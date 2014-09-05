Heat Treatment for Insect Control
1st Edition
Developments and Applications
Table of Contents
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition
- Introduction
- Part One: Principles
- 1: Fundamentals of heat treatment of insect pests
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Heat transfer: conduction, convection and radiation
- 1.3 Measurement of energy
- 1.4 Specific heat capacity and specific heat of evaporation
- 1.5 Target temperatures for the heat treatment of insects
- 1.6 Heat treatment in practice
- 1.7 Summary
- 2: Operational planning, best practice and cost issues in heat treatment of insect pests
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 The survey
- 2.3 Execution of the heat treatment
- 2.4 Heat treatment report
- 2.5 The economics of heat treatment
- 2.6 Summary
- 3: Heat treatment as part of an integrated pest management programme
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Integrated pest management programmes
- 3.3 Proactive pest management: exclusion, restriction and destruction
- 3.4 Exclusion techniques
- 3.5 Restriction techniques
- 3.6 Destruction techniques
- Part Two: Applications in food
- 4: Heat treatment of insect pests in food production machinery
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Treating different types of food production machinery
- 4.3 Dealing with heat-sensitive components
- 4.4 Treating conveyors and elevator systems
- 4.5 Monitoring temperature levels and distribution during heat treatment
- 4.6 Additional measures to ensure the effectiveness of heat treatment
- 4.7 Risk assessment to ensure the effectiveness of heat treatment
- 5: Heat treatment of insect pests in food storage facilities
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Heat input and sensor positioning
- 5.3 Heat treatment protocols for different types of bin/silo
- 5.4 Troubleshooting
- 6: Heat treatment of insect pests in food materials and other fresh produce
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Heat treatment techniques: hot air chambers and kilns
- 6.3 Heat treatment techniques: fluidised beds and spouted bed systems
- 6.4 Heat treatment techniques: microwave systems and vapour treatments
- 6.5 Heat treatment techniques: hot water dips
- Part Three: Other applications
- 7: Heat treatment of insect pests in buildings
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Survey, preparation and pre-treatment
- 7.3 Preparation of the building
- 7.4 Setting up of equipment, heat treatment and temperature monitoring
- 7.5 Heat treatment
- 7.6 Finishing the treatment
- 8: Heat treatment of bedbugs and other insect pests in small rooms
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Assessing the problem
- 8.3 Treating bedbugs
- 8.4 Types of heat treatment
- 8.5 Ensuring effective treatment
- 8.6 Summary
- 9: Heat treatment of insect pests in transportation
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Heat treatment of road transportation and trains: overview
- 9.3 Heat treatment of road transportation and trains: process
- 9.4 Heat treatment of aircraft: overview
- 9.5 Heat treatment of aircraft: process
- 9.6 Summary
- 10: Heat treatment of insect pests in clothing
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Heat treatments
- 10.3 Key steps in heat treatment
- Index
Description
Stored product insects and other pests represent a major hygiene and safety issue to many industries, from food production to building infestation, and issues for timber pallets and packaging. Beds bugs are rapidly becoming a public health issue in hotels, hostels and houses in many parts of the world. While fumigation has been one of the prevalent routes for pest control, there remain issues with the toxicity of the chemicals used and potential exposure to humans therefore heat treatment has proven to be a successful alternative when used correctly.
It is well known that excessive heat is dangerous to life. There is a difference between the amount of heat required to kill microbes such as bacteria and viruses and that required to kill larger life forms such as insects or mammals. This book focuses on the use of heat to kill insects and mites in food production, storage and other facilities.
Heat Treatment for Insect Control examines how controlled heat treatment kills all stages of pest insect life across species and without causing damage to surrounding structures or electronics. The advantages of heat treatment include no health & safety hazards, a completely controllable and environmentally friendly process, reduced treatment time of fumigation (hours verses days), as well as no factory shutdown or exclusion of staff from adjacent areas during treatment.
Part I reviews the principles of heat treatment, with chapters covering the fundamentals, planning, best practice and costs of integrated pest management. Part II looks at heat treatment applications in food production, storage, food materials and fresh produce. Part III examines the other applications in clothing, small rooms, buildings, and transportation.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive and systematic reference on the heat treatment for insect control
- Reviews the development of heat treatment processes and technology as part of integrated pest management approaches
Readership
Plant hygiene/safety managers; Stored product goods managers; Exterminators and pest managers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 120
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 5th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857097811
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857097767
About the Authors
Dave Hammond Author
Dave Hammond BSc (Hons) is Managing Director of Thermokil, UK. With over 30 years’ experience in the pest control industry, he has also worked as a pest control consultant around the world including in New Zealand, Australia, Israel and Romania.
Affiliations and Expertise
Themokil Ltd, UK