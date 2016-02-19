Heat Transfer and Fluid Flow in Nuclear Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080271811, 9781483150789

Heat Transfer and Fluid Flow in Nuclear Systems

1st Edition

Editors: Henri Fenech
eBook ISBN: 9781483150789
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 590
Description

Heat Transfer and Fluid in Flow Nuclear Systems discusses topics that bridge the gap between the fundamental principles and the designed practices. The book is comprised of six chapters that cover analysis of the predicting thermal-hydraulics performance of large nuclear reactors and associated heat-exchangers or steam generators of various nuclear systems. Chapter 1 tackles the general considerations on thermal design and performance requirements of nuclear reactor cores. The second chapter deals with pressurized subcooled light water systems, and the third chapter covers boiling water reactor systems. Chapter 4 tackles liquid metal cooled systems, while Chapter 5 discusses helium cooled systems. The last chapter deals with heat-exchangers and steam generators. The book will be of great help to engineers, scientists, and graduate students concerned with thermal and hydraulic problems.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1. General Considerations on Thermal Design and Performance Requirements of Nuclear Reactor Cores

Chapter 2. Fluid Flow and Heat Transfer in Pressurized Subcooled Light Water Systems

Chapter 3. Boiling Water Reactor Systems

Chapter 4. Liquid Metal Cooled Systems

Part 1. Basic Principles — One Phase

Part 2. Sodium Boiling Dynamics-Transients

Chapter 5. Helium Cooled Systems

Part 1. High Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor (HTGR)

Part 2. Pebble Gas Cooled Reactor (HTR)

Part 3. Gas Cooled Fast Breeder Reactor (GCFR)

Chapter 6. Heat Exchangers — Steam Generators

Part 1. Thermal Hydraulics of Steam Generators for Pressurized Water Reactors

Part 2. Intermediate Heat Exchanger and Steam Generators for Liquid Metal Cooled Reactors

Part 3. Steam Generators for Helium Cooled High Temperature Reactors

Appendixes

A. Conversion Factors

B. Thermal Properties of Sodium

Index


Details

No. of pages:
590
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483150789

About the Editor

Henri Fenech

