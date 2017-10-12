Get a quick, expert overview of the many key facets of heart failure research with this concise, practical resource by Dr. Longjian Liu. This easy-to-read reference focuses on the incidence, distribution, and possible control of this significant clinical and public health problem which is often associated with higher mortality and morbidity, as well as increased healthcare expenditures. This practical resource brings you up to date with what’s new in the field and how it can benefit your patients.