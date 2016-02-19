Heat Pumps - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750606110, 9781483291956

Heat Pumps

1st Edition

Authors: Kazimierz Brodowicz Tomasz Dyakowski M L Wyszynski Wyszynski
eBook ISBN: 9781483291956
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 24th January 1994
Page Count: 210
Description

Heat pumps and related technology are in widespread use in industrial processes and installations. This book presents a unified, comprehensive and systematic treatment of the design and operation of both compression and sorption heat pumps. Heat pump thermodynamics, the choice of working fluid and the characteristics of low temperature heat sources and their application to heat pumps are covered in detail.

Economic aspects are discussed and the extensive use of the exergy concept in evaluating performance of heat pumps is a unique feature of the book. The thermodynamic and chemical properties of certain new working fluids and sorbents are also explored. There are considerable pressures on those involved in the use of heat pumps to achieve energy savings and this presents a challenging task in today's industrial climate. This book provides many examples of such energy savings such as the use of large heat pump units utilising various low temperature industrial waste heat sources. Heat Pumps is illustrated throughout by specific solutions as applied worldwide. The subject area is approached logically, covering both design and calculation methods, and is oriented towards the needs of the process user. The treatment given to the selection of working fluids should be compulsory reading. - Chemical Engineer, June 1994

Readership

Process engineers, undergraduates studying chemical and mechanical engineering

Table of Contents

CONTENTS INCLUDE: Introduction; Working fluids and sorbents; High and low temperature heat sources; Compressor heat pump; Sorption heat pump; Examples; Appendix; Literature.

About the Author

Kazimierz Brodowicz

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical University if Warsaw

Tomasz Dyakowski

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept Chemical Engineering, UMIST

M L Wyszynski

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept Mechanical Engineering, University of Birmingham

