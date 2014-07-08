Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 10-3

This issue of Heart Failure Clinics examines Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (HFPEF). The followings aspects of HFPEF are addressed: epidemiology, etiologic factors and pathophysiology, diagnosis, clinical spectrum, imaging, invasive hemodynamic characterization, exercise physiology, natriuretic peptides, novel biomarkers, differential diagnoses and comorbidities, outcomes, clinical trials, current therapeutic approach, and novel therapeutic targets.