Heat Loss from Animals and Man
1st Edition
Assessment and Control
Description
Heat Loss from Animals and Man: Assessment and Control represents the Proceedings of the Twentieth Easter School in Agricultural Science, held at the University Of Nottingham in 1973.
The book explores the theme of heat loss, beginning with statements about physical principles and progressing through a review of physiological and behavioral knowledge to a final session on a few of the economic implications of attempting to control human and animal environments. A final chapter focusing on the topic of thermal neutrality, where all participants were asked to comment on is added to the Proceedings in an attempt to reach a common view on this controversial matter.
Physicists, physiologists, and agriculturists will find the text interesting.
Table of Contents
I Physical Principles
1 Specification of the Environment for Thermal Physiology
2 Loss of Heat by Evaporation
3 Radiative Heat Loss from Animals and Man
4 Convective Heat Transfer from Man and Other Animals
II Principles of Physiology, Behaviour and Adaption
5 Physiological Control Over Body Temperature
6 Behavioural Thermoregulation
7 Adaptation and Heat Loss: The Past Thirty Years
8 Day-Night Variation in Heat Balance
III Farm Animals
9 Heat Loss from Sheep
10 Heat Loss from Cattle with Particular Emphasis on the Effects of Cold
11 Heat Loss and its Control in Pigs
12 Aspects of Physical Thermoregulation in the Bowl
IV Man
13 Heat Acclimatisation and the Sweating Response
14 Development of a Practical Method of Heat Acclimatisation
15 Acclimatisation to Cold in Man—Fact or Fiction
V Physical and Economic Aspects of Environmental Control
16 Criteria for the Thermal Control of Buildings for People
17 Farm Buildings
18 Some Economic Aspects of the Heating of Pig Houses
19 Ventilation of Buildings for Intensively Housed Livestock
20 A Technique for Assessing the Economics of Environmental Control in Farm Buildings
VI Review
21 The Concept of Thermal Neutrality
List of Members
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 476
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163017