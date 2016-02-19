Heat Pump Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408004978, 9781483102474

Heat Pump Technology

1st Edition

Authors: Hans Ludwig Von Cube Fritz Steimle
Editors: E. G. A. Goodall
eBook ISBN: 9781483102474
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th September 1981
Page Count: 392
Description

Heat Pump Technology discusses the history, underlying concepts, usage, and advancements in the use of heat pumps. The book covers topics such as the applications and types of heat pumps; thermodynamic principles involved in heat pumps such as internal energy, enthalpy, and exergy; and natural heat sources and energy storage. Also discussed are topics such as the importance of the heat pump in the energy industry; heat pump designs and systems; the development of heat pumps over time; and examples of practical everyday uses of heat pumps. The text is recommended for those who would like to know more about heat pumps, its developments over time, and its varying uses.

Table of Contents


