Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323311649, 9780323311823

Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 10-3

1st Edition

Authors: Carolyn Lam
eBook ISBN: 9780323311823
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323311649
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th July 2014
Description

This issue of Heart Failure Clinics examines Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (HFPEF). The followings aspects of HFPEF are addressed: epidemiology, etiologic factors and pathophysiology, diagnosis, clinical spectrum, imaging, invasive hemodynamic characterization, exercise physiology, natriuretic peptides, novel biomarkers, differential diagnoses and comorbidities, outcomes, clinical trials, current therapeutic approach, and novel therapeutic targets.

About the Authors

Carolyn Lam Author

Affiliations and Expertise

National University Health System, Singapore

