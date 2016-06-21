Heat Transfer Enhancement Using Nanofluid Flow in Microchannels
1st Edition
Simulation of Heat and Mass Transfer
Table of Contents
- Preface
- 1. Introduction to Heat Transfer Enhancement
- 1.1. Why Enhancing Heat Transfer Rate Is Crucial?
- 1.2. Heat Transfer Enhancement Classification
- 2. Heat Transfer and Pressure Drop in Channels
- 2.1. Concept of Fully Developed and Developing Flow
- 2.2. Navier-Stokes Equations
- 2.3. Fully Developed Region
- 3. Preparation and Theoretical Modeling of Nanofluids
- 3.1. Preparation of Nanofluids
- 3.2. Theoretical Modeling of Nanofluids
- 3.3. Buongiorno Model
- 3.4. Thermophysical Dependency of Nanofluids to Nanoparticle Volume Fraction
- 3.5. Modified Buongiorno Model
- 3.6. Final Remarks
- 4. Simulation of Nanofluid Flow in Channels
- 4.1. How Consequential Is Nanofluid Flow in Channels?
- 4.2. Experimental and Theoretical Modeling of Nanofluids in Channels
- 4.3. Modified Buongiorno's Model and Its Influence on Physical Understanding of Nanofluid Behavior in Channels
- 5. External Forces Effect on Intensification of Heat Transfer
- 5.1. Heat Transfer Enhancement of Nanofluids With External Forces
- 5.2. Magnetic Field Effects on Forced Convective Heat Transfer
- 5.3. Magnetic Field Effects on Mixed Convective Heat Transfer
- 5.4. Magnetic Field Effects on Natural Convective Heat Transfer
- Index
Description
Heat Transfer Enhancement Using Nanofluid Flow in Microchannels: Simulation of Heat and Mass Transfer focuses on the numerical simulation of passive techniques, and also covers the applications of external forces on heat transfer enhancement of nanofluids in microchannels.
Economic and environmental incentives have increased efforts to reduce energy consumption. Heat transfer enhancement, augmentation, or intensification are the terms that many scientists employ in their efforts in energy consumption reduction. These can be divided into (a) active techniques which require external forces such as magnetic force, and (b) passive techniques which do not require external forces, including geometry refinement and fluid additives.
Key Features
- Gives readers the knowledge they need to be able to simulate nanofluids in a wide range of microchannels and optimise their heat transfer characteristics
- Contains real-life examples, mathematical procedures, numerical algorithms, and codes to allow readers to easily reproduce the methodologies covered, and to understand how they can be applied in practice
- Presents novel applications for heat exchange systems, such as entropy generation minimization and figures of merit, allowing readers to optimize the techniques they use
- Focuses on the numerical simulation of passive techniques, and also covers the applications of external forces on heat transfer enhancement of nanofluids in microchannels
Readership
Materials scientists, chemical engineers, chemists and physicists seeking to improve the heat transfer rate in small-scale systems with nanoparticle inclusion.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2016
- Published:
- 21st June 2016
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323431781
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323431392
About the Authors
Davood Domairry Ganji Author
D. D. Ganji is a Professor of Mechanical Engineering and the Director of the Graduate Program at Babol Noshirvani University of Technology in Iran, as well as a consultant in nonlinear dynamics and the Dean of the National Elite Foundation of Iran. He has a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from Tarbiat Modarres University. He is the Editor-in-Chief of International Journal of Nonlinear Dynamic and Engineering Science, and Editor of International Journal of Nonlinear Sciences and Numerical Simulation and International Journal of Differential Equations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering, Babol Noshirvani University of Technology, Babol, Iran
Amir Malvandi Author
Amir Malvandi is working as an associate researcher at Sun & Air research institute (SARI) in Ferdowsi university of Mashhad, Iran. He Received his B.S. in mechanical engineering from this university in 2009 and graduated from Amirkabir University of Technology in 2012. His main areas of research are fluid flow and heat transfer in curved pipes, numerical study on the flow over bluff bodies, Homogeneous and non-Homogenous nanofluid and convective heat transfer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Researcher, Sun & Air Research Institute (SARI) in Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, Iran