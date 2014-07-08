Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 10-3
1st Edition
Authors: Carolyn Lam
eBook ISBN: 9780323311823
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323311649
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th July 2014
Description
This issue of Heart Failure Clinics examines Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (HFPEF). The followings aspects of HFPEF are addressed: epidemiology, etiologic factors and pathophysiology, diagnosis, clinical spectrum, imaging, invasive hemodynamic characterization, exercise physiology, natriuretic peptides, novel biomarkers, differential diagnoses and comorbidities, outcomes, clinical trials, current therapeutic approach, and novel therapeutic targets.
Details
About the Authors
Carolyn Lam Author
Affiliations and Expertise
National University Health System, Singapore
