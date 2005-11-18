Heat Transfer and Fluid Flow in Minichannels and Microchannels - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080445274, 9780080456188

Heat Transfer and Fluid Flow in Minichannels and Microchannels

1st Edition

Authors: Satish Kandlikar Srinivas Garimella Dongqing Li Stephane Colin Michael King
eBook ISBN: 9780080456188
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080445274
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 18th November 2005
Page Count: 450
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
152.00
129.20
17000.00
14450.00
225.44
191.62
220.00
187.00
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
190.00
161.50
205.00
174.25
125.00
106.25
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Heat exchangers with minichannel and microchannel flow passages are becoming increasingly popular because of their ability to remove large heat fluxes under single-phase and two-phase applications. Heat Transfer and Fluid Flow in Minichannels and Microchannels serves as a sourcebook for those individuals involved in the design processes of microchannel flow passages in a heat exchanger.

Key Features

  • This book manages to present its findings in a manner that is directly useful to a designer, while a researcher is able to use the information in developing new models, or in identifying research needs
  • Each chapter is accompanied by a ‘real life' case study
  • First book published solely dealing with heat and fluid flow in minichannels and microchannels

Readership

Researchers and graduate students working with advanced heat exchangers and cooling systems, as well as industry practitioners engaged in designing such heat exchangers in electronics cooling, fuel cell, and high flux cooling applications should find the book an indispensable tool.

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080456188
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080445274

About the Author

Satish Kandlikar

Satish Kandlikar has been a professor in the mechanical engineering department at Rochester Institute of Technology for the last twenty-one years. He is the founder and Chairman of the Rochester Heat Transfer Chapter of ASME and serves as Heat and History Editor of the internal journal of Heat Transfer Engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

Rochester Institute of Technology, NY, USA

Srinivas Garimella

Srinivas Garimella is a Professor in the Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology. He is director of the Sustainable Thermal Systems Laboratory, which he founded upon his arrival at Georgia Tech in 2003. Dr. Garimella's research has resulted in over 100 archival journal and refereed conference publications, in addition to five patents on heat pump systems and components.

Affiliations and Expertise

Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, USA

Dongqing Li

Dongqing Li is the Professor of microfluidics and nanofluidics at the Waterloo Institute for Nanotechnology at the University of Waterloo. Dr. Li has published 210 papers in leading international journals, 10 book chapters and three books. He is the Editor-in-Chief of an international journal Microfluidics and Nanofluidics

Affiliations and Expertise

Waterloo Institute of Nanotechnology, Canada

Stephane Colin

Stéphane Colin is a Professor of mechanical engineering at the National Institute of Applied Sciences (INSA), in the University of Toulouse, France. In 2008, he received the Hydrotechnic Great Award from the Hydrotechnic Society of France.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute of Applied Sciences (INSA), France

Michael King

Affiliations and Expertise

Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.