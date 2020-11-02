Heat Transfer Engineering
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Techniques
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Heat Transfer Engineering reviews the core mechanisms of heat transfer and provides modern methods to solve practical problems encountered by working practitioners, with a particular focus on developing engagement and motivation. The book reviews fundamental concepts in conduction, forced convection, free convection, boiling, condensation, heat exchangers and mass transfer succinctly and without unnecessary exposition. Throughout, copious examples drawn from current industrial practice are examined with an emphasis on problem-solving for interest and insight rather than the procedural approaches often adopted in courses. The book contains numerous important solved and unsolved problems, utilizing modern tools and computational sources wherever relevant. A subsection on common issues faced by a practitioner, and recent advances, are presented in each chapter, encouraging the reader to explore a greater diversity of problems.
Key Features
- Reveals physical solutions alongside their application in practical problems, with the aim of generating interest from reality rather than dry exposition
- Reviews pertinent contemporary computational tools, including emerging topics such as machine learning
- Describes the complexity of modern heat transfer in an engaging and conversational style, greatly adding to the uniqueness and accessibility of the book
Readership
Graduate Students in mechanical and thermal engineering programs. Practicing engineers and early career researchers working with industrial aspects of heat and mass transfer (particularly in electronics, automobile, HVAC, aerospace, manufacturing industries)
Table of Contents
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Thermodynamics and heat transfer
1.2 Concept of continuum
1.3 Heat transfer and its applications
1.4 Modes of heat transfer
1.5 Conduction
1.6 Convection
1.7 Thermal radiation
1.8 Combined modes of heat transfer
1.9 Phase-change heat transfer
2 CONDUCTION: FUNDAMENTALS, ONE-DIMENSIONAL AND STEADY STATE
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Differential equation of heat diffusion
2.3 Thermal resistance and thermal circuit
2.4 Composite wall
2.5 Critical radius of insulation
2.6 Systems with heat generation
2.7 Fins
2.8 Analysis of fin heat transfer
2.9 Fin efficiency and fin effectiveness
3 CONDUCTION: ONE-DIMENSIONAL TRANSIENT AND TWO-DIMENSIONAL STEADY STATE
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Lumped capacitance approach
3.3 Semi-infinite body
3.4 The method of separation of variables
3.5 Systems with finite surface and internal resistance
3.6 Analysis of two-dimensional steady state systems
3.7 Melting and solidification
4 FUNDAMENTALS OF CONVECTION
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Heat transfer coefficient
4.3 Concept of boundary layer
4.4 Laminar and turbulent flow
4.5 Boundary layer equations
4.6 Similarity parameters and non-dimensional numbers
5 FORCED CONVECTION: EXTERNAL FLOW AND INTERNAL FLOW
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Flow over a flat plate
5.3 Blasius solution
5.4 Integral approach
5.5 Flow over cylinder
5.6 Flow over sphere
5.7 Flow across tube banks
5.8 Laminar flow in a circular tube
5.9 Fully developed and developing flows
5.10 Constant heat flux boundary condition
5.11 Constant temperature boundary condition
5.12 Correlations for turbulent flow
5.13 Correlations for non-circular tubes
5.14 Principles of porous media
6 NATURAL CONVECTION
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Natural convection on a vertical flat plate
6.3 Boundary layer equations and non-dimensional numbers
6.4 Integral approach for natural convection on a vertical flat plate
6.5 Empirical correlations for natural convection
7 HEAT EXCHANGERS
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Classification
7.3 Heat exchanger analysis
7.4 LMTD method
7.5 Effectiveness-NTU method
8 THERMAL RADIATION
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Concepts and definitions in radiation
8.3 Black body and laws of black body radiation
8.4 Emissivity
8.5 Kirchhoff’s law
8.6 Radiation heat transfer between surfaces
8.7 Radiation view factor and its determination
8.8 Reradiating surface
8.9 Radiation heat transfer between gray bodies
8.10 Thermal radiation network
8.11 Introduction to gas radiation
8.12 Radiative transfer equation
8.13 Engineering treatment of gas radiation
9 NUMERICAL HEAT TRANSFER
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Equations and their classification
9.3 Three broad approaches to numerical methods
9.4 Steady conduction
9.5 Unsteady conduction
9.6 Introduction to methods for convection
9.7 Practical considerations in engineering problems
10 MACHINE LEARNING
11.1 Introduction
11.2 The Machine Learning Paradigm
11.3 Artificial Neural Networks
11.4 Convolutional Neural Networks
11.5 Applications
11.6 Future possibilities in heat transfer
11 BOILING AND CONDENSATION
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Boiling
11.3 Nucleation
11.4 Pool boiling
11.5 Flow boiling
11.6 Condensation
11.7 Film condensation
11.8 Drop condensation
11.9 Boiling and condensation on structured surfaces
12 INTRODUCTION TO DIFFUSION MASS TRANSFER
12.1 Introduction
12.2 The concentration boundary layer
12.3 Fick’s law of diffusion
12.4 Momentum, heat and mass transfer analogies
12.5 Convective mass transfer correlations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 2nd November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128185032
About the Author
Chakravarthy Balaji
Professor Chakravarthy Balaji is Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. Balaji brings over 25 years’ experience in teaching and research. His areas of interest include heat transfer, optimization, computational radiation, atmospheric radiation and inverse heat transfer. Balaji is currently Editor-in-Chief of Elsevier’s International Journal of Thermal Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras; Editor-in-Chief of Elsevier’s International Journal of Thermal Sciences
Balaji Srinivasan
Dr Balaji Srinivasan is currently an Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. His areas of research interest include computational fluid dynamics, numerical analysis, turbulence, and applied machine learning.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, India
Sateesh Gedupudi
Dr Sateesh Gedupudi is presently an Assistant Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Chennai. His current research interests focus on experimental investigation and modeling of flow boiling heat transfer and instabilities in mini / micro-channels, pool boiling heat transfer, heat exchangers and heat transfer in buildings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, India
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.