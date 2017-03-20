Heat Recovery Steam Generator Technology
1st Edition
Description
Heat Recovery Steam Generator Technology is the first fully comprehensive resource to provide readers with the fundamental information needed to understand HRSGs. The book's highly experienced editor has selected a number of key technical personnel to contribute to the book, also including burner and emission control device suppliers and qualified practicing engineers.
In the introduction, various types of HRSGs are identified and discussed, along with their market share. The fundamental principles of the technology are covered, along with the various components and design specifics that should be considered. Its simple organization makes finding answers quick and easy.
The text is fully supported by examples and case studies, and is illustrated by photographs of components and completed power plants to further increase knowledge and understanding of HRSG technology.
Key Features
- Presents the fundamental principles and theories behind HRSG technology that is supported by practical design examples and illustrations
- Includes practical applications of combined cycle power plants and waste recovery that are both fully covered and supported by optimization throughout the book
- Helps readers do a better job of specifying, procuring, installing, operating, and maintaining HRSGs
Readership
Engineers, technicians and operators who work for utilities, private power producers, consulting engineers, engineering contractors, construction firms, maintenance and repair firms, and universities; other people in the power industry
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Gas turbine–based power plants
- 1.2 Heat recovery steam generator (HRSG)
- 1.3 Focus and structure of book
- References
2. The combined cycle and variations that use HRSGs
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Combining the Brayton and Rankine cycles
- 2.3 The central role of HRSGs in combined cycle design
- 2.4 Power cycle variations that use HRSGs
- 2.5 Conclusion
- Reference
3. Fundamentals
- Abstract
- Nomenclature
- Subscripts
- 3.1 Thermal design
- 3.2 Mechanical design
- References
4. Vertical tube natural circulation evaporators
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Evaporator design fundamentals
- 4.3 Steam drum design
- 4.4 Steam drum operation
- 4.5 Specialty steam drums
- References
5. Economizers and feedwater heaters
- Abstract
- 5.1 Custom design
- 5.2 Standard design
- 5.3 Flow distribution
- 5.4 Mechanical details
- 5.5 Feedwater heaters
- Reference
6. Superheaters and reheaters
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 General description of superheaters
- 6.3 Design types and considerations
- 6.4 Outlet temperature control
- 6.5 Base load vs fast startup and/or high cycling
- 6.6 Drainability and automation (coils, desuperheater, etc.)
- 6.7 Flow distribution
- 6.8 Materials
- 6.9 Conclusions
7. Duct burners
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Applications
- 7.3 Burner technology
- 7.4 Fuels
- 7.5 Combustion air and turbine exhaust gas
- 7.6 Physical modeling
- 7.7 Emissions
- 7.8 Maintenance
- 7.9 Design guidelines and codes
- References
8. Selective catalytic reduction for reduced NOx emissions
- Abstract
- 8.1 History of SCR
- 8.2 Regulatory drivers
- 8.3 Catalyst materials and construction
- 8.4 Impact on HRSG design and performance
- 8.5 Drivers and advances in the SCR field
- 8.6 Future outlook for SCR
- References
9. Carbon monoxide oxidizers
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Oxidation catalyst fundamentals
- 9.3 The oxidation catalyst
- 9.4 The design
- 9.5 Operation and maintenance
- 9.6 Future trends
- Supplemental reading
10. Mechanical design
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Code of design: mechanical
- 10.3 Code of design: structural
- 10.4 Owner’s specifications and regulatory Body/organizational review
- 10.5 Pressure parts
- 10.6 Mechanical design
- 10.7 Pressure parts design flexibility
- 10.8 Structural components
- 10.9 Structural solutions
- 10.10 Piping and support solutions
- 10.11 Field erection and constructability
- 10.12 Fabrication
- 10.13 Conclusion
- References
11. Fast-start and transient operation
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Components most affected
- 11.3 Effect of pressure
- 11.4 Change in temperature
- 11.5 Materials
- 11.6 Construction details
- 11.7 Corrosion
- 11.8 Creep
- 11.9 HRSG operation
- 11.10 Life assessments
- 11.11 National Fire Protection Association purge credit
- 11.12 Miscellaneous cycling considerations
- References
12. Miscellaneous ancillary equipment
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Exhaust gas path components
- 12.3 Water/steam side components
- 12.4 Equipment access
- 12.5 Conclusion
13. HRSG construction
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Levels of modularization
- 13.3 Coil bundle modularization
- 13.4 Structural frame
- 13.5 Inlet ducts
- 13.6 Exhaust stacks
- 13.7 Piping systems
- 13.8 Platforms and secondary structures
- 13.9 Construction considerations for valves and instrumentation
- 13.10 Auxiliary systems
- 13.11 Future trends
14. Operation and controls
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Operation
- 14.3 Controls
- References
15. Developing the optimum cycle chemistry provides the key to reliability for combined cycle/HRSG plants
- Abstract
- Nomenclature
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Optimum cycle chemistry treatments
- 15.3 Major cycle chemistry-influenced damage/failure in combined cycle/HRSG plants
- 15.4 Developing an understanding of cycle chemistry-influenced failure/damage in fossil and combined cycle/HRSG plants using repeat cycle chemistry situations
- 15.5 Case studies
- 15.6 Bringing everything together to develop the optimum cycle chemistry for combined cycle/HRSG plants
- 15.7 Summary and concluding remarks
- 15.8 Bibliography and references
- References
16. HRSG inspection, maintenance and repair
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Inspection and maintenance
- 16.3 Repair
- References
17. Other/unique HRSGs
- Abstract
- 17.1 Vertical gas flow HRSGS
- 17.2 Once-through HRSG
- 17.3 Enhanced oil recovery HRSGs
- 17.4 Very high fired HRSGs
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 20th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081019412
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081019405
About the Editor
Vernon Eriksen
Vernon Eriksen holds forty years of experience in designing heat recovery steam generators, heat recovery boilers and other heat exchangers.He is the Founder and President of Nooter/Eriksen, Inc., the world market share leader in the design and supply of HRSGs for several years running at the time of his retirement from active management of the company at the end of 2008.
Affiliations and Expertise
President Emeritus, Nooter/Eriksen Inc.USA