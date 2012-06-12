Heat Exchanger Equipment Field Manual
1st Edition
Common Operating Problems and Practical Solutions
Description
From upstream to downstream, heat exchangers are utilized in every stage of the petroleum value stream. An integral piece of equipment, heat exchangers are among the most confusing and problematic pieces of equipment in petroleum processing operations. This is especially true for engineers just entering the field or seasoned engineers that must keep up with the latest methods for in-shop and in-service inspection, repair, alteration and re-rating of equipment. The objective of this book is to provide engineers with sufficient information to make better logical choices in designing and operating the system. Heat Exchanger Equipment Field Manual provides an indispensable means for the determination of possible failures and for the recognition of the optimization potential of the respective heat exchanger.
Key Features
- Step-by-step procedure on how to design, perform in-shop and in-field inspections and repairs, perform alterations and re-rate equipment
- Select the correct heat transfer equipment for a particular application
- Apply heat transfer principles to design, select and specify heat transfer equipment
- Evaluate the performance of heat transfer equipment and recommend solutions to problems
- Control schemes for typical heat transfer equipment application
Readership
petroleum, chemical and mechanical engineers who are in petroleum production, refining and gas processing and plant operations, technical services, and project design; or with assignments involving heat exchanger sizing, specification, or operation.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Heat Transfer Theory
Objectives
What Is a Heat Exchanger?
Process specification
Process specification sheet vs. design data sheet
Information needed for specifying work
Deliverables from supplier
Evaluating designs
Pressure drop considerations
Basic heat transfer theory
Determination of mean temperature difference
Determination of heat transfer coefficient
Determination of process heat duty
Chapter 2. Heat Exchanger Configurations
Overview
Shell-and-tube exchangers
Double-pipe exchangers
Plate-fin exchangers
Plate and frame exchangers
Indirect-fired heaters
Direct-fired heaters
Air-cooled exchangers
Cooling towers
Other types of heat exchangers
Heat exchanger selection
Example 3: line heater design
Example 4: shell-and-tube heat exchanger design
Comments on example 4
In-class exercises
Chapter 3. Tubular Heat Exchanger Inspection, Maintenance, and Repair
General information
Asian, European, and North American Nondestructive Testing Societies and Related Organizations
Evaluating and inspecting heat exchangers
Tubular exchanger inspections
Initial exchanger inspection
Most likely locations of corrosion
Shop work
Shop inspection
Nondestruction examination
Minor repairs
Major repairs
Hydrostatic leak testing
Hydrostatic leak testing
Baffles and tube sheets
Heat exchanger bundle removal
Bundle removal procedures
Tube bundle removal
Shell repair
Heat treatment
Double-pipe exchangers
Inspection and repair of exchanger parts
Exchanger alteration
Quality control inspections
Chapter 4. Repair, Alteration, and Rerating
Overview
Code and jurisdiction requirements
Repairs
Alteration
Rerating
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 12th June 2012
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123973016
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123970169
About the Author
Maurice Stewart
Dr. Maurice Stewart, PE, a Registered Professional Engineer with over 40 years international consulting experience in project management; designing, selecting, specifying, installing, operating, optimizing, retrofitting and troubleshooting oil, water and gas handling, conditioning and processing facilities; designing plant piping and pipeline systems, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, process equipment, and pumping and compression systems; and leading hazards analysis reviews and risk assessments.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Stewart Training Company
Oran Lewis
Oran T. Lewis, is an Adjunct Instructor with over 30 years experience in the erection, maintenance, inspection, fabrication, modification and repair of pressure and piping equipment, as well as presenting education courses for piping inspection, weld and pressure equipment inspection. His certifications are, in order of obtainment, National Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Inspector Authorized Inspector, AWS Certified Welding Inspector, API 510 Certified Pressure Vessel Inspector, API 570 Certified Piping Inspector, NACE Level 1 Corrosion.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Instructor, Haward Technology Middle East and Stewart Training Company; Owner, Fast Track Technical Training
Reviews
"Focusing on the various types of heat transfer equipment used in the upstream and downstream oil and gas value chain, Stewart and Lewis present advice on maintenance and optimization and diagnosing and repairing operational problems. They cover heat transfer theory; heat exchanger configurations; inspecting, maintaining, and repairing tubular heat exchangers; and repairing, altering, and re-rating. Though the book is indeed small enough to carry in the field, the information could also be useful in the shop. Gulf Professional is an imprint of Elsevier."--Reference and Research News, October 2012