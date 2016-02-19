Table of Contents



Preface

Foreword

1. Thermodynamics of the Phenomena of Heat and Mass Transfer

§ 1. Fundamental Properties of Moist Gas

§ 2. Moist Air Diagram

§ 3. Potentials for Transfer of Heat and Mass

§ 4. Onsager's Theory

§ 5. Methods of Determining Fluxes and Thermodynamics Forces

§ 6. Curie's Principle

§ 7. Differential Equations of Transfer

§ 8. Method of Calculation of Thermodynamic Forces and Transfer Flows

§ 9. Differential Equation of Transfer for a One-Component System

2. Equations of Mass and Heat Transfer and Conditions of Single-Valuedness

§ 1. Equations of Mass and Heat Transfer in Binary Gaseous Mixtures

§ 2. Equations of Mass and Heat Transfer in Solutions

§ 3. Boundary Conditions in Problems of Heat Transfer

§ 4. Boundary Conditions in Problems of Mass and Heat Transfer

3. Fundamentals of the Theory of Similarity

§ 1. Multipliers of Transformation

§ 2. Main Points of Similarity of the Phenomena of Heat and Mass Transfer

§ 3. Criteria of Similarity of Heat and Mass Transfer

§ 4. Physical Significance of the Similarity Criteria of Heat and Mass Transfer

§ 5. Methods of Generalization of Experimental Data

4. Heat and Mass Transfer of a Solid Body with the Surrounding Medium

§ 1. Heat Transfer Under forced Convection

§ 2. Heat Transfer in Conditions of Free Convection

§ 3. Mass and Heat Transfer

§ 4. Heat Transfer by Radiation

§ 5. Heat Transfer by Conduction in a Steady State

§ 6. Non-Steady Heat Conduction in Solid Bodies

5. Basic Properties of Capillary-Porous Bodies

§ 1. Classification of Forms of Bond Between Capillary-Porous Bodies and the Absorbed Liquid

§ 2. The Hygrothermic Equilibrium State of Capillary Porous Bodies

§ 3. Basic Structural Properties Capillary-Porous Bodies

§ 4. Fundamental Principles of the Molecular Kinetics of Transfer of Gaseous Substance in Capillary-Porous Bodies

6. Heat and Mass Transfer in Capillary-Porous Bodies

§ 1. Differential Equations of Mass and Heat Transfer

§ 2. Thermodynamic Parameters of Mass Transfer

§ 3. Basic Law of Moisture Transfer

§ 4. The System of Differential Equations for Mass and Heat Transfer and the Conditions of Single-Valuedness

§ 5. Thermal Properties of Capillary-Porous Bodies

§ 6. Parameters of Similarity for Heat and Mass Transfer

§ 7. Analytical Solutions of Some Problems of Heat and Mass Transfer

7. Heat and Mass Transfer in Some Engineering Processes

§ 1. Heat and Mass Transfer in Homogeneous Walls

§ 2. Heat and Mass Transfer in Multilayer Walls

§ 3. Heat Transfer in Walls with Periodic Variations in the Temperature of the Medium

§ 4. Heat Transfer in the Presence of Filtration of Air

8. Heat and Mass Transfer in Some Engineering Processes

§ 1. Heat and Mass Transfer in the Process of Drying

§ 2. Heat and Mass Transfer in the Calcination Process

§ 3. Heat and Mass Transfer in a Medium of Superheated Steam

9. Experimental Methods of Investigations

§ 1. Methods of Determining Some Thermal Properties

§ 2. Experimental Methods for Determining Mass Transfer Potential and Isothermal Mass Capacity

§ 3. Methods for Determining the Coefficients of Mass Transfer

§ 4. Experimental Methods for Investigating Heat and Mass Transfer in the Process of Drying and Calcination

10. Methods of Numerical Solution

§ 1. Basic Equations of the Net Method

§ 2. Solution of Non-Steady Heat Conduction problems with constant coefficients

§3. Non-Steady Heat Conduction Problems with Variable Coefficients

§ 4. Solution of Non-Steady Heat and Mass Transfer Problems

Appendixes

1.1-1.2 I—d Diagrams (Insets)

1.3 Physical Constants of Dry Air (P = 1 atm)

2.1 Transfer Equations in Different Systems of Coordinates

4.1 Solution of Heat Transfer Equations for Transpiration Cooling

4.2 Emissivity of Total Normal Radiation for Various Materials

4.3-4.5 Roots of the Characteristic Equations for a Plate, a Sphere and a Cylinder

4.6-4.8 Values of Constants An for a Plate, a Sphere and a Cylinder

4.9-4.11 Values of Constants Bn for a Plate, a Sphere and a Cylinder

5.1 Equilibrium Moisture Content up (kg/kg) of Some Building Materials

6.1 Thermal Properties of Materials [61]

6.2 Coefficients of Mass (Moisture) Transfer

6.3 Coefficients of Water Diffusion am2 in Porous Bodies at 20°C

6.4 Coefficients of Air Permeability of Building Materials

7.1 Heat and Mass Transfer in an Infinite Plate with Asymmetrical Boundary Conditions of the Third Kind

9.1 Dependence of Water Vapour Pressure (mm of Hg) on Concentration of H2SO4

Bibliography

Index