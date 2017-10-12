Heart Failure
1st Edition
Epidemiology and Research Methods
Description
Get a quick, expert overview of the many key facets of heart failure research with this concise, practical resource by Dr. Longjian Liu. This easy-to-read reference focuses on the incidence, distribution, and possible control of this significant clinical and public health problem which is often associated with higher mortality and morbidity, as well as increased healthcare expenditures. This practical resource brings you up to date with what’s new in the field and how it can benefit your patients.
Key Features
- Features a wealth of information on epidemiology and research methods related to heart failure.
- Discusses pathophysiology and risk profile of heart failure, research and design, biostatistical basis of inference in heart failure study, advanced biostatistics and epidemiology applied in heart failure study, and precision medicine and areas of future research.
- Consolidates today’s available information and guidance in this timely area into one convenient resource.
Table of Contents
Heart Failure Epidemiology
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Pathophysiology and Risk Profiles of Heart Failure
Chapter 3 Research and Design
Chapter 4 Biostatistical Basis of Inference in Heart Failure Study
Chapter 5 Advanced Biostatistics and Epidemiology Applied in Heart Failure Study
Chapter 6 Precision Medicine and Areas for Further Research
INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 12th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323495998
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323485586
About the Author
Longjian Liu
MD, PhD, MSc (LSHTM), FAHA Associate Professor, Department of Epidemiology and BiostatisticsDornsife School of Public Health Drexel University, Adjunct Associate Professor of Medicine, Drexel University College of Medicine Philadelphia PA
Affiliations and Expertise
Drexel University College of Medicine