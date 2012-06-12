Heat Exchanger Equipment Field Manual - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123970169, 9780123973016

Heat Exchanger Equipment Field Manual

1st Edition

Common Operating Problems and Practical Solutions

Authors: Maurice Stewart Oran Lewis
eBook ISBN: 9780123973016
Paperback ISBN: 9780123970169
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 12th June 2012
Page Count: 488
Description

From upstream to downstream, heat exchangers are utilized in every stage of the petroleum value stream. An integral piece of equipment, heat exchangers are among the most confusing and problematic pieces of equipment in petroleum processing operations. This is especially true for engineers just entering the field or seasoned engineers that must keep up with the latest methods for in-shop and in-service inspection, repair, alteration and re-rating of equipment. The objective of this book is to provide engineers with sufficient information to make better logical choices in designing and operating the system. Heat Exchanger Equipment Field Manual provides an indispensable means for the determination of possible failures and for the recognition of the optimization potential of the respective heat exchanger.

Key Features

  • Step-by-step procedure on how to design, perform in-shop and in-field inspections and repairs, perform alterations and re-rate equipment
  • Select the correct heat transfer equipment for a particular application
  • Apply heat transfer principles to design, select and specify heat transfer equipment
  • Evaluate the performance of heat transfer equipment and recommend solutions to problems
  • Control schemes for typical heat transfer equipment application

Readership

petroleum, chemical and mechanical engineers who are in petroleum production, refining and gas processing and plant operations, technical services, and project design; or with assignments involving heat exchanger sizing, specification, or operation.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Heat Transfer Theory

Objectives

What Is a Heat Exchanger?

Process specification

Process specification sheet vs. design data sheet

Information needed for specifying work

Deliverables from supplier

Evaluating designs

Pressure drop considerations

Basic heat transfer theory

Determination of mean temperature difference

Determination of heat transfer coefficient

Determination of process heat duty

Chapter 2. Heat Exchanger Configurations

Overview

Shell-and-tube exchangers

Double-pipe exchangers

Plate-fin exchangers

Plate and frame exchangers

Indirect-fired heaters

Direct-fired heaters

Air-cooled exchangers

Cooling towers

Other types of heat exchangers

Heat exchanger selection

Example 3: line heater design

Example 4: shell-and-tube heat exchanger design

Comments on example 4

In-class exercises

Chapter 3. Tubular Heat Exchanger Inspection, Maintenance, and Repair

General information

Asian, European, and North American Nondestructive Testing Societies and Related Organizations

Evaluating and inspecting heat exchangers

Tubular exchanger inspections

Initial exchanger inspection

Most likely locations of corrosion

Shop work

Shop inspection

Nondestruction examination

Minor repairs

Major repairs

Hydrostatic leak testing

Hydrostatic leak testing

Baffles and tube sheets

Heat exchanger bundle removal

Bundle removal procedures

Tube bundle removal

Shell repair

Heat treatment

Double-pipe exchangers

Inspection and repair of exchanger parts

Exchanger alteration

Quality control inspections

Chapter 4. Repair, Alteration, and Rerating

Overview

Code and jurisdiction requirements

Repairs

Alteration

Rerating

Index

About the Author

Maurice Stewart

Dr. Maurice Stewart, PE, a Registered Professional Engineer with over 40 years international consulting experience in project management; designing, selecting, specifying, installing, operating, optimizing, retrofitting and troubleshooting oil, water and gas handling, conditioning and processing facilities; designing plant piping and pipeline systems, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, process equipment, and pumping and compression systems; and leading hazards analysis reviews and risk assessments.

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Stewart Training Company

Oran Lewis

Oran T. Lewis, is an Adjunct Instructor with over 30 years experience in the erection, maintenance, inspection, fabrication, modification and repair of pressure and piping equipment, as well as presenting education courses for piping inspection, weld and pressure equipment inspection. His certifications are, in order of obtainment, National Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Inspector Authorized Inspector, AWS Certified Welding Inspector, API 510 Certified Pressure Vessel Inspector, API 570 Certified Piping Inspector, NACE Level 1 Corrosion.

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Instructor, Haward Technology Middle East and Stewart Training Company; Owner, Fast Track Technical Training

Reviews

"Focusing on the various types of heat transfer equipment used in the upstream and downstream oil and gas value chain, Stewart and Lewis present advice on maintenance and optimization and diagnosing and repairing operational problems. They cover heat transfer theory; heat exchanger configurations; inspecting, maintaining, and repairing tubular heat exchangers; and repairing, altering, and re-rating. Though the book is indeed small enough to carry in the field, the information could also be useful in the shop. Gulf Professional is an imprint of Elsevier."--Reference and Research News, October 2012

