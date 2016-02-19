Heat Transfer
1st Edition
Non-Stationary Heat Transfer Through Walls, Measurement of Thermal Conductivity, Heat Transfer with Two Phase Refrigerants
Description
Heat Transfer: Current Applications of Air Conditioning deals with problems and applications of air conditioning. The discussions are organized around non-stationary heat transfer through walls; study of confined rooms or enclosures; calculation of cooling loads; heat transfer with two-phase refrigerants; measurement of thermal conductivity and water vapour permeability of insulating materials; and tests on air handling equipment (room air-conditioners, induction or fan coil air-conditioners). This book is comprised of 60 chapters and begins with an assessment of the unit-system controversy in the United States and the quest for an ultimate resolution. The following chapters explore the resolution of conductive heat transfer problems using the finite element method; thermal behavior of composite walls under transient conditions; thermal and electrical models for solving problems of non-stationary heat transfer through walls; and use of a radiometer to measure the average temperature of a wall. Experimental results for mixed air convection along a vertical surface are also presented. This monograph will be a valuable resource for electronics engineers.
Table of Contents
Foreword
List of Participants
Communications
Section 1 Generalities
The Quest for Ultimate Resolution of the Unit-System Controversy in U.S.A
Time-Wise Persistence of Error in Presentation of Thermodynamic Data Such as on "Entropy"
Section 2 Non-Stationary Heat Transfer through Walls Study of Confined Enclosures Calculation of Cooling Loads
The Resolution of Conductive Heat Transfer Problems Using the Finite Element Method
The Solution of Unsteady Heat Conduction Problems in Composite Walls via the Monte Carlo Method
Thermal Behavior of Composite Walls under Transient Conditions. Their Characterization by Two Parameters. Simplified Calculation Method
Analytical Study of Thermally Active Structures in Unsteady State Conditions
Resistance Network Analogue Method for Two-Dimensional Unsteady Temperature Distribution under Refrigeration Installations
Electrical Representation of Unsteady State Thermal Fields by Means of a Continuous Resistive and Capacitive Medium
Thermal and Electrical Models for Solving Problems of Non-Stationary Heat Transfer through Walls
Calculation of the Solar Heat Gain through Composite Constructions by the Matrix Method
Detection of the Superficial Heat Flux Density via Probes of Low Inertia and High Space Resolution
Mixed Air Convection along a Vertical Surface. Experimental Results
A Simple Thermo-Anemometer of Very Low Directional Effect
Visualizing a Convective Field in a Confined Space
Measuring the Average Temperature of a Wall with the Aid of a Radiometer
Unsteady State Air Temperature Measurements in the Proximity of Radiating Walls
Periodic Heat Flow through Lightweight Walls: Influence of the Heat Capacity of Solid Bodies upon Room Temperature
System for the Calculation of Transient Thermal Responses of Rooms
On Computing the Temperature of a Room under Solar Radiation
Electrical Analog Model of a System with Transient Radiation Heat Transfer
Problems of Room Heat-up in Summer
Heat Capacity of Buildings
Actual Cooling Loads from Solar Radiation through Windows of Air Conditioned Rooms
Experiments on Stationary and Oscillating Heat Transfer in Large Walls
Examination of Convective Heat Transport in an Airproof Cased Plate of Mineral Wool
Heat Transfer in a Porous Insulation with Gas Diffusion through the Walls
On the Water Vapor Transmission through Porous Materials
Urethane Rigid Foams: a Review of the Factors Affecting the Attainment and Retention of Optimum Thermal Conductivity and Their Significance in Service Applications
A Simple Transient Method for the Rapid Comparison of the Thermal Diffusivities of Poor Conductors
Section 3 Measurement of Thermal Conductivity
On the Design of a Guarded Hot Plate Apparatus
Influence of the Mode of Construction of Guard-Ring Heating Plates on the Thermal Conductivity Measurements of Insulating Materials
Some Remarks on a Non-Steady-State Method for Measuring the Thermal Conductivity of Materials
Modified Guarded Hot Plate Apparatus for Measuring Thermal Conductivity of Moist Materials
Revolving Apparatus with a Doubly-Guarded Hot Plate for Measuring the Thermal Conductivity of Insulating Materials
A Calorimeter for Measuring Very Small Heat Fluxes
A Bubble-Column-Apparatus for Measuring the Thermal Conductivity and the Diffusion Resistance Factor of Insulating Materials
Measuring the Thermal Diffusivity of Insulating Materials by Means of a Plate Apparatus Used for Measurements of Thermal Conductivity
The Reproducibility of Thermal Diffusivity Measurements in Quasi-Steady Periodic Conditions
Section 4 Heat Transfer with Two-Phase Refrigerants
Liquid-Vapor Phase Equilibrium N Solutions of R-22 in Dibutyl Phthalate and Tetraethylene Glycol Dimethyl Ether
Heat Transfer in Flooded Evaporator Tubes: Mutual Influence between Tubes
High Velocity Condensation of R-11 Vapor Inside Vertical Tubes
Freezing of Liquids in Pipes with Turbulent Flow
Model with Variable Slip for the Study of Two-Phase Critical Flows
Temperature Distribution in a Frost Layer Formed on a Cylindrical Tube in Cross Flow
Possibilities for Intensifying the Heat Exchange in "Dry" Evaporators through Influence on the Dynamics of Two Phase Flow
Section 5 Testing Air Treatment Equipment
Some Experience with a New Air Conditioning Test Room
Tests on Induction Air Conditioners
Heat Transfer in Fan-Coils for Air Conditioning
Heat Losses from Jet-Convectors in 4-Pipe Installations Having Air-Side Regulation
Observations with Respect to Damper and Water Controlled Induction Units
Noise in Jet-Convectors
Noise in Fan-Convectors
Noise Control of Air Conditioning Cooling Towers
Section 6 Topical Problems and Special Applications of Air Conditioning
New Tendencies for Designing Comfort Air-Conditioning Plants
Optimizing the Fresh Air Flow in an Air Conditioning System Using a Ventilated Luminaire
Maximum Exploitation of Installed Capacity in Air Conditioning of Hospitals
The Total Energy System as an Energy Producer in Air Conditioning Installations
Economic Conditions for the Use of Gas-Engine-Driven Refrigerating Compressors in Air-Conditioning Plant
Individual Automatic Central Stations for the Production of Total Energy with Boiling-Cooling Gas Engines and Absorption Machines
Evolution of Central Plant toward a Heat Reclaim Loop
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483154480