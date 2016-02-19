Heat and Fluid Flow in Power System Components - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080242354, 9781483147086

Heat and Fluid Flow in Power System Components

1st Edition

Hmt The Science & Applications of Heat and Mass Transfer

Editors: A. M. A. Rezk
eBook ISBN: 9781483147086
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 318
Description

Heat and Fluid Flow in Power System Components is a collection of papers presented at the Second Conference on Mechanical Power Engineering held in Cairo, Egypt in September 1978. This volume covers a wide range of topics relating to heat and fluid flow in power system components, including film cooling, droplet evaporation, and laminar flames. Practical applications such as furnaces, heat exchanges, pumps, and turbines are also discussed. Results of investigations carried out experimentally, by computation, and both computation and experimentation techniques are presented. This book is comprised of 21 chapters and begins with an analysis of heat transfer in power elements, including evaporation of surface liquid droplet in an air stream. The thermal conductivity of granular materials is also examined. The following chapters explore reactive and non-reactive flows, paying particular attention to helium two-phase instabilities; air flow around hyperbolic cooling towers; pulsating flow in axial turbines; laminar flame propagation in tubes; and characteristics of combustion heat liberated downstream of circular bluff bodies. The final chapter is devoted to an experimental and theoretical investigation of the reversed flow furnace. This monograph will be of interest to chemical and mechanical engineers as well as researchers concerned with the design, development, and optimum modes of operations of power systems and their components.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Part I: Heat Transfer in Power Elements

Forced Convection Heat Transfer around Non-Circular Tubes

Evaporation of Surface Liquid Droplet in an Air Stream

Heat Transfer of Condensing Steam on Horizontal Corrugated Tube

An Experimental Study of the Heat Transfer Coefficient and the Effectiveness of Film Cooling Applied to a Flat Plate

Pool Boiling from Heated Multi-Rod

Heat Pipe Performance with Simulated Non-Steady Heat Input

Unsteady Viscous Heating in Plane Flow between Moving Surfaces

A Mathematical Analysis of a Uniformly Irradiated Multi-Pass Fluid Heater with Heat Exchanging Passes

Thermal Conductivity of Granular Materials - A Review

Part II: Non-Reactive Flows

Channel Flow of Suspensions in Turbulent Fluid, Diffusion and Electrostatic Effects

Helium Two-Phase Instabilities

Study of Air Flow around Hyperbolic Cooling Towers

On the Flow in the Clearance between the Impeller and Casing of a Large Centrifugal Pump

Performance of Axial Turbines Having Pulsating Flow

Investigation of the Critical Flow Regimes of Superheated and Wet Steam through Sharp Edge Orifice and Over-Bandage Seal

A Prediction Model for the Fuel Film Motion over the Surface of Swirl Chambers

Experimental Investigation of a Spray Formed by Two Impinging Jets

Part III: Reactive Flows

Laminar Flame Propagation in Tubes

Characteristics of Combustion Heat Liberated Downstream of Circular Bluff Bodies

An Experimental and Theoretical Investigation of the Reversed Flow Furnace

Index

About the Editor

A. M. A. Rezk

