Heart Failure - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323485586, 9780323495998

Heart Failure

1st Edition

Epidemiology and Research Methods

Authors: Longjian Liu
eBook ISBN: 9780323495998
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323485586
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th October 2017
Page Count: 350
Description

Get a quick, expert overview of the many key facets of heart failure research with this concise, practical resource by Dr. Longjian Liu. This easy-to-read reference focuses on the incidence, distribution, and possible control of this significant clinical and public health problem which is often associated with higher mortality and morbidity, as well as increased healthcare expenditures. This practical resource brings you up to date with what’s new in the field and how it can benefit your patients.

Key Features

  • Features a wealth of information on epidemiology and research methods related to heart failure.

  • Discusses pathophysiology and risk profile of heart failure, research and design, biostatistical basis of inference in heart failure study, advanced biostatistics and epidemiology applied in heart failure study, and precision medicine and areas of future research.

  • Consolidates today’s available information and guidance in this timely area into one convenient resource.

Table of Contents

Heart Failure Epidemiology

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Pathophysiology and Risk Profiles of Heart Failure

Chapter 3 Research and Design

Chapter 4 Biostatistical Basis of Inference in Heart Failure Study

Chapter 5 Advanced Biostatistics and Epidemiology Applied in Heart Failure Study

Chapter 6 Precision Medicine and Areas for Further Research

INDEX

About the Author

Longjian Liu

MD, PhD, MSc (LSHTM), FAHA Associate Professor, Department of Epidemiology and BiostatisticsDornsife School of Public Health Drexel University, Adjunct Associate Professor of Medicine, Drexel University College of Medicine Philadelphia PA

Drexel University College of Medicine

