Heat Storage Systems for Buildings
1st Edition
Description
Heat Storage Systems for Buildings provides a unique resource for researchers, scientists, engineers, students, sectoral professional and people who work in the area of heat storage systems and applications for buildings. This book will further provide theoretical and practical materials, systems, applications, case studies and examples about various potential options for buildings. The primary focus is primarily on thermodynamic analyses, performance evaluation, life cycle assessment, environmental impact assessment and sustainability development criteria.
Key Features
- Case studies and examples explain various potential options for buildings
- Examines in detail the design of heat storage methods
- Clearly presents environmental impact assessment and sustainability development criteria
- Contains a section related to artificial intelligence techniques and estimation methods in heat storage
Readership
Researchers and students at advanced undergraduate and postgraduate level, of mechanical engineering, civil engineering, energy systems engineering, energy management and energy storage
Table of Contents
- Introduction Fundamentals and Concepts
2. Heat Storage Methods
3. Building Energy Systems
4. Heat Storage Systems for Buildings
5. System Analysis, Modeling, Simulation and Optimization
6. Case Studies
7. Artificial Intelligence in Heat Storage Application
8. Future Directions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128235720
About the Authors
Ibrahim Dincer
Ibrahim Dincer is a full professor of Mechanical Engineering at University of Ontario. Renowned for his pioneering works in the area of sustainable energy technologies he has authored/co-authored numerous books and book chapters, and many refereed journal and conference papers. He has chaired many national and international conferences, symposia, workshops and technical meetings. He has delivered many keynote and invited lectures. He is an active member of various international scientific organizations and societies, and serves as editor-in-chief, associate editor, regional editor, and editorial board member on various prestigious international journals. He is a recipient of several research, teaching and service awards, including the Premier's research excellence award in Ontario, Canada. During the past five years he has been recognized by Thomson Reuters as one of The Most Influential Scientific Minds in Engineering and one of the most highly cited researchers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT), Ontario, Canada
Dogan Erdemir
Dogan Erdemir is assistant professor at Erciyes University in Turkey and a visiting researcher at Ontario Tech. University in Canada. He is an expert on thermal energy storage systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering, Erciyes University, Melikgazi, Kayseri, Turkey
Ratings and Reviews
