Heating in Toroidal Plasmas
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Symposium Held at the Centre d'Etudes Nucléaires, Grenoble, France, 3-7 July 1978
Description
Heating in Toroidal Plasmas, Volume 1 documents the proceedings of the symposium held at the Centre d'Etudes Nucléaires, Grenoble, France, on July 3-7, 1978. This volume compiles 52 articles that are thematically grouped in this publication. The first two sets of papers focus on the general theory and topics on neutral beam injection. The subsequent group of papers studies heating at ion cyclotron- and lower frequencies. A bulk of papers compiled in this volume examines lower hybrid resonance heating. The remaining set of papers is devoted to electron cyclotron heating. This volume will be invaluable to physics students and others interested in studying plasma, specifically the method of heating in toroidal plasmas.
Table of Contents
General Theory
Implications of Theoretical Scaling Laws
On the Use of Duality and Complex Vectorial Space for the Orthonormal Decomposition of the Electromagnetic Field in Anisotropic Media
Neutral Beam Injection
The Topology of Tokamak Orbits
Fokker-Planck/Transport Analyses of Fusion Plasmas in Contemporary Beam-Driven Tokamaks
Evolution of Neutral-Beam-Driven Current in Tokamak Plasmas
Fusion-Neutron Production in Deuterium-Beam-Heated Plasmas in the Princeton Large Tokamak
Behavior of Fast Ions in a Large Tokamak Plasma during NBI Heating
Observation of Beam-Induced Currents in a Toroidal Plasma
Neutral Injection Heating of Cleo Stellarator - Theory and Experiment
Injection-Dominated Tokamak Experiments at ORNL
Neutral Beam Injection in JIPP T-II Device
Neutral Injection Parameters for TEXTOR and Beam Line Design Considerations
PLT and ISX Neutral Beam Injectors
The Development of a Peripheral Electrostatic Energy Recovery System for Neutral Beam Injectors
Development of Large Volume Magnetic Multipole Ion Sources
The DITE Phase II Neutral Injection System
Electrode Power Loading in High Current Ion Sources
Heating at Ion Cyclotron- and Lower Frequencies
Heating of a Toroidal Plasma by Skin Current
Low Frequency Parametric Processes in Magnetically Confined Plasmas
Shear Alfvén Wave Heating Experiments in HELIOTRON D
On the Limitation of RF Fields by Alfvén's Critical Ionization Velocity Phenomenon
Nonlinear Processes of the Alfvén Wave Heating
Fast Wave Heating via Mode Conversion and ICRF Scaling to Reactor Size
ICRF Heating of a Tokamak in a Proton-Deuteron Mixture
Magnetosonic Resonance Heating in the ERASMUS Tokamak
Ion Cyclotron Heating by Azimuthally Rotating RF Fields
Lower Hybrid Resonance Heating
Lower Hybrid Wave Heating in JIPP T-II
Lower Hybrid Wave Heating in DOUBLET IIA
Basic Experiment at LHR Frequency Range in Octopole Tokamak
Parametric Instabilities in Weakly-Inhomogeneous Hot Plasmas
Antenna Impedance in the Lower Hybrid Region
Filamentation and Spatial Attenuation of the Lower-Hybrid Waves in Tokamaks
Tearing Mode Instabilities and Their Suppression by Lower Hybrid Fields
Impurity Radiation during RF Heating in ATC
Steady-state Tokamak Reactors with RF-Driven Currents
Ray Trajectory and Ion Absorption of LH Waves in a Tokamak
Lower Hybrid Wave Propagation and Parametric Decay in the WEGA Tokamak
Effect of the Slow-Fast Mode Conversion on the Lower Hybrid Slow Mode Excitation
Electron Cyclotron Heating
A theoretical Study of Microwave Heating in ELMO Bumpy Torus
Wave Trajectory and Electron Cyclotron Heating in Toroidal Plasmas
Wave Heating of Toroidal Plasmas at Electron Cyclotron Resonances Harmonics
Considerations on the Design of a 50 GHz Gyrotron
Some Space Charge Phenomena in Gyrotrons
Ordinary and Extraordinary Mode in an Inhomogeneous Plasma in the Presence of Electron Runaways
RF Preionization in Tokamak THOR: Effect of Subharmonics of Ù on the Absorption of the Wave
Nonlinear Dissipation of a Finite Bandwidth Radiation in a Plasma near Electron Cyclotron Harmonic Resonances
Author index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 254
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483182087