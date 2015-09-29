Heat Exchanger Design Guide: A Practical Guide for Planning, Selecting and Designing of Shell and Tube Exchangers takes users on a step-by-step guide to the design of heat exchangers in daily practice, showing how to determine the effective driving temperature difference for heat transfer.

Users will learn how to calculate heat transfer coefficients for convective heat transfer, condensing, and evaporating using simple equations. Dew and bubble points and lines are covered, with all calculations supported with examples.

This practical guide is designed to help engineers solve typical problems they might encounter in their day-to-day work, and will also serve as a useful reference for students learning about the field. The book is extensively illustrated with figures in support of the text and includes calculation examples to ensure users are fully equipped to select, design, and operate heat exchangers.