Heat Transfer and Fluid Flow in Minichannels and Microchannels
1st Edition
Description
Heat exchangers with minichannel and microchannel flow passages are becoming increasingly popular because of their ability to remove large heat fluxes under single-phase and two-phase applications. Heat Transfer and Fluid Flow in Minichannels and Microchannels serves as a sourcebook for those individuals involved in the design processes of microchannel flow passages in a heat exchanger.
Key Features
- This book manages to present its findings in a manner that is directly useful to a designer, while a researcher is able to use the information in developing new models, or in identifying research needs
- Each chapter is accompanied by a ‘real life' case study
- First book published solely dealing with heat and fluid flow in minichannels and microchannels
Readership
Researchers and graduate students working with advanced heat exchangers and cooling systems, as well as industry practitioners engaged in designing such heat exchangers in electronics cooling, fuel cell, and high flux cooling applications should find the book an indispensable tool.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 18th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080456188
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080445274
About the Author
Satish Kandlikar
Satish Kandlikar has been a professor in the mechanical engineering department at Rochester Institute of Technology for the last twenty-one years. He is the founder and Chairman of the Rochester Heat Transfer Chapter of ASME and serves as Heat and History Editor of the internal journal of Heat Transfer Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rochester Institute of Technology, NY, USA
Srinivas Garimella
Srinivas Garimella is a Professor in the Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology. He is director of the Sustainable Thermal Systems Laboratory, which he founded upon his arrival at Georgia Tech in 2003. Dr. Garimella's research has resulted in over 100 archival journal and refereed conference publications, in addition to five patents on heat pump systems and components.
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, USA
Dongqing Li
Dongqing Li is the Professor of microfluidics and nanofluidics at the Waterloo Institute for Nanotechnology at the University of Waterloo. Dr. Li has published 210 papers in leading international journals, 10 book chapters and three books. He is the Editor-in-Chief of an international journal Microfluidics and Nanofluidics
Affiliations and Expertise
Waterloo Institute of Nanotechnology, Canada
Stephane Colin
Stéphane Colin is a Professor of mechanical engineering at the National Institute of Applied Sciences (INSA), in the University of Toulouse, France. In 2008, he received the Hydrotechnic Great Award from the Hydrotechnic Society of France.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute of Applied Sciences (INSA), France
Michael King
Affiliations and Expertise
Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA