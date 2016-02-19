Heat Loss from Animals and Man: Assessment and Control represents the Proceedings of the Twentieth Easter School in Agricultural Science, held at the University Of Nottingham in 1973.

The book explores the theme of heat loss, beginning with statements about physical principles and progressing through a review of physiological and behavioral knowledge to a final session on a few of the economic implications of attempting to control human and animal environments. A final chapter focusing on the topic of thermal neutrality, where all participants were asked to comment on is added to the Proceedings in an attempt to reach a common view on this controversial matter.

Physicists, physiologists, and agriculturists will find the text interesting.