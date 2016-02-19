Heat Pumps
1st Edition
Description
Heat pumps and related technology are in widespread use in industrial processes and installations. This book presents a unified, comprehensive and systematic treatment of the design and operation of both compression and sorption heat pumps. Heat pump thermodynamics, the choice of working fluid and the characteristics of low temperature heat sources and their application to heat pumps are covered in detail.
Economic aspects are discussed and the extensive use of the exergy concept in evaluating performance of heat pumps is a unique feature of the book. The thermodynamic and chemical properties of certain new working fluids and sorbents are also explored. There are considerable pressures on those involved in the use of heat pumps to achieve energy savings and this presents a challenging task in today's industrial climate. This book provides many examples of such energy savings such as the use of large heat pump units utilising various low temperature industrial waste heat sources. Heat Pumps is illustrated throughout by specific solutions as applied worldwide. The subject area is approached logically, covering both design and calculation methods, and is oriented towards the needs of the process user. The treatment given to the selection of working fluids should be compulsory reading. - Chemical Engineer, June 1994
Readership
Process engineers, undergraduates studying chemical and mechanical engineering
Table of Contents
CONTENTS INCLUDE: Introduction; Working fluids and sorbents; High and low temperature heat sources; Compressor heat pump; Sorption heat pump; Examples; Appendix; Literature.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 210
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
- Published:
- 24th January 1994
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483291956
About the Author
Kazimierz Brodowicz
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical University if Warsaw
Tomasz Dyakowski
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept Chemical Engineering, UMIST
M L Wyszynski
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept Mechanical Engineering, University of Birmingham