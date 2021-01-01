COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Heat Storage Systems for Buildings - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128235720

Heat Storage Systems for Buildings

1st Edition

Authors: Ibrahim Dincer Dogan Erdemir
ISBN: 9780128235720
Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 200
Description

Heat Storage Systems for Buildings provides a unique resource for researchers, scientists, engineers, students, sectoral professional and people who work in the area of heat storage systems and applications for buildings. This book will further provide theoretical and practical materials, systems, applications, case studies and examples about various potential options for buildings. The primary focus is primarily on thermodynamic analyses, performance evaluation, life cycle assessment, environmental impact assessment and sustainability development criteria.

Key Features

  • Case studies and examples explain various potential options for buildings
  • Examines in detail the design of heat storage methods
  • Clearly presents environmental impact assessment and sustainability development criteria
  • Contains a section related to artificial intelligence techniques and estimation methods in heat storage

Readership

Researchers and students at advanced undergraduate and postgraduate level, of mechanical engineering, civil engineering, energy systems engineering, energy management and energy storage

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction Fundamentals and Concepts
    2. Heat Storage Methods
    3. Building Energy Systems
    4. Heat Storage Systems for Buildings
    5. System Analysis, Modeling, Simulation and Optimization
    6. Case Studies
    7. Artificial Intelligence in Heat Storage Application
    8. Future Directions

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st January 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128235720

About the Authors

Ibrahim Dincer

Ibrahim Dincer is a full professor of Mechanical Engineering at University of Ontario. Renowned for his pioneering works in the area of sustainable energy technologies he has authored/co-authored numerous books and book chapters, and many refereed journal and conference papers. He has chaired many national and international conferences, symposia, workshops and technical meetings. He has delivered many keynote and invited lectures. He is an active member of various international scientific organizations and societies, and serves as editor-in-chief, associate editor, regional editor, and editorial board member on various prestigious international journals. He is a recipient of several research, teaching and service awards, including the Premier's research excellence award in Ontario, Canada. During the past five years he has been recognized by Thomson Reuters as one of The Most Influential Scientific Minds in Engineering and one of the most highly cited researchers.

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT), Ontario, Canada

Dogan Erdemir

Dogan Erdemir is assistant professor at Erciyes University in Turkey and a visiting researcher at Ontario Tech. University in Canada. He is an expert on thermal energy storage systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical Engineering, Erciyes University, Melikgazi, Kayseri, Turkey

Ratings and Reviews

