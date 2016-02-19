Heat and Fluid Flow in Power System Components
1st Edition
Hmt The Science & Applications of Heat and Mass Transfer
Description
Heat and Fluid Flow in Power System Components is a collection of papers presented at the Second Conference on Mechanical Power Engineering held in Cairo, Egypt in September 1978. This volume covers a wide range of topics relating to heat and fluid flow in power system components, including film cooling, droplet evaporation, and laminar flames. Practical applications such as furnaces, heat exchanges, pumps, and turbines are also discussed. Results of investigations carried out experimentally, by computation, and both computation and experimentation techniques are presented. This book is comprised of 21 chapters and begins with an analysis of heat transfer in power elements, including evaporation of surface liquid droplet in an air stream. The thermal conductivity of granular materials is also examined. The following chapters explore reactive and non-reactive flows, paying particular attention to helium two-phase instabilities; air flow around hyperbolic cooling towers; pulsating flow in axial turbines; laminar flame propagation in tubes; and characteristics of combustion heat liberated downstream of circular bluff bodies. The final chapter is devoted to an experimental and theoretical investigation of the reversed flow furnace. This monograph will be of interest to chemical and mechanical engineers as well as researchers concerned with the design, development, and optimum modes of operations of power systems and their components.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Part I: Heat Transfer in Power Elements
Forced Convection Heat Transfer around Non-Circular Tubes
Evaporation of Surface Liquid Droplet in an Air Stream
Heat Transfer of Condensing Steam on Horizontal Corrugated Tube
An Experimental Study of the Heat Transfer Coefficient and the Effectiveness of Film Cooling Applied to a Flat Plate
Pool Boiling from Heated Multi-Rod
Heat Pipe Performance with Simulated Non-Steady Heat Input
Unsteady Viscous Heating in Plane Flow between Moving Surfaces
A Mathematical Analysis of a Uniformly Irradiated Multi-Pass Fluid Heater with Heat Exchanging Passes
Thermal Conductivity of Granular Materials - A Review
Part II: Non-Reactive Flows
Channel Flow of Suspensions in Turbulent Fluid, Diffusion and Electrostatic Effects
Helium Two-Phase Instabilities
Study of Air Flow around Hyperbolic Cooling Towers
On the Flow in the Clearance between the Impeller and Casing of a Large Centrifugal Pump
Performance of Axial Turbines Having Pulsating Flow
Investigation of the Critical Flow Regimes of Superheated and Wet Steam through Sharp Edge Orifice and Over-Bandage Seal
A Prediction Model for the Fuel Film Motion over the Surface of Swirl Chambers
Experimental Investigation of a Spray Formed by Two Impinging Jets
Part III: Reactive Flows
Laminar Flame Propagation in Tubes
Characteristics of Combustion Heat Liberated Downstream of Circular Bluff Bodies
An Experimental and Theoretical Investigation of the Reversed Flow Furnace
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483147086