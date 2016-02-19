Heat Transfer and Fluid Flow in Nuclear Systems
1st Edition
Description
Heat Transfer and Fluid in Flow Nuclear Systems discusses topics that bridge the gap between the fundamental principles and the designed practices. The book is comprised of six chapters that cover analysis of the predicting thermal-hydraulics performance of large nuclear reactors and associated heat-exchangers or steam generators of various nuclear systems. Chapter 1 tackles the general considerations on thermal design and performance requirements of nuclear reactor cores. The second chapter deals with pressurized subcooled light water systems, and the third chapter covers boiling water reactor systems. Chapter 4 tackles liquid metal cooled systems, while Chapter 5 discusses helium cooled systems. The last chapter deals with heat-exchangers and steam generators. The book will be of great help to engineers, scientists, and graduate students concerned with thermal and hydraulic problems.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1. General Considerations on Thermal Design and Performance Requirements of Nuclear Reactor Cores
Chapter 2. Fluid Flow and Heat Transfer in Pressurized Subcooled Light Water Systems
Chapter 3. Boiling Water Reactor Systems
Chapter 4. Liquid Metal Cooled Systems
Part 1. Basic Principles — One Phase
Part 2. Sodium Boiling Dynamics-Transients
Chapter 5. Helium Cooled Systems
Part 1. High Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor (HTGR)
Part 2. Pebble Gas Cooled Reactor (HTR)
Part 3. Gas Cooled Fast Breeder Reactor (GCFR)
Chapter 6. Heat Exchangers — Steam Generators
Part 1. Thermal Hydraulics of Steam Generators for Pressurized Water Reactors
Part 2. Intermediate Heat Exchanger and Steam Generators for Liquid Metal Cooled Reactors
Part 3. Steam Generators for Helium Cooled High Temperature Reactors
Appendixes
A. Conversion Factors
B. Thermal Properties of Sodium
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 590
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483150789