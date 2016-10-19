Heat Transfer in the Chemical, Food and Pharmaceutical Industries
1st Edition
Description
Heat Transfer in the Chemical, Food and Pharmaceutical Industries, a new volume in the Industrial Equipment for Chemical Engineering set, includes thirteen independent volumes on how to perform the selection and calculation of equipment involved in the thirteen basic operations of process engineering, offering readers reliable and simple, easy to follow methods.
Throughout these concise and easy-to-use books, the author uses his vast practical experience and precise knowledge of global research to present an in-depth study of a variety of aspects within the field of chemical engineering.
Key Features
- In this volume, the author focuses the heat exchanges between gases, liquids, divided solids and compact solids without changes of phase.
- This book includes discussion on changes of phase, heat exchange processes, combustion and the necessary equipment to measure these.
- The chapters are complemented with appendices which provide additional information as well as any associated references.
Readership
Students and engineers in Process and Chemical Engineering; those working in the Chemical, Food, Pharmaceutical and Oil industries
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- 1: Rotary Calcination Kiln: Heat Exchange by Radiation
- Abstract
- 1.1 General points
- 1.2 Description
- 1.3 Heat transfer by radiation: basic concepts
- 1.4 Heat transfer in rotary calcination kilns
- 2: Tubular Heat Exchangers and Flat-plate Heat Exchangers
- Abstract
- 2.1 Description of exchangers
- 2.2 Calculations on the tube side
- 2.3 Calculations on shell side
- 2.4 Practical data
- 2.5 Plate exchangers
- 3: Finned Tube Exchangers
- Abstract
- 3.1 General points
- 3.2 Technical data
- 3.3 Fin efficiency
- 3.4 Other thermal parameters
- 3.5 Determining geometry
- 3.6 Simulation and direct calculation
- 3.7 Fans
- 3.8 Implementation of air coolers
- 4: Scraped Surface Heat Exchangers, Spherulation Towers and Solidification on a Moving Surface
- Abstract
- 4.1 General points
- 4.2 Types of scraped surface heat exchanger
- 4.3 Spherulation towers
- 4.4 Continuous solidification on a moving surface
- 5: Efficiency of Single-phase Heat Exchangers: Fouling
- Abstract
- 5.1 Number of transfer units and efficiency
- 5.2 Fouling
- 6: Condensers, Traps and Condensate Lines
- Abstract
- 6.1 Surface condensers
- 6.2 Overcooling of the condensate
- 6.3 Contact condensers
- 6.4 Trap types
- 6.5 Trap selection and assembly
- 6.6 Condensate lines
- 7: Boiling and Heat Transfer
- Abstract
- 7.1 Stagnant boiling
- 7.2 Convective boiling
- 8: Thermosiphon Reboilers
- Abstract
- 8.1 Manual method
- 8.2 Computerized method
- 8.3 Operational stability of thermosiphon reboilers (breathing)
- 9: Concentrating Solutions by Vaporization
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Boiling delay
- 9.3 Multiple-effect evaporation
- 9.4 Vapor recompression
- 9.5 Description, choice and calculation of evaporators
- 10: Falling Film Vaporizer (Evaporator)
- Abstract
- 10.1 General points
- 10.2 Tube wetting
- 10.3 Vapor velocity in the tubes
- 10.4 Heat transfer
- 10.5 Distribution plate
- 10.6 Dimensioning an evaporator
- 11: Heat Transfer in Stirred Tanks
- Abstract
- 11.1 Coil transfer
- 11.2 Coefficient for the reactor wall
- 11.3 Viscous fluids: laminar regime
- 11.4 Thermal conditioning of tanks and reservoirs
- 12: Cooling or Heating of Simple-form Solids and Plant Products: Blanching
- Abstract
- 12.1 Thermal conditioning of simple-form compact solids
- 12.2 Thermal conditioning of simple-form solids: semi-empirical study
- 12.3 Thermal conditioning and hydrothermal processing
- 13: Thermal Insulation of Piping: Tracing
- Abstract
- 13.1 Thermal insulation
- 13.2 Pipe tracing
- 14: Combustion and Sulfur Dew Point
- Abstract
- 14.1 Characteristics of combustion
- 14.2 SO3 content and dew point
- 15: Heat Supply by Microwave or Infrared Radiation
- Abstract
- 15.1 Microwave heating (theory)
- 15.2 Microwave heating (practical)
- 15.3 Infrared drying
- 16: Freezing, Deep-freezing and Thawing
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Industrial freezing apparatus
- 16.3 Freezing time (Planck’s equation [PLA 41])
- 16.4 Freezing time: practical method
- 16.5 Thawing
- 17: Freeze-drying
- Abstract
- 17.1 General points
- 17.2 Thermodynamics of freeze-drying
- 17.3 Migration equations
- 17.4 Simulation of freeze-drying
- Appendix 1: Characteristics of Exchanger Tubes
- Appendix 2: Resistance, Conductance, Diffusance
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 19th October 2016
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081017807
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785481888
About the Author
Jean-Paul Duroudier
Jean-Paul Duroudier is an engineer from Ecole centrale de Paris, France. He has devoted his professional life to the study of materials in chemical engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Engineer, Ecole Centrale de Paris, France