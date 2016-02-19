Heat Loss from Animals and Man - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408706520, 9781483163017

Heat Loss from Animals and Man

1st Edition

Assessment and Control

Editors: J. L. Monteith L. E. Mount
eBook ISBN: 9781483163017
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 476
Description

Heat Loss from Animals and Man: Assessment and Control represents the Proceedings of the Twentieth Easter School in Agricultural Science, held at the University Of Nottingham in 1973.

The book explores the theme of heat loss, beginning with statements about physical principles and progressing through a review of physiological and behavioral knowledge to a final session on a few of the economic implications of attempting to control human and animal environments. A final chapter focusing on the topic of thermal neutrality, where all participants were asked to comment on is added to the Proceedings in an attempt to reach a common view on this controversial matter.

Physicists, physiologists, and agriculturists will find the text interesting.

Table of Contents


I Physical Principles

1 Specification of the Environment for Thermal Physiology

2 Loss of Heat by Evaporation

3 Radiative Heat Loss from Animals and Man

4 Convective Heat Transfer from Man and Other Animals

II Principles of Physiology, Behaviour and Adaption

5 Physiological Control Over Body Temperature

6 Behavioural Thermoregulation

7 Adaptation and Heat Loss: The Past Thirty Years

8 Day-Night Variation in Heat Balance

III Farm Animals

9 Heat Loss from Sheep

10 Heat Loss from Cattle with Particular Emphasis on the Effects of Cold

11 Heat Loss and its Control in Pigs

12 Aspects of Physical Thermoregulation in the Bowl

IV Man

13 Heat Acclimatisation and the Sweating Response

14 Development of a Practical Method of Heat Acclimatisation

15 Acclimatisation to Cold in Man—Fact or Fiction

V Physical and Economic Aspects of Environmental Control

16 Criteria for the Thermal Control of Buildings for People

17 Farm Buildings

18 Some Economic Aspects of the Heating of Pig Houses

19 Ventilation of Buildings for Intensively Housed Livestock

20 A Technique for Assessing the Economics of Environmental Control in Farm Buildings

VI Review

21 The Concept of Thermal Neutrality

List of Members

Index

About the Editor

J. L. Monteith

L. E. Mount

