ordinary and Extraordinary Mode in an Inhomogeneous Plasma in the Presence of Electron Runaways

RF Preionization in Tokamak THOR: Effect of Subharmonics of Ù on the Absorption of the Wave

Nonlinear Dissipation of a Finite Bandwidth Radiation in a Plasma near Electron Cyclotron Harmonic Resonances

